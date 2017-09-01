₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,413 members, 3,824,120 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 01:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How To Manage A Startup Business Growth (2349 Views)
How To Get The Perfect Startup Business Ideas / 6 Evaluation Methods For Business Growth / Award Under The Growth And Employment (GEM) Project (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by FoundersNG: 4:23pm On Sep 25
It is common knowledge that the bigger a company gets the slower it becomes. Common decision making takes a longer process to actualise. The upward scale of an enterprise signifies a certain level of achievement for the founder(s), but not everybody can manage these exposures. Some enterprenuers are best suited for their small cubicle businesses without overstretching their qualities.
By default, every startup enterprise is designed for growth, but when it comes many find it unable to cope with or manage. Growth for a startup is multidimensional. It could mean an increase in sales or demand for products and services, increase in clienteles or even scaling - which is an upward review of organizational and managerial changes. Here are some of the facets of business that witnesses changes due to growth:
Team Members
The good thing about expansions in business is that it takes more duties off the entrepreneur. As the business begins to expand into specialised departments, more and more hands are needed to man several duties. The leader will have to start entrusting some things into the hands of some new faces.
On the flip side, the leader gets the opportunity to interview more qualified candidates into new openings, unlike what obtained before. As the company expands you spend more time trying to coordinate the activities of the expanding members than actually doing the service your organization sets out to do. Managing interpersonal problems is also a challenge that comes with expansions and growth in business, and the startup leader must be prepared for such eventuality.
A business enterprise looking forward to scale, needs to find experienced senior executives to guide the business forward, particularly when product-market is found and the startup is ready for serious growth.
Clients/Customers
Production is never complete until the goods get to the fina consumer(s). Expansion in business means the traditional ways of delivering services to the earlier clients and customers would begin to experience the dynamics of business. There would be need to reach out to a larger population in a faster and simpler way.
It is pertinent at this stage to always keep the feedback line open and never ignore the suggestions and opinions of your customers. In them lie the keys to the management of your enterprise' new status. Exerienced entrepreneurs define clear key performance indicators (KPIs) for each department and sometimes each employee at the company so they always have a view on what is working and what should be improved upon, with a view to how it affects service delivery to the end clients/customers.
Office Space/ Equipment
The most physical change noticeable with an upward growth in an enterprise is the need to acquire more space for office duties or equipment. Most startup firms can conveniently remain virtual and work from anywhere where there's internet access, but as soon as the investment goes upward, there's always the next level step. Linda Ikeji had this challenge too when she had to get more hands to help out with her blogging and acquire more office space for the new recruits. It went behind what she can handle alone!
As sales begin to pour in and demands for products and service are becoming overwhelming, more and more equipment would be needed to cater to that need. When the founders of Printivo found it hard to match demands with the little equipment and space they had, it was time they moved to where the demands came from! Timing is key here, as many entrepreneurs mistake the first boom in sales as the pointer to expansion of business and purchase of more equipment, thereby further putting a strain of the company's purse. There should be careful analysis of what necessitated the growth and how sustainable it is to warrant an expansion. Leadership here is key!
Legal
When a Venture Capitalist invested $1.2 million into the startup firm of Toilet.com.ng it became apparent that they would be needing a new way of doing business, and to be better protected, they need a legal department or a good law firm to help iron out the grey areas of the establishment.
According to S. 572 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Where a persons carries on business as a Sole Proprietor in his natural name, the law does not require such a person to register , but where the person carries on busininess under a pseudonym, he is by the provision the law required to register such.
Also, in the event of an expansion as a result of growth, necessitating mergers, acquisitions or partnerships like jobberman, wakanow and the likes, closer attention to details is required by the startup entrepreneur so as to avoid the kind of legal pitfall that befell Yarnable in its quest for mergers and took if off the Nigerian cyberspace.
Conclusively, when the firm is moving up the organizational chart is the right moment to seek out a mentor, who has been through that stage of the business. Pride and ego is the only challenge here as most young entrepreneurs ignore this step and come crashing soon after.
