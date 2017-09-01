₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by VastFinder: 9:25am
The police in Bayelsa State nabbed suspected members of cult groups, who invaded Peremabiri Divisional Headquarters to release one of their members, Prince Ayibalaifa, who was detained for indecent assault.
The suspects reportedly injured a policeman, Corporal Elijah Osara, during the attack in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.
Commissioner of Police Mr. Asuquo Amba named the suspects as Douye Koufe, 23; Wisdom Reuben, 23; Solomon Jackson, 18; Samuel Odozi, 20; Thomas Canan, 23; Andy Daves, 24; and Junior Japhter, 23.
He said they admitted to being members of the Greenlanders’ cult, except Douye Koufe, who claimed to belong to Icelanders. Amba said investigation was on, adding that the suspects will be prosecuted.
He lamented the attack and said the police, with the assistance of the government was able to bring back civil authority in the area. Amba said: ’’They actually rescued Prince Ayibalaifa and escaped, but they were re-arrested.’’
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/police-arrest-cult-members-for-invading.html
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by maxti: 9:27am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by josephine123: 9:29am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Nutase(f): 9:50am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:51am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by modelmike7(m): 11:51am
It's sad to see young boys like this with no future.
It's so sad, they believe it's crime and hooligansm that pays. When they see their role models Asari, Tompolo etc reveling in billions.
Serves them Right tho .
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Moreoffaith(m): 11:51am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Zeze06(m): 11:51am
Why are guys embarrassing themselves like this....
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by simpleshawls(m): 11:52am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Florblu(f): 11:52am
Thank the police on duty were not sleeping when they came.
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by pyyxxaro: 11:52am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by free2ryhme: 11:53am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by free2ryhme: 11:53am
VastFinder:
all these mumu avengers wey niger delta dey breed sef
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by sniperr007: 11:53am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Evablizin(f): 11:53am
Greenlanders and icelander,i no wan see Nairalanders there oooo.
Well good for them.
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Galant9ja: 11:53am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by obinnajr(m): 11:54am
na so them dey worry then when i was in BY..
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by smartty68(m): 11:54am
They really have guts; foolish one for that matter.
Anyways, their cup was full to the brim
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by gidimasters(m): 11:54am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by PointZerom: 11:54am
Shame on the youths of this generation.
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by AmandaLuv(f): 11:54am
Kindly detain them if they are found to be members
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by appolos9956: 11:56am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by jerome263(m): 11:56am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by Ayinlamajek: 11:57am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by segebase(m): 11:58am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by opalu: 11:58am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by sod09(m): 11:59am
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by mazizitonene(m): 12:03pm
hmm whn u see policemen, u wil take dem as nothing. bt try to enter dea hand hmm ur life wil not remain d same
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by ayamprecious: 12:04pm
|Re: Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member by pweshboi(m): 12:08pm
Them dey pay close to 100k plus salary for this mumu cult boys? Don't know why a sane person would want to be one in the first place. RADARADA
