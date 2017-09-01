Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ritualists Who Killed Okada Man And Stole His Joystick- Shot By Soldiers. Photos (12671 Views)

Two suspects/ ritualists Emma and Power have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder.



There were arrested by a vigilante group along Warri road and handed over to soldiers. The soldiers immediately shot them on their legs before interrogation, according to reports.



According to reports, one of the suspects Power confessed that they took the victim's joystick after killing him as they planned to take it to a native doctor's place. He also confessed that they sold the victim's motorcycle for N70,000...



It was also revealed that the strategy used by the hoodlums was to enter a motorcycle, kill the rider and take his body parts as specified by the native doctor and sell the motorcycle.



In the course of the interrogation, the other suspect Emma refused to confess and even urged his gang member to close his mouth and stop confessing. He was immediately shot dead by the soldiers, according to reports.



The other suspect died hours after interrogation following the injuries he sustained from the interrogation and gunshots.



Source;



What comes around goes around.

Karma is Bae!



Just imagine what this one below me is saying! Is he trying to justify what the robbers and ritualists did was a good thing?

Sometimes I wonder why the youth of this country talk without reasoning. I wonder why tribalism and religion sentiment as eaten deep into their skull, these are the things your corrupt politicians as imbibed into you since time Immemorial.

But they won't shoot the Herdsmen who are killing people at freewill....

They probably shot the so called ritualist without trial because the said Okada rider in question is from the same geographical zone as the soldiers...

No wonder they cannot stand to hear the word Restructuring or Breakup 40 Likes 1 Share

tit for that....we will not accept any bullshitt from yeasterners in the delta...



Good,say to crime. Good,say to crime.

Death news everyday.

Too bad

Some people don't have conscience..u killed someone and still took his joystick...terrible

Joystick Mining

0.000chill.

It seems this crime is increasing every day..... 1 Like

That's serious oh... Sapele matter

How you go kill humans like you for rituals. What a republic we are?

So because a Hausa man was their victim Justice was quickly metted upon them but we can never see any Fulani herdsmen being treated like this by our military ..I am in no way in support of crime bit let justice be equal 11 Likes







When will all these bad news stop



I just Taya for this Country.

Case closed.



This exactly is how ritualists should be handled.

AFONJA AGAIN..



SalamRushdie:

So because a Huas na first class citizen be that na first class citizen be that

eezeribe:

But they won't shoot the Herdsmen who are killing people at freewill....

They probably shot the so called ritualist without trial because the said Okada rider in question is from the same geographical zone as the soldiers...

No wonder they cannot stand to hear the word Restructuring or Breakup

you senseless Bro.. you senseless Bro.. 13 Likes

SalamRushdie:

So because a Huas No. It's actually because they deserve death. They were even lucky is a bullet death and not through jungle justice.

They need to appreciate the soldiers when they get to hell for the easy ride. No. It's actually because they deserve death. They were even lucky is a bullet death and not through jungle justice.They need to appreciate the soldiers when they get to hell for the easy ride.





nigeria is the devils haven



the devil must be very pleased with the rulers and people of nigeria.....if not why cant the fedral government come up with death sentence to herbalists,ritualists etc nigeria is the devils haventhe devil must be very pleased with the rulers and people of nigeria.....if not why cant the fedral government come up with death sentence to herbalists,ritualists etc 1 Like

So they killed them with no trial 1 Like