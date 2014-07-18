₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by dainformant(m): 6:13am On Feb 11
A Nigerian man Akande Olutobi, has narrated how he was saved by a drunkard and drug addict from sleeping in a police cell during his undergraduate days. The business development personnel took to his social media page to share his story in a bid to encourage people never to look down on anyone no matter their condition.
Read his story below;
I was saved by a drunkard/drug addict from sleeping in a cell during my undergraduate days. He was always a subject of ridicule by all But I would always greet him each time I pass by his compound by prostrating(as a typical Yoruba boy).
He was always amazed to see someone still greet him with such courtesy and would always call me his friend He even promised I would marry his youngest daughter.
Someone was accused of committing a great crime in my hostel and this led the police to arrest all of us..
It was certain we are all sleeping in the cell that night. My friend rushed down to the station when he heard our hostel was ransacked, we never knew he was a retired police officer I was already crying and sweating like a Christmas chicken waiting to be slaughtered.
But behold, I saw my friend coming he was ready to devour the officers for laying hands on his beloved friend. They had to calm him down and ordered my release immediately. My other friends who laughed at me for always greeting him had to sleep in the cell for almost two weeks.
Please don’t look down on anyone, they might just turn out to be the messiah your life needs at a point in time. What determines your escape during a trail time might be the good deeds you enacted during the rosy ones
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/i-saved-drug-addict-sleeping-police-cell-man-reveals-photo.html
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by THUNDAR(m): 6:17am On Feb 11
Oh My God this story is touching (let me confirm Where!!! Oh Yes it touched My leg)
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by biacan(f): 6:21am On Feb 11
What was your offence again......?
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Iseoluwani: 6:22am On Feb 11
Oya mo dance
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by samwhite18(m): 6:37am On Feb 11
drug dealers
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Blakjewelry(m): 7:23am On Feb 11
And what does the selfie have to do with the story
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Ezebinaugwu(m): 7:24am On Feb 11
Moral of the story., don't look down on people no matter their condition
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Partnerbiz: 7:38am On Feb 11
Don't look down on people unless you fancy their shoes...
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by fav444(f): 7:43am On Feb 11
pls do you have piroxicam there?
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by OneCorner: 8:09am On Feb 11
Ezebinaugwu:Even bokoharam and fulani
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by krattoss(m): 8:25am On Feb 11
so we should start greeting every drug addict and smoker
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by dnawah: 9:00am On Feb 11
dainformant:u r lucky o!he even promise u his younger daughter.oh!what a friend?
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by elyna: 9:04am On Feb 11
Nigerians and greeting are like 5&6
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by meezynetwork(m): 12:49pm On Feb 11
Make sense
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by JasonScolari: 12:56pm On Feb 11
Blakjewelry:I guess he took the selfie just to show us that his sweat has dried up.
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Evablizin(f): 1:04pm On Feb 11
You can never tell what ordinary greeting can do for you.
Never look down on anyone.
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:07pm On Feb 11
lalasticlala
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Ariel20(m): 10:11pm On Feb 11
Saw it on LinkedIn... Yawns
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by quinSonia(f): 10:11pm On Feb 11
don't look down on any1 in life
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Neyoor(m): 10:12pm On Feb 11
I guess this is one of the reasons why my mum often ask me to be greeting everyone.
Greetings is the virtue of a responsible a child.
Meanwhile, I'm still yet to enjoy such dividends
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by amarrto: 10:12pm On Feb 11
poor boy,lol
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by lastempero: 10:12pm On Feb 11
Newcastle una try well.3 gbosaaa for una!!!!everything for nairaland dey make front page
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Damarislopez: 10:14pm On Feb 11
THUNDAR:you no well I swear
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by Fuadeiza(m): 10:14pm On Feb 11
quinSonia:
Why you modify.... You no want make e know say you dey admire am abi
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by engrjacuzzi: 10:17pm On Feb 11
I'm just passing bye.... when I reach Ibadan, I will comment. all those that trekked for APC, have they gotten their pvc?
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by eagleonearth(m): 10:17pm On Feb 11
amarrto:lol which Kain wicked set up be dis?
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:22pm On Feb 11
That is it... Be humble always because you don't have anything to lose!
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by olusayeroyagi(m): 10:27pm On Feb 11
okay onto d next thing
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by agongajoseph(m): 10:27pm On Feb 11
Dont look down on me except you want to pray for me.
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by airmirthd1(f): 10:28pm On Feb 11
Why did you attach your pics? I can't stop laughing........I even tire for the comments.....I just dey laugh.
|Re: I Was Saved By A Drug Addict From Sleeping In A Police Cell; Man Reveals. Photo by showmethemoney(m): 10:51pm On Feb 11
Great lesson
