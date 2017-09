Argentine International and Barcelona FC Footballer, Lionel Messi shows off tattoo of his wife’s lips inked close to his groin.



Though he is not a stranger to inks, he makes this a bold move in showing the World how much he cherishes his wife’s kisses as he shared the pictures on Social Media.



Lionel Messi is married to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo and they both have 2 kids together, Thiago and Mateo.





https://www.wotzup.ng/lionel-messi-shows-off-tattoo-lips-groin/



