bankyblue:

Hmmmm, once a Christian nation. May God help us

You See, all the 7 Churches that Jesus mention in the Bible were in what we know as Turkey today. The Islamic Caliphate, which is the beast mention in the Bible by the prophets persecuted them. It killed the Christians and forcefully converted the rest. That beast is one Apostle John said has 7 heads and 10 horns.



It is rising again and Satan will use it to carry out a final onslaught on Christianity during the great tribulation. If you are a Christian that believes he will rapture and escape all of these, I'm sorry you have been fooled. If they could do it to your Master Jesus Christ, how much more you His servant.



John 15:20



Remember what I told you: 'A servant is not greater than his master.' IF THEY PERSECUTED ME, THEY WILL PERSECUTE YOU ALSO. If they obeyed my teaching, they will obey yours also.



They have shown it by killing Jesus, his disciples and apostles, yet you believe you won't face such. You believe you will be whisked away into the sky. That's why you can dance and shout olowogbogboro anyhow and act all funky. If the owner of the house had known the hour the thief will come, he would have prepared.



Believing in a false rapture doctrine endangers your life. It prevents you from preparing, such that you will deny Jesus Christ the moment a cutlass is placed on your neck. Many will even lose their faith cos what Will happen will be what they never expected. They thought they will escape it all via rapture. The moment the tribulation begins, they will get angry and disappointed and ask...



2 Peter 3:4



And saying, Where is the promise of his coming?





Turkey that use to be a Christian country is now an Islamic country. Satan had always desired it and owned it until Paul and the rest apostles started evangelising to the pagans who converted in large numbers. Satan wouldn't have that and so he raised the Islamic caliphate to wipe them out of that land which is where his throne is in Pergamum, Turkey as corroborated by Jesus Christ Himself.



Revelations 2:12-13



"To the angel of the church in Pergamum write: These are the words of him who has the sharp, double-edged sword. I know where you live--where Satan has his throne. Yet you remain true to my name. You did not renounce your faith in me, not even in the days of Antipas, my faithful witness, who was put to death in your city--where Satan lives. You See, all the 7 Churches that Jesus mention in the Bible were in what we know as Turkey today. The Islamic Caliphate, which is the beast mention in the Bible by the prophets persecuted them. It killed the Christians and forcefully converted the rest. That beast is one Apostle John said has 7 heads and 10 horns.It is rising again and Satan will use it to carry out a final onslaught on Christianity during the great tribulation. If you are a Christian that believes he will rapture and escape all of these, I'm sorry you have been fooled. If they could do it to your Master Jesus Christ, how much more you His servant.John 15:20Remember what I told you: 'A servant is not greater than his master.' IF THEY PERSECUTED ME, THEY WILL PERSECUTE YOU ALSO. If they obeyed my teaching, they will obey yours also.They have shown it by killing Jesus, his disciples and apostles, yet you believe you won't face such. You believe you will be whisked away into the sky. That's why you can dance and shout olowogbogboro anyhow and act all funky. If the owner of the house had known the hour the thief will come, he would have prepared.Believing in a false rapture doctrine endangers your life. It prevents you from preparing, such that you will deny Jesus Christ the moment a cutlass is placed on your neck. Many will even lose their faith cos what Will happen will be what they never expected. They thought they will escape it all via rapture. The moment the tribulation begins, they will get angry and disappointed and ask...2 Peter 3:4And saying, Where is the promise of his coming?Turkey that use to be a Christian country is now an Islamic country. Satan had always desired it and owned it until Paul and the rest apostles started evangelising to the pagans who converted in large numbers. Satan wouldn't have that and so he raised the Islamic caliphate to wipe them out of that land which is where his throne is in Pergamum, Turkey as corroborated by Jesus Christ Himself.Revelations 2:12-13"To the angel of the church in Pergamum write: These are the words of him who has the sharp, double-edged sword. I know where you live--where Satan has his throne. Yet you remain true to my name. You did not renounce your faith in me, not even in the days of Antipas, my faithful witness, who was put to death in your city--where Satan lives. 17 Likes 2 Shares