|Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by celebsnestblog: 3:19pm
Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, in chat with The Net Ng, revealed some relationship details and gave fans a peak at his naughty side..
The Headies 2016 nominee and Gentleman hitmaker, when asked if he would rather cheat or be cheated on said;
"I would rather cheat, if I cheat I would know, its almost like if you bash your own car, its not as painful as when your guy bashes your car"
When asked if he was in a relationship, he said;
"Can I phone a friend, cause I need to ask the person what we are doing"
When asked when he lost his virginity, he said;
"I was 16, is that a good thing or a bad one"
When asked skinny or curvy women, who he prefers, he said;
"Curvy"
When asked Sex in the morning afternoon or night, he said;
"Definitely night"
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8zH_T1F7ec
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by lafflaff123(m): 3:21pm
Ok
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by sukkot: 3:25pm
nigga yoou too old to be talking this reckless
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by uzoclinton(m): 3:25pm
Ok... by the way, who is Ric Hassani? because me know him not...
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Unlimited22: 3:26pm
lafflaff123:U b winsh?
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by kizz007: 3:26pm
hmm
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Evaberry(f): 3:26pm
...
you're indeed lucky.
Kenneth lost his virginity at the age of 6 to Mama yusuf who was 52.
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by coalcoal1(m): 3:26pm
ok
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by koolcat: 3:26pm
clap for ya self.....BY THE WAY WHO IS THE OP THAT POSTED DZ??
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Generalkaycee(m): 3:26pm
I'm shaming for you!!!
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by wiringdpt(m): 3:26pm
Most senseless statement ever, prefer to cheat than cheated on.
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by otunbabadok(m): 3:26pm
Lubbish
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by jeeqaa7(m): 3:27pm
Ode
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by wildcatter23(m): 3:27pm
Blood of zebudah
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Evablizin(f): 3:27pm
He is not making sense,his brain is hibernating.
Male karashika
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by fpeter(f): 3:27pm
That's why he can't become a superstar
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by IamSimi(m): 3:28pm
hmm
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Sniper12: 3:28pm
seun call ur mods to order. this thrash shud not be on FP
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:28pm
oniranu
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by lilmax(m): 3:28pm
you had sex at 16? and me still be virgin?
smh for myself
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by kaluxy007(m): 3:28pm
u rep
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Naijalabel(m): 3:28pm
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by free2ryhme: 3:28pm
celebsnestblog:
where una dey get all these low esteem nincompoop interviews sef
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Pharrel22(m): 3:29pm
nonsense
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Elmojiid(m): 3:29pm
wu be this 1 slf...is like artist plenty pass we we dey hear their music
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by orjikuramo(m): 3:29pm
16, mtchew! I think mine was 5, did a lot of mummy n daddy back then
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by Hier(m): 3:29pm
f
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by fabulousfortune(m): 3:29pm
A milestone achievement for him
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by lovemeohlord(m): 3:30pm
weldone Sir,
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by engrobidigbo: 3:30pm
oya accept the gold medal for the most dumbest on the planet
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by LadyGoddiva(f): 3:30pm
Who doesn't prefer to cheat than to be cheated on?
|Re: Ric Hassani: I First Had Sex At 16, I Prefer To Cheat Than Be Cheated On by emmabest2000(m): 3:30pm
lafflaff123:
