Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Cult Members For Invading Station To Release Detained Member (4104 Views)

Buccaneers, Eiye & Other Cult Members Gather In Lagos Shrine For Peace Talk.PICS / Cult Members Throw Rival Into Lagos Lagoon / Cult members bury motorist alive in Lagos (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The police in Bayelsa State nabbed suspected members of cult groups, who invaded Peremabiri Divisional Headquarters to release one of their members, Prince Ayibalaifa, who was detained for indecent assault.



The suspects reportedly injured a policeman, Corporal Elijah Osara, during the attack in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.



Commissioner of Police Mr. Asuquo Amba named the suspects as Douye Koufe, 23; Wisdom Reuben, 23; Solomon Jackson, 18; Samuel Odozi, 20; Thomas Canan, 23; Andy Daves, 24; and Junior Japhter, 23.



He said they admitted to being members of the Greenlanders’ cult, except Douye Koufe, who claimed to belong to Icelanders. Amba said investigation was on, adding that the suspects will be prosecuted.



He lamented the attack and said the police, with the assistance of the government was able to bring back civil authority in the area. Amba said: ’’They actually rescued Prince Ayibalaifa and escaped, but they were re-arrested.’’



SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/police-arrest-cult-members-for-invading.html



CC; lalasticlala The police in Bayelsa State nabbed suspected members of cult groups, who invaded Peremabiri Divisional Headquarters to release one of their members, Prince Ayibalaifa, who was detained for indecent assault.The suspects reportedly injured a policeman, Corporal Elijah Osara, during the attack in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.Commissioner of Police Mr. Asuquo Amba named the suspects as Douye Koufe, 23; Wisdom Reuben, 23; Solomon Jackson, 18; Samuel Odozi, 20; Thomas Canan, 23; Andy Daves, 24; and Junior Japhter, 23.He said they admitted to being members of the Greenlanders’ cult, except Douye Koufe, who claimed to belong to Icelanders. Amba said investigation was on, adding that the suspects will be prosecuted.He lamented the attack and said the police, with the assistance of the government was able to bring back civil authority in the area. Amba said: ’’They actually rescued Prince Ayibalaifa and escaped, but they were re-arrested.’’CC; lalasticlala

Hmm.



Serious Issue.

What were they thinking?

NA WA OO

1 Like

Nor be as u chop bellefull na e u go do cult

.

.

.

Abeq my people, for your affordable data,

Slide into my WhatsApp. (My MTN data valids for 90days)

It's sad to see young boys like this with no future.

It's so sad, they believe it's crime and hooligansm that pays. When they see their role models Asari, Tompolo etc reveling in billions.



Serves them Right tho . 1 Like

AWON OMO ALE JATIJATI. 1 Like





Why are guys embarrassing themselves like this.... Why are guys embarrassing themselves like this....

If you are in kwara we have London used iphone 6 @ cheap price kindly check my signature or you come to our office @ challenge ilorin



Thank the police on duty were not sleeping when they came. Awon invaderThank the police on duty were not sleeping when they came.

I rep Boys Scout

kill 'em all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

VastFinder:



The police in Bayelsa State nabbed suspected members of cult groups, who invaded Peremabiri Divisional Headquarters to release one of their members, Prince Ayibalaifa, who was detained for indecent assault.



The suspects reportedly injured a policeman, Corporal Elijah Osara, during the attack in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.



Commissioner of Police Mr. Asuquo Amba named the suspects as Douye Koufe, 23; Wisdom Reuben, 23; Solomon Jackson, 18; Samuel Odozi, 20; Thomas Canan, 23; Andy Daves, 24; and Junior Japhter, 23.



He said they admitted to being members of the Greenlanders’ cult, except Douye Koufe, who claimed to belong to Icelanders. Amba said investigation was on, adding that the suspects will be prosecuted.



He lamented the attack and said the police, with the assistance of the government was able to bring back civil authority in the area. Amba said: ’’They actually rescued Prince Ayibalaifa and escaped, but they were re-arrested.’’



SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/police-arrest-cult-members-for-invading.html



CC; lalasticlala

all these mumu avengers wey niger delta dey breed sef all these mumu avengers wey niger delta dey breed sef

[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font] These are young boys oh[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]





Greenlanders and icelander,i no wan see Nairalanders there oooo.



Well good for them. Greenlanders and icelander,i no wan see Nairalanders there oooo.Well good for them.

Here comes another great chance, it will be so delightful and impressive to those willing to claim this offer, Recharge card (airtime) generating and printing tutorial RGP has been release again.



First, This for educational purpose

Second, it implies business issue based on the fact that not all are opportune or lucky to get this legible knowledge.



Mr. Stephen Benjamin is leader of the training team, branches are fixed for the lecture, but for the sake of helping others afar we have to put it online based program to enable other client benefit.



The tutorial will not last longer as we are going to give you the best fact and secret in card printing , imagine you now be generating recharge card yourself, in nearby environment, anytime of choice.

Not much talk, the lecture begin early on Tuesday 8am.



Only the serious ones is expected to call this line for negotiation now.

08135796371.



(note::: call only)



Thanks.



Opportunity! How To Generate Print Recharge Card PIN Yourself

na so them dey worry then when i was in BY..

They really have guts; foolish one for that matter.



Anyways, their cup was full to the brim





meanwhile, buy your laptop here



http://www.nairaland.com/4046849/brand-new-hp-laptop-4gb Is it your Invading?meanwhile, buy your laptop here

Shame on the youths of this generation.

Kindly detain them if they are found to be members

There is an available inflow and offshore forex business available with good prices and good procedures. Interested buyers should contact me or whatsapp me thanks 08175099956

DEM GET MIND SHA

Greenlanders, icelanders, Highlanders

Buhari y

Hmmm

wat a joke

hmm whn u see policemen, u wil take dem as nothing. bt try to enter dea hand hmm ur life wil not remain d same

Ayinlamajek:

Greenlanders, icelanders, Highlanders



The name be like that of a jeep





Which confra be this sef, wey no get kariability The name be like that of a jeepWhich confra be this sef, wey no get kariability 1 Like