“So please, take it from me: no matter how incredibly smart you think you are, or how brilliant, disruptive or plain off-the-wall your new concept might be, every start-up team needs at least one good mentor.” - Richard Branson
Source:
https://founders.com.ng/2017/09/01/managing-growth-startup/
1 Like 4 Shares
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by eezeribe(m): 4:31pm On Sep 25
Another long list of the usual...
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by ayoncox: 7:57am On Sep 26
very helpful bro, I would love to know more about you @FoundersNG pls mail me at ajideayodeji@gmail.com . I am a founder of a youth platform registered with the CAC but yet in incubation... Keep the good job on
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by FoundersNG: 9:09am On Sep 26
ayoncox:
Dear respondent,
Thank you for the feedback. You could however, send us an email through info@founders.com.ng so we can assess the level of collaboration with you and/or your company. Once again, thank you.
Regards.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by sukkot: 12:01pm
hmmm
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by Discharge(m): 12:01pm
Nice one op
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by chukwukahenry(m): 12:04pm
nice one @foundersng
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by honestivo(m): 12:04pm
nice one
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by ChukwuSolomom(m): 12:04pm
The internet is a great place to market your idea or promote your business, but not all business owners have a budget to own a standard website for 60k.
You don’t have to worry; we offer exclusive services starting from development to advertisement at cheap prices
Pricing
Below is a table of our website development service
STANDARD
N35,000.00
SILVER
N60,000.00
PLATINIUM
N160,000.00
PREMIUM
N350,000.00
Free Domain
YES
YES
YES
YES
Free Hosting
YES
YES
YES
YES
Free SSl
YES
YES
YES
YES
eCommerce
NO
YES
YES
YES
Designs
1
2
3
UNLIMITED
Pages
6
10
20
UNLIMITED
Emails
5
UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED
UNLIMITED
LiveChat
YES
YES
YES
YES
Updates
NO
3 MONTHS
12 MONTHS
LIFETIME
Note; Our web development package includes client’s choice of design.
You only pay after you see a live sample of how your site will look like in a demo.
We save time, your work will be done in less than 4 days.
Our advertisement includes all you need to make your business stand out. With 360 promotion, your brand will elevate to its peak. Have a low budget? No problem.
Below is a table of our website advertisement service
STANDARD
N50,000.00
SILVER
N95,000.00
PLATINIUM
N180,000.00
PREMIUM
N360,000.00
Free Banners
YES
YES
YES
YES
Free Integration
YES
YES
YES
YES
Boost
YES
YES
YES
YES
Target Audience
3M
6M
15M
35M
Blog advertising
4
6
8
12
Retargeting
No
No
Yes
Yes
Support
YES
YES
YES
YES
Note; For this service, clients are to pay a percentage of total money, and to complete after 15 days,
If you see no results before the 15 days, we return the percentage.
Portfolio
Contact Us
Make your brand stand out
Talk to us
Solochuks9@gmail.com
Info@sweber.com.ng
Find us @
14 rumuola road 2nd floor Honeymoon plaza
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by dlondonbadboy: 12:05pm
So many hidden comments...what happened on this thread?
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by fxbking: 12:23pm
Mods ban them. Business section is too strict, the mods are just too hostile. The Section should be more open for business.
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by talk2hb1: 12:27pm
Noted!!!!!!!!
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by banmee(m): 12:33pm
In Nigeria it's easy. Apparently you just have to go to church morning noon and night and god will do it for you.
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by AfriAskMen: 12:34pm
|Re: How To Manage A Startup Business Growth by silasweb(m): 12:58pm
Thanks
(0) (Reply)
How To Get Telecommunication Company To Install Mast On Ones Land / FG Collaborate With China To Set Up 100 Rice Mills / Make A Minimum Of N100,000 Every Month From Ice Block Production In Dry Season
Viewing this topic: courage1(m), femu(m), Kekekenny(m), Beacongate, akinmusi(m), onyekachee(f), DollyB(m), AdesinaOlajide(m), kenchukscole(m), padeolu, benniearinze, Sardauna24(m), samhay, taurusmena1(m) and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21