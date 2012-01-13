₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,419 members, 3,795,883 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out (7224 Views)
Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government / Your Pastor Is Not Your Daddy - Reno Omokri (pic) / Is That Really Jesus? By Reno Omokri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by newsynews: 4:36am On Sep 11
Below are pictures of Reno Omokri’s visits to the Church in Laodicea, Turkey. He also visited Hierapolis Theater (last picture).
Last week, he was in the caves of Cappadocia were Christians hid from the persecution of the Roman Empire.
The Laodicean Church in the Revelation of John (Revelation 3:14–22) is the church that Jesus wanted to spit out because it was lukewarm – neither hot nor cold.
https://www.wotzup.ng/reno-omokri-visits-laodicean-church/
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by newsynews: 4:37am On Sep 11
More lalasticlala
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by josephine123: 4:48am On Sep 11
Nice one
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by auntysimbiat(f): 4:52am On Sep 11
Make sense
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by MhizzAJ(f): 5:00am On Sep 11
okay
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by felixomor: 5:06am On Sep 11
Awesome!
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by bankyblue(m): 5:32am On Sep 11
Hmmmm, once a Christian nation. May God help us
8 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by CplusJason(m): 5:48am On Sep 11
I just love the name of this country. "TURKEY"
12 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by sbm060(m): 5:51am On Sep 11
Turkey wey no get bone Abegi give me chicken
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:05am On Sep 11
Nice
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by alBHAGDADI: 9:14am On Sep 11
bankyblue:
You See, all the 7 Churches that Jesus mention in the Bible were in what we know as Turkey today. The Islamic Caliphate, which is the beast mention in the Bible by the prophets persecuted them. It killed the Christians and forcefully converted the rest. That beast is one Apostle John said has 7 heads and 10 horns.
It is rising again and Satan will use it to carry out a final onslaught on Christianity during the great tribulation. If you are a Christian that believes he will rapture and escape all of these, I'm sorry you have been fooled. If they could do it to your Master Jesus Christ, how much more you His servant.
John 15:20
Remember what I told you: 'A servant is not greater than his master.' IF THEY PERSECUTED ME, THEY WILL PERSECUTE YOU ALSO. If they obeyed my teaching, they will obey yours also.
They have shown it by killing Jesus, his disciples and apostles, yet you believe you won't face such. You believe you will be whisked away into the sky. That's why you can dance and shout olowogbogboro anyhow and act all funky. If the owner of the house had known the hour the thief will come, he would have prepared.
Believing in a false rapture doctrine endangers your life. It prevents you from preparing, such that you will deny Jesus Christ the moment a cutlass is placed on your neck. Many will even lose their faith cos what Will happen will be what they never expected. They thought they will escape it all via rapture. The moment the tribulation begins, they will get angry and disappointed and ask...
2 Peter 3:4
And saying, Where is the promise of his coming?
Turkey that use to be a Christian country is now an Islamic country. Satan had always desired it and owned it until Paul and the rest apostles started evangelising to the pagans who converted in large numbers. Satan wouldn't have that and so he raised the Islamic caliphate to wipe them out of that land which is where his throne is in Pergamum, Turkey as corroborated by Jesus Christ Himself.
Revelations 2:12-13
"To the angel of the church in Pergamum write: These are the words of him who has the sharp, double-edged sword. I know where you live--where Satan has his throne. Yet you remain true to my name. You did not renounce your faith in me, not even in the days of Antipas, my faithful witness, who was put to death in your city--where Satan lives.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by powerkey: 10:21am On Sep 11
The same thing that will happen to Nigerian churches in years to come.....
Don't forget the Yoruba Muslims who tell Yoruba Christians that they are all serving one God.... .
Yoruba Christians have been deceived.....
pray for them
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by alBHAGDADI: 12:14pm On Sep 11
powerkey:Eyes are now becoming clearer.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by GodsMopol(m): 2:53pm On Sep 11
I'm blessed by the post.
Saw the seats and yea, no mic, no drumset, but they are good anyway. But you might change church because of that
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by GodsMopol(m): 2:53pm On Sep 11
Lalasticlala fp
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by LifestyleTonite: 4:46pm On Sep 11
GodsMopol:
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by alBHAGDADI: 7:46am
GodsMopol:
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by sureheaven(m): 10:20am
So this Mumu isn't in nija and he keeps writing jargon all time.
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by HsLBroker(m): 10:21am
bankyblue:
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by Dekatron(m): 10:22am
Thread of delusion.... I weep!! Bros J wept
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by qdot227: 10:23am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by GeneralOjukwu: 10:24am
powerkey:
Scientific observation- Microscopic IQ
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by IMASTEX: 10:24am
Okay,
Get free recharge card, No conditions attached:
http://www.nairaland.com/4025642/free-recharge-cards-imastex-just
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by allanphash7(m): 10:24am
Hypocrite
when he visits garden to eden ?
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by OfficialDad: 10:24am
Lolz. If only the world would look at those pictures closely, and see that, those buildings were blasted with bombs, etc in other to overthrow an empire...
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by Femistico(m): 10:25am
This man dey follow scriptures bumper to bumper
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by Benekruku(m): 10:25am
alBHAGDADI:
You watch too much movies!
Emancipate yourself from mental slavery!
8 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by Broderick555: 10:27am
I'm blessed by this post
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by EmperorLee(m): 10:29am
Benekruku:
Keep kwayet. Mental Master
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by bid4rich(m): 10:29am
OfficialDad:
I wish you can look beyond what you see.
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by keypad1: 10:30am
Hey guys...Am back. Ur number nairaland celebrity.
|Re: Reno Omokri Visits Laodicean Church In Turkey, The One Jesus Wanted To Spit Out by bigerboy200: 10:31am
So we should fry turkey with this news or what?
Self Prophecy / Why Did Christ Die? / Avalanche Of Miracle
Viewing this topic: Erudite202, Gozychuks(m), Mabelenena(f), SeyiOmoOba, sweetval, ezewinted1(m), yhemie99, oyakhilomeh(m), straight123, ZiggyMr(m), bencarson007(m), Alexdroh(m), Lange, odrian(m), Debbiehillme, Oladipo1166(m), courage1(m), vincixpresso, PrinceEdward(m), atikubaba(m), Emmanuel602(m), Dekvng, Makaveli08, ClassCaptain(m), xpensivethony, lavenjcrown, somehow, nuelsylves(m), Bridget95(f), Hunry, Binb, ruffbamreal(m), ednut1(m), djbombo(m), INTROVERT1, monimekaz(m), Accurate5(m), nuelzy, AverageAnnie(f), stankezzy, TOSIN101, Ogirinaz(m), Philipgreat(m), austinfan4love, drake22, Adamsdelrio(m), ozonaija(m), youngreva(m), fixedhollies(m), Worksunlimited, Moshmustapha(m), omoluabi001(m), kaywise000, Queed, Uncleodi(m), franciskaine(m), PassionD(f), MztrChukwu(m), hagiosfemi(m), billionman, fluxbush(f), RealSleek(m), compressordaf(m), AdamsToyin, siaco(m), Jaeru, DanielPop(m), qdot227, buzp(m), speedster1(m), Coolval22com, dubemnaija, kelsgal(f), Ayangba, solomonx1(m), chudi55, obiksam(m), llbhuds, Odimson69, Hier(m), Officialkplus(m), silentrock(m), EbenMayor, Youngsage, MrOwonikoko, ENDTIMEgist(m), Popoola1960, momoloso, dafuturis(m), potentialOAU(m), Lacomb(m), JaffyJoe, princesscool, abiri(m), anytexy, Maxihood, derrick015, kannymoore(m), Originality007, lipunchvirus, officialbazor, lilmax(m), leo1234(m), femijunior4, Jacksparr0w1207(m), ogbeiwi(m), eniany, blaise26abj(m), slimmjohn(m), chikzyet(f), hakhin2, skertel123(m) and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18