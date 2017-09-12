₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by kidap: 11:00am
Insider told Naijagists that nollywood diva, Genevieve Nnaji Just had A Secret Wedding In Portugal.
According to the movie industry source, Genevieve Nnaji’s recent trip to Portugal is not unconnected with her secret wedding.
The single mother of one is now happily married to the man of her dreams in the absence of family members and friends from both side.
When source asked why Genevieve chose a secret wedding, the source said she did it because in her short lifetime, she has dated so many men so in other to avoid backslash and media attack, she settled for a secret wedding.
The source who said Genevieve is likely to relocate out of Naija soon added that the single mother of one is likely to deny the secret wedding report but that will not change the fact that she is now Mrs Genevieve “Something”.
Happy married to Mama Chimebuka.
http://naijagists.com/newly-married-genevieve-nnaji-may-not-release-wedding-pictures-husband-photos-online-insider/
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by rossyc(f): 11:06am
Hmmmm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Nutase(f): 11:06am
Fakenews.com
6 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by paiz(m): 11:09am
Wedding pictures or marriage anniversary. That lady is close to menopause
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by DaInferno(m): 12:11pm
Princess of the rings
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Mista27: 1:11pm
Well anything she likes, it's her call
wow that's nice sha.
Tboss shares sexy pics
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by UncleSnr(m): 1:11pm
I am coming!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Kimcutie(m): 1:12pm
I can authoratively state that the news is somewhat true, based on my findings and sourcing, it isn't far from the truth.
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Assman: 1:12pm
I neva get to eat genny azzhole.
That i hav always crushed on.
Right from when i was broke till now im made.
Now shez married...
Thiz gonna b a difficult time for me, im heart broken...
jenny ass is gone to another man
THANKS LADIES FOR HAVING ASS
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by divinehand2003(m): 1:12pm
Already on FP. Abi na mistake? Wait let me Check again to be sure.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by CallMeNJay: 1:13pm
when is aunty linda getting married
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Crystalline(f): 1:13pm
ewoo, my Genny don suffer
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Jeezuzpick(m): 1:13pm
And so?
Isn't it about time?
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by emmabest2000(m): 1:13pm
Nutase:
NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by justi4jesu(f): 1:14pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by freak33: 1:14pm
secret wedding koor? trust naija bloggers they will bring out the secret man soon.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Partnerbiz3: 1:14pm
What's my biz kwan?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Tegarazz: 1:14pm
This is so cute
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by stcool(m): 1:14pm
LORD OF THE RINGS
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 1:14pm
marriage no help anybody
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by asawanathegreat(m): 1:15pm
This news solve naija problem?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Benjom(m): 1:15pm
She deserves to be happily married. Let her be.
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Harrynight(m): 1:15pm
Dis babe is happily single, una dey pressure her to marry,
Wen d marriage crash after 2yrs una go still criticize her.
WishHerWell!!!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Assensio(m): 1:15pm
na wit pepe she marry na...dem do honeymoon 4 madeira
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Celestyn8213: 1:15pm
Na dem sabi.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Jh0wsef(m): 1:16pm
Genevieve go marry, she no go tell me
She dey crase? :-/
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by opalu: 1:16pm
It's okay
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by omogin(f): 1:16pm
. how does this help buhari solve the problems he created for Nigeria before he leaves
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Silentscreamer(f): 1:16pm
if she wants her wedding secret why bring it to public.. Bloggers don't respect pple's privacy atall.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by Thiago888: 1:17pm
We matches dey i won on stove..
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by D33VA(f): 1:17pm
Genevieve Nnaji is a successful, wealthy woman who has carved a niche for herself and made a name.
WhY are Nigerians so obsessed with marrying her off?
How does it affect ur lives?
Why does she need a man exactly?
To procreate? She is already a mother.
To take care of her needs? Lol she is flying round the world fine on her own.
We are no longer in 1920, marriage does not define a person especially a woman anymore.
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Had A Secret Wedding In Portugal - Naijagists.com Claims by tansderim: 1:18pm
Ok
