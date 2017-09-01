Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! (5557 Views)

Who Owns This Lamborghini Aventador Spotted In Abuja? (photo) / The Toyota Land Cruiser That Is Faster Than A Lamborghini / Ferrari And Lamborghini Spotted In Lagos By FreezeCoolFm (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

‘Aventador S roadster’ is revealed by Lamborghini at IAA 2017 in Frankfurt, combining the technologies and driving dynamics of the ‘Aventador S‘ with an emotive open air driving experience. the convertible maintains the unmistakable design of the ‘Aventador S’ along with unique features reflecting its roadster persona.



The Lamborghini ‘Aventador S roadster’s’ rear sports different lines to the coupé, giving the supercar its own aerodynamic character. An engine bridge runs from the back window to the rear in a mix of body color and Matt black painted carbon fiber engine bonnet blades: A transparent option is also available to show-off the V12 engine within. sleek, removable, hardtop roof panels, weighing less than six kg, are convexly molded to ensure maximum cabin space for the occupants. an easy fastening system allows the roof panels to be quickly removed and stored in the front trunk.



[b]Accelerating 0-100 km/h (0 – 62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph), the roadster weighs 50 kg more than the coupé. its 6.5 liter V12 engine outputs the same 740 hp as the coupé, with 690 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm.[/b]The seven-speed lightweight independent shifting rod transmission provides robotized gearshifts, with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. dione 20” / 21” rims are fitted with Pirelli ‘P zero’ tires especially developed for the ‘aventador S’. Inside, the TFT digital dashboard can be customized to the driver’s preferences and apple Carplay is standard.







Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/this-open-top-lamborghini-aventador-s.html Theis revealed by Lamborghini at IAA 2017 in Frankfurt, combining the technologies and driving dynamics of the ‘Aventador S‘ with an emotive open air driving experience. the convertible maintains the unmistakable design of the ‘Aventador S’ along with unique features reflecting its roadster persona.The Lamborghini ‘Aventador S roadster’s’ rear sports different lines to the coupé, giving the supercar its own aerodynamic character. An engine bridge runs from the back window to the rear in a mix of body color and Matt black painted carbon fiber engine bonnet blades: A transparent option is also available to show-off the V12 engine within. sleek, removable, hardtop roof panels, weighing less than six kg, are convexly molded to ensure maximum cabin space for the occupants. an easy fastening system allows the roof panels to be quickly removed and stored in the front trunk.[b]Accelerating 0-100 km/h (0 – 62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph), the roadster weighs 50 kg more than the coupé. its 6.5 liter V12 engine outputs the same 740 hp as the coupé, with 690 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm.[/b]The seven-speed lightweight independent shifting rod transmission provides robotized gearshifts, with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. dione 20” / 21” rims are fitted with Pirelli ‘P zero’ tires especially developed for the ‘aventador S’. Inside, the TFT digital dashboard can be customized to the driver’s preferences and apple Carplay is standard.Source:





But na money kill am



See more pictures here...



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/this-open-top-lamborghini-aventador-s.html Now, this is a babe!!!But na money kill amSee more pictures here... 5 Likes

OWOLAGBA.



Bought something like this on my last trip to Niger Republic,and because of our bad roads, i kept it at the Border there. Anytime i want to warm it, i go across the border to warm it.



I am deliberately using this Keke Marwa now, so nobody knows i am rich. 18 Likes

y

I have watched the video on YouTube before. Now, what should we do with it? It isn't a phone one can just rush to buy.



I see no need for this thread. 1 Like

Cool machine

How much last? 1 Like

N

i prefer sienna

Nice whip Safiaa deserves something like this

Cool

Gimme a black with red trim. 2 Likes

Looks like Optimus-prime's Son. 1 Like

Soup wey sweet.... na money kill am...



http://www.fototech.com.ng/need-know-outdoor-photography-studio/ All these one na noise o. I am just waiting patiently to inherit my old man's Peugeot 504 saloon. Car na car jare. See the dope Peugeot ride

u

Deefuray:

Soup wey sweet.... na money kill am... na Maggi kill the soup na Maggi kill the soup

Fall on me ,IJN

The car fine but your pocket gats to be fine to think in that direction

Ugly Beast

Hmmm..chaikie what u got to say about this?

F

lafflaff123:

OWOLAGBA.



Bought something like this on my last trip to Niger Republic,and because of our bad roads, i kept it at the Border there. Anytime i want to warm it, i go across the border to warm it.



I am deliberately using this Keke Marwa now, so nobody knows i am rich.



Sorry bros I now know you're rich. So kon dash me money abeg Sorry bros I now know you're rich. So kon dash me money abeg

lamtinky:

na Maggi kill the soup



my guy.... na money kill am o my guy.... na money kill am o

This cheap car

Chei!

I have they toy one of the car





Whats spectacular about it?



(Modify ) ( Quote) ( Report ) 2 Likes (Share )

click the link if you are intrested in making PART 1 Horrible experience from yesterday night. .......... *** I was sitting on my bed resting, hoping to get a girl that will pass the lonely night with me... HMMMM, What should I do," should i go to ashawo joint " noooo HIV IS REAL, " should i call my gf " her momc go kill am ayhh wetin i go do GBAM ! GBAM!! GBAM !!! Who come dey knock for my door , ( thinking ) come in the door is open OMG See shape, this one pass figurev8 next thing whey i hear from this angel " YOUR FRIEND TOYIN SAID I SHOULD COME AND PASS THE NIGHT WITH YOU, HIS PARENT AEE AT HOME , SO THINGS DID NOT GO AS PLANNED" talking to my self==God nah how you take dey work you are so wonderfull AH YOU CAN COME IN MAKE YOURSELF COMFORTABLE it is good to have friends, A friend in need is a friend indeed .. after small gisting with the babe sleep come carry am i just sit on top bed dey look am I no fit bang this girl when she dey sleep, for me its disgusting and unenjoyable wetin I go do devil nah bad man next thing, beta idea knack my head make I try fore play ( touch sex sensitive spot for her body) make I start with her boobies as I strech hand won press am my heart start to dey beat like parade band Ben get morale now this girl no go beat you if she catch you highest she go shout l stretch my hand again catch the boob, press am first time, press am second time Next thing she turn ************* LOADING PART TWO REVIEW PART ONE GIVE MORALE MAKE I WRITE PART TWO cc sKeetz thepussyhunter richidiho I hope I gave the above moniker what they want HIT LIKE IF IT MAKE SENSE(Modify ) ( Quote) ( Report ) 2 Likes (Share ) http://donkeymails.com/pages/index.php?refid=bencrane click the link if you are intrested in making

Flashh:

I have watched the video on YouTube before. Now, what should we do with it? It isn't a phone one can just rush to buy.



I see no need for this thread.

I agree completely



A truly nonsensical topic. I agree completelyA truly nonsensical topic. 1 Like

EgunMogaji:





I agree completely



A truly nonsensical topic. Good, you know where I am drifting at.



This thread is very unnecessary on front-page. 1 Like

Piiko:

Nice whip Safiaa deserves something like this Will you get it for me lol Will you get it for me lol