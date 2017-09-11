



Cost and Revenue

The entrepreneur should have depth knowledge of how cost and revenue relate in business. He/she must always be in a position to always break even quicker and make profits.



Customer Satisfaction

Customers satisfaction is the best way of sustaining a business, a business cannot retain a dissatisfied customer. Therefore, it is very important for an entrepreneur to often measure how satisfied his/her customers are.



Employee Satisfaction

Your employees are partners in progress and must be satisfied and motivated to work towards achieving goals at all times. Career prospect, incentives and training opportunities are part of the things that enhance employee satisfaction.



Goals Achieved

Evaluating how successful a business is when it comes to achieving its set goals within a specific period of time reveals a lot about its growth.



Gain in Market Share

If a business can work on increasing its market share in the industry within which it operates, there is a possibility that it can lead the industry. In Jeff Bezzos words, he said “market leadership can translate directly to higher revenue, higher profitability, greater capital velocity, and correspondingly stronger returns on invested capital”.



Measuring Competitive Advantage

A business should be ready with strategies and innovation that will enable it to compete effectively. Competitive advantage can also be evaluated always in order to avoid failure or loss of market share.





