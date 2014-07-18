Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo (6170 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read his story below;



I was saved by a drunkard/drug addict from sleeping in a cell during my undergraduate days. He was always a subject of ridicule by all But I would always greet him each time I pass by his compound by prostrating(as a typical Yoruba boy).



He was always amazed to see someone still greet him with such courtesy and would always call me his friend He even promised I would marry his youngest daughter.



Someone was accused of committing a great crime in my hostel and this led the police to arrest all of us..



It was certain we are all sleeping in the cell that night. My friend rushed down to the station when he heard our hostel was ransacked, we never knew he was a retired police officer I was already crying and sweating like a Christmas chicken waiting to be slaughtered.



But behold, I saw my friend coming he was ready to devour the officers for laying hands on his beloved friend. They had to calm him down and ordered my release immediately. My other friends who laughed at me for always greeting him had to sleep in the cell for almost two weeks.



Please don’t look down on anyone, they might just turn out to be the messiah your life needs at a point in time. What determines your escape during a trail time might be the good deeds you enacted during the rosy ones



Source; A Nigerian man Akande Olutobi, has narrated how he was saved by a drunkard and drug addict from sleeping in a police cell during his undergraduate days. The business development personnel took to his social media page to share his story in a bid to encourage people never to look down on anyone no matter their condition.Read his story below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/i-saved-drug-addict-sleeping-police-cell-man-reveals-photo.html 36 Likes 2 Shares

Oh My God this story is touching (let me confirm Where!!! Oh Yes it touched My leg) 27 Likes 2 Shares

What was your offence again......? 2 Likes

Oya mo dance 6 Likes

drug dealers

And what does the selfie have to do with the story 6 Likes 1 Share

Moral of the story., don't look down on people no matter their condition 6 Likes 1 Share

Don't look down on people unless you fancy their shoes... 7 Likes

pls do you have piroxicam there?

Ezebinaugwu:

Moral of the story., don't look down on people no matter their condition Even bokoharam and fulani Even bokoharam and fulani 1 Like

so we should start greeting every drug addict and smoker 2 Likes

dainformant:

A Nigerian man Akande Olutobi, has narrated how he was saved by a drunkard and drug addict from sleeping in a police cell during his undergraduate days. The business development personnel took to his social media page to share his story in a bid to encourage people never to look down on anyone no matter their condition.



Read his story below;



I was saved by a drunkard/drug addict from sleeping in a cell during my undergraduate days. He was always a subject of ridicule by all But I would always greet him each time I pass by his compound by prostrating(as a typical Yoruba boy).



He was always amazed to see someone still greet him with such courtesy and would always call me his friend He even promised I would marry his youngest daughter.



Someone was accused of committing a great crime in my hostel and this led the police to arrest all of us..



It was certain we are all sleeping in the cell that night. My friend rushed down to the station when he heard our hostel was ransacked, we never knew he was a retired police officer I was already crying and sweating like a Christmas chicken waiting to be slaughtered.



But behold, I saw my friend coming he was ready to devour the officers for laying hands on his beloved friend. They had to calm him down and ordered my release immediately. My other friends who laughed at me for always greeting him had to sleep in the cell for almost two weeks.



Please don’t look down on anyone, they might just turn out to be the messiah your life needs at a point in time. What determines your escape during a trail time might be the good deeds you enacted during the rosy ones



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/i-saved-drug-addict-sleeping-police-cell-man-reveals-photo.html u r lucky o!he even promise u his younger daughter.oh!what a friend? u r lucky o!he even promise u his younger daughter.oh!what a friend? 3 Likes

Nigerians and greeting are like 5&6

Make sense

Blakjewelry:

And what does the selfie have to do with the story I guess he took the selfie just to show us that his sweat has dried up. I guess he took the selfie just to show us that his sweat has dried up. 2 Likes

You can never tell what ordinary greeting can do for you.

Never look down on anyone. 5 Likes

lalasticlala

Saw it on LinkedIn... Yawns

don't look down on any1 in life

I guess this is one of the reasons why my mum often ask me to be greeting everyone.



Greetings is the virtue of a responsible a child.





Meanwhile, I'm still yet to enjoy such dividends 1 Like

poor boy,lol 9 Likes 1 Share

Newcastle una try well.3 gbosaaa for una!!!!everything for nairaland dey make front page

THUNDAR:

Oh My God this story is touching (let me confirm Where!!! Oh Yes it touched My leg) you no well I swear you no well I swear

quinSonia:

don't look down on any1 in life





Why you modify.... You no want make e know say you dey admire am abi Why you modify.... You no want make e know say you dey admire am abi

I'm just passing bye.... when I reach Ibadan, I will comment. all those that trekked for APC, have they gotten their pvc?

amarrto:

poor boy,lol lol which Kain wicked set up be dis? lol which Kain wicked set up be dis? 7 Likes 1 Share

That is it... Be humble always because you don't have anything to lose!















Meanwhile if you're confronting any health issues low sperm count, fibroid, ulcer, weak erection, typhoid, eye pain, tuberculosis etc. There's different herb cure for any of this 08173463630 call or whatsap. Ur privacy is guarantee

okay onto d next thing

Dont look down on me except you want to pray for me.

Why did you attach your pics? I can't stop laughing........I even tire for the comments.....I just dey laugh. 1 Like