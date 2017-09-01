Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? (3425 Views)

I bet you did not know that that was a mental illness caused by the anxiety you often express when you discover that you have left your house without your phone or you forgot it somewhere. Sometime you feel like a part of your major body organ has been caught off. Other times you feel like an incomplete human being.



Well, you are actually killing yourself with a mental ailment called nomophobia. British research came up with this concept and have done studies to explain its causes, symptoms and cure. Nomophobia is the fear of being without your phone or losing your signal. A person who suffers from nomophobia is referred to as a nomophobe. Are you a nomophobe? Do you know what it does to your health? Please read this!

For more, see:

Tell me something, this oyinbo ppl self . 5 Likes

Op, so what you are saying is, we are all mentally ill? 32 Likes 1 Share

OP so if i dey fear make dem no steal my phone na illness? OP come and kneel down oya say after me

"Any of my village people using my brain to think, die by fire �,die by fire" keep saying it 6 Likes 2 Shares

na so

Story

U just did d worst by telling me not to hug and pamper my precious iPhone!!!! 4 Likes

Really?

So communicatng is now a mental illness....

Wen sars stops u and asks 4 your mobile phone

Anr dia usual af u heard of internet scam...

Na dia u go believe say men

Nokia torchlight pay u.

hahahahahaha so every thing now is mental problem,idonbilivit

Rubbish, mental illness kor mental diseases ni

Una do come again. Na Una sabi 1 Like

That moment when you re traveling from Benin to Lagos and u re already at Ore b4 u realise u left ur phone at home... 1 Like

Really

so wats the cure? NONSENCE!!!

So i can not cry over my phone in peace again 2 Likes

Ok



In a related study, it was discovered that a NLer that doesn't log on to NL may suffer psychological trauma of missing out all the fun for that period. 5 Likes 2 Shares

i have been without Internet mobile for over 3 months before.

Nokia touch was my brother during that time 2 Likes

ok what happens in the case of ( u are expecting a contract call worth alotta money and you forget ur phone) while you already far away already and u start displaying in the bus, its a mental disease abi?? it's just normal because some people can't survive without their phone as it's their office. its not always about social media addiction. 2 Likes

Tell me

When my wife is around I don't care about my handset cos she's my phone. But when she's not around , that is when I feel uncomfortable without my phone not fear. 2 Likes 1 Share

So you mean I have a mental illness

Then we are all mad. 1 Like

give me a good book and I'll even forget l own a phone. 1 Like

NCP:

Ok



In a related study, it was discovered that a NLer that doesn't log on to NL may suffer psychological trauma of missing out all the fun for that period. Omo I can't do without nairaland in a day oo Omo I can't do without nairaland in a day oo 1 Like

...... abeggi, cut the crap. phone is everyone's best pal. the moment you start having the thought that you can info without your phone, it means you have mental disorder too, cause in the epoch we are right now, phone is part of our everyday activity, infact in our blood. cause without a phone you become useless to the world. infact without a phone how do you know their something called nomophobia, sey you go d skool go confirm ni...... abeggi, cut the crap. phone is everyone's best pal. 1 Like

Op u wan spoil nairalamd market shey 1 Like

the fear of not viewing nairaland is called nonairaphobia...I swear that one bad gannnn no-mo(re)-phobia....that one good nathe fear of not viewing nairaland is called nonairaphobia...I swear that one bad gannnn 1 Like