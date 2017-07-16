



The Headies 2016 nominee and Gentleman hitmaker, when asked if he would rather cheat or be cheated on said;



"I would rather cheat, if I cheat I would know, its almost like if you bash your own car, its not as painful as when your guy bashes your car"



When asked if he was in a relationship, he said;



"Can I phone a friend, cause I need to ask the person what we are doing"



When asked when he lost his virginity, he said;



"I was 16, is that a good thing or a bad one"



When asked skinny or curvy women, who he prefers, he said;



"Curvy"



When asked Sex in the morning afternoon or night, he said;



"Definitely night"



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8zH_T1F7ec





see more at >>> Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, in chat with The Net Ng, revealed some relationship details and gave fans a peak at his naughty side..The Headies 2016 nominee and Gentleman hitmaker, when asked if he would rather cheat or be cheated on said;"I would rather cheat, if I cheat I would know, its almost like if you bash your own car, its not as painful as when your guy bashes your car"When asked if he was in a relationship, he said;"Can I phone a friend, cause I need to ask the person what we are doing"When asked when he lost his virginity, he said;"I was 16, is that a good thing or a bad one"When asked skinny or curvy women, who he prefers, he said;"Curvy"When asked Sex in the morning afternoon or night, he said;"Definitely night"Watch video below;see more at >>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/prefer-cheat-cheated-singer-ric-hassani/