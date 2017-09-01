₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:46am
Few days ago, it was reported that a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada man was stabbed to death by suspected robbers in Amukpe, Sapele area of Delta state. The body of the diseased who is an Hausa man was found in the early hours of the morning lying lifeless.
Two suspects/ ritualists Emma and Power have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder.
There were arrested by a vigilante group along Warri road and handed over to soldiers. The soldiers immediately shot them on their legs before interrogation, according to reports.
According to reports, one of the suspects Power confessed that they took the victim's joystick after killing him as they planned to take it to a native doctor's place. He also confessed that they sold the victim's motorcycle for N70,000...
It was also revealed that the strategy used by the hoodlums was to enter a motorcycle, kill the rider and take his body parts as specified by the native doctor and sell the motorcycle.
In the course of the interrogation, the other suspect Emma refused to confess and even urged his gang member to close his mouth and stop confessing. He was immediately shot dead by the soldiers, according to reports.
The other suspect died hours after interrogation following the injuries he sustained from the interrogation and gunshots.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ritualist-killed-motorcyclist-delta-stole-manh00d-shot-dead-soldiers-photos.html
See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4045570/okada-man-stabbed-death-delta#60339089
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ritualist-killed-motorcyclist-delta-stole-manh00d-shot-dead-soldiers-photos.html
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ritualist-killed-motorcyclist-delta-stole-manh00d-shot-dead-soldiers-photos.html
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by modelmike7(m): 9:47am
What comes around goes around.
Karma is Bae!
Modified:
Just imagine what this one below me is saying! Is he trying to justify what the robbers and ritualists did was a good thing?
Sometimes I wonder why the youth of this country talk without reasoning. I wonder why tribalism and religion sentiment as eaten deep into their skull, these are the things your corrupt politicians as imbibed into you since time Immemorial.
Keep being foolish!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by eezeribe(m): 9:48am
But they won't shoot the Herdsmen who are killing people at freewill....
They probably shot the so called ritualist without trial because the said Okada rider in question is from the same geographical zone as the soldiers...
No wonder they cannot stand to hear the word Restructuring or Breakup
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by tsdarkside(m): 9:49am
tit for that....we will not accept any bullshitt from yeasterners in the delta...
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:49am
Good,say to crime.
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:50am
Death news everyday.
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:54am
Too bad
Some people don't have conscience..u killed someone and still took his joystick...terrible
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by ip2121918021(m): 12:17pm
Joystick Mining
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Jh0wsef(m): 12:17pm
0.000chill.
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by olamide277: 12:17pm
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Bizibi(m): 12:17pm
It seems this crime is increasing every day.....
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Narldon(f): 12:17pm
Ok
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Tegarazz: 12:17pm
That's serious oh... Sapele matter
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by kaluxy007(m): 12:19pm
l
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Mac2016(m): 12:19pm
How you go kill humans like you for rituals. What a republic we are?
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by SalamRushdie: 12:20pm
So because a Hausa man was their victim Justice was quickly metted upon them but we can never see any Fulani herdsmen being treated like this by our military ..I am in no way in support of crime bit let justice be equal
11 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Sleyanya1(m): 12:20pm
When will all these bad news stop
I just Taya for this Country.
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by SexyNairalander: 12:20pm
booked
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by EponOjuku: 12:20pm
Case closed.
This exactly is how ritualists should be handled.
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by dbynonetwork: 12:21pm
AFONJA AGAIN..
SMH
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Unbreakable007: 12:21pm
Y
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by Mac2016(m): 12:21pm
SalamRushdie:na first class citizen be that
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by oloyede252(m): 12:21pm
eezeribe:
you senseless Bro..
13 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by PrinceMario(m): 12:22pm
SalamRushdie:No. It's actually because they deserve death. They were even lucky is a bullet death and not through jungle justice.
They need to appreciate the soldiers when they get to hell for the easy ride.
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by bignero: 12:22pm
nigeria is the devils haven
the devil must be very pleased with the rulers and people of nigeria.....if not why cant the fedral government come up with death sentence to herbalists,ritualists etc
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by digoster(m): 12:22pm
So they killed them with no trial
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos by NOC1(m): 12:23pm
eezeribe:
your brain is like a used PAD, useless.
2 Likes
