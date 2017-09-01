₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by AutoReportNG2: 6:01pm
The ‘Aventador S roadster’ is revealed by Lamborghini at IAA 2017 in Frankfurt, combining the technologies and driving dynamics of the ‘Aventador S‘ with an emotive open air driving experience. the convertible maintains the unmistakable design of the ‘Aventador S’ along with unique features reflecting its roadster persona.
The Lamborghini ‘Aventador S roadster’s’ rear sports different lines to the coupé, giving the supercar its own aerodynamic character. An engine bridge runs from the back window to the rear in a mix of body color and Matt black painted carbon fiber engine bonnet blades: A transparent option is also available to show-off the V12 engine within. sleek, removable, hardtop roof panels, weighing less than six kg, are convexly molded to ensure maximum cabin space for the occupants. an easy fastening system allows the roof panels to be quickly removed and stored in the front trunk.
[b]Accelerating 0-100 km/h (0 – 62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph), the roadster weighs 50 kg more than the coupé. its 6.5 liter V12 engine outputs the same 740 hp as the coupé, with 690 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm.[/b]The seven-speed lightweight independent shifting rod transmission provides robotized gearshifts, with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. dione 20” / 21” rims are fitted with Pirelli ‘P zero’ tires especially developed for the ‘aventador S’. Inside, the TFT digital dashboard can be customized to the driver’s preferences and apple Carplay is standard.
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by AutoReportNG2: 6:01pm
Now, this is a babe!!!
But na money kill am
See more pictures here...
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by lafflaff123(m): 6:02pm
OWOLAGBA.
Bought something like this on my last trip to Niger Republic,and because of our bad roads, i kept it at the Border there. Anytime i want to warm it, i go across the border to warm it.
I am deliberately using this Keke Marwa now, so nobody knows i am rich.
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Elslim: 7:48pm
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Flashh: 7:48pm
I have watched the video on YouTube before. Now, what should we do with it? It isn't a phone one can just rush to buy.
I see no need for this thread.
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by apesinola001(m): 7:49pm
Cool machine
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Zpolah00: 7:50pm
How much last?
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by maxiuc(m): 7:50pm
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Kokaine(m): 7:50pm
i prefer sienna
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Piiko(m): 7:51pm
Nice whip Safiaa deserves something like this
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by auntysimbiat(f): 7:51pm
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by wakaman: 7:51pm
Gimme a black with red trim.
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by froz(m): 7:51pm
Looks like Optimus-prime's Son.
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Deefuray(f): 7:51pm
Soup wey sweet.... na money kill am...
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by IAmSkinny: 7:51pm
All these one na noise o. I am just waiting patiently to inherit my old man's Peugeot 504 saloon. Car na car jare. See the dope Peugeot ride
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by bewla(m): 7:56pm
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by lamtinky(m): 7:56pm
Deefuray:na Maggi kill the soup
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by jerryBoss1(m): 7:57pm
Fall on me ,IJN
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by demsid(m): 7:58pm
The car fine but your pocket gats to be fine to think in that direction
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by wayne4loan: 8:01pm
Ugly Beast
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Tessy4life(f): 8:02pm
Hmmm..chaikie what u got to say about this?
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by mybestlove(m): 8:04pm
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by HolarQD(m): 8:04pm
lafflaff123:
Sorry bros I now know you're rich. So kon dash me money abeg
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Deefuray(f): 8:05pm
lamtinky:
my guy.... na money kill am o
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by muller101(m): 8:07pm
This cheap car
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by millomaniac: 8:08pm
Chei!
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Benekruku(m): 8:10pm
I have they toy one of the car
Whats spectacular about it?
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by dobekey(m): 8:17pm
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by EgunMogaji(m): 8:18pm
Flashh:
I agree completely
A truly nonsensical topic.
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Flashh: 8:22pm
EgunMogaji:Good, you know where I am drifting at.
This thread is very unnecessary on front-page.
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by Safiaa(f): 8:30pm
Piiko:Will you get it for me lol
Re: This Open-top Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Is A Babe! by EgunMogaji(m): 8:32pm
Flashh:
I've always said this.
First, it's basically a copy from other sites. Everyone has smartphone now and surf the web anyways so this is mostly stake information,
Second, the audience for that car is not on Nairaland
Third, discuss stuff that majority of Nairalanders can use. Get out there and intereview lastma, road safety, etc do an expose on fraudulent auto shops, interview Nairalander mechanic shops, preview popular cars like Camry, accord, etc
Anyways sha, the mods are looking for traffic and not content.
There's a chap in CarTalk doing a stereo upgrade, he's showing Nairalanders how to upgrade stereo, how to order stuff. Not sure if that ever made it to front page but some unobtainable super car makes it.
