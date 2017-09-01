₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by GibsonB: 7:17am
EbiwalisGossipBlog Exclusive:
So Yesterday the Internet stood still after Genevieve shared a photo with a whiteman, Immediately many started insinuating that they are married. Well Ebiwali did some digging