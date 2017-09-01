₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,404 members, 3,784,550 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 09:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? (3425 Views)
What You Do Everyday That Spoil Your Mobile Phone Battery. / Phone Is Gradually Turning Me To Something Else(help/advice) / Some Places Where Use Of Phone Is Prohibited But People Dont Obey (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by massmediang: 11:21pm On Sep 11
I bet you did not know that that was a mental illness caused by the anxiety you often express when you discover that you have left your house without your phone or you forgot it somewhere. Sometime you feel like a part of your major body organ has been caught off. Other times you feel like an incomplete human being.
Well, you are actually killing yourself with a mental ailment called nomophobia. British research came up with this concept and have done studies to explain its causes, symptoms and cure. Nomophobia is the fear of being without your phone or losing your signal. A person who suffers from nomophobia is referred to as a nomophobe. Are you a nomophobe? Do you know what it does to your health? Please read this!
For more, see:
http://massmediang.com/do-you-know-that-the-fear-of-being-without-your-mobile-phone-is-a-mental-illness-called-nomophobia-see-causes-symptoms-and-effects-and-how-to-treat-this-ailment/
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by ridwan4u(m): 11:53pm On Sep 11
Tell me something, this oyinbo ppl self .
5 Likes
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by emmybliz(m): 7:22am
Op, so what you are saying is, we are all mentally ill?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by holysainbj(m): 7:23am
OP so if i dey fear make dem no steal my phone na illness? OP come and kneel down oya say after me
"Any of my village people using my brain to think, die by fire �,die by fire" keep saying it
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by nalizzzy: 7:23am
na so
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by stepo707: 7:23am
Story
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by Hotzone: 7:23am
U just did d worst by telling me not to hug and pamper my precious iPhone!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by doctuw(m): 7:24am
Really?
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by Topology: 7:25am
So communicatng is now a mental illness....
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by 2shure: 7:25am
Wen sars stops u and asks 4 your mobile phone
Anr dia usual af u heard of internet scam...
Na dia u go believe say men
Nokia torchlight pay u.
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by youngreva(m): 7:26am
hahahahahaha so every thing now is mental problem,idonbilivit
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by SweetJoystick(m): 7:27am
Rubbish, mental illness kor mental diseases ni
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by olayinkajnr(m): 7:27am
Una do come again. Na Una sabi
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by internationalman(m): 7:28am
That moment when you re traveling from Benin to Lagos and u re already at Ore b4 u realise u left ur phone at home...
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by jhydebaba(m): 7:28am
Really
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by tens4real(m): 7:28am
so wats the cure? NONSENCE!!!
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by jhydebaba(m): 7:29am
So i can not cry over my phone in peace again
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by NCP: 7:30am
Ok
In a related study, it was discovered that a NLer that doesn't log on to NL may suffer psychological trauma of missing out all the fun for that period.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by seunny4lif(m): 7:30am
i have been without Internet mobile for over 3 months before.
Nokia touch was my brother during that time
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by praiseneofingz(m): 7:31am
ok what happens in the case of ( u are expecting a contract call worth alotta money and you forget ur phone) while you already far away already and u start displaying in the bus, its a mental disease abi?? it's just normal because some people can't survive without their phone as it's their office. its not always about social media addiction.
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by benosky(m): 7:31am
Tell me
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by Celestyn8213: 7:33am
When my wife is around I don't care about my handset cos she's my phone. But when she's not around , that is when I feel uncomfortable without my phone not fear.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by digoster(m): 7:34am
So you mean I have a mental illness
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by Shortyy(f): 7:42am
Then we are all mad.
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by Nomfanelo99(f): 7:42am
give me a good book and I'll even forget l own a phone.
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by femo122: 7:43am
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by tyson98: 7:43am
NCP:Omo I can't do without nairaland in a day oo
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by leobrownish(m): 7:44am
the moment you start having the thought that you can info without your phone, it means you have mental disorder too, cause in the epoch we are right now, phone is part of our everyday activity, infact in our blood. cause without a phone you become useless to the world. infact without a phone how do you know their something called nomophobia, sey you go d skool go confirm ni ...... abeggi, cut the crap. phone is everyone's best pal.
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by fait10(m): 7:45am
Op u wan spoil nairalamd market shey
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by symbianDON(m): 7:46am
no-mo(re)-phobia....that one good na the fear of not viewing nairaland is called nonairaphobia...I swear that one bad gannnn
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know That Fear Of Being Without Your Mobile Phone Is A Mental Illness? by lovethchioma(f): 7:48am
Are you saying that I'm mentally ill ?
massmediang in not more than 2pages prove to me why you think I'm mentally ill backing your points with examples. You must be able to convince me otherwise I'll show you your way out of Nairaland.
Mb From Mtn To Mtn / How To Root Your Tecno Android Phone / Tecno Phantom 5: Here Are The Other Phones I Can Get For 70k
Viewing this topic: ki10(m), LeInyiama, CakezbyMarie, chimimi(f), Worksunlimited, Nbote(m), Diso60090, iamclime(m), bublin(m), Musabdking(m), queserasera217, cloud7, Garrywllm, doughziay(m), donsmall94(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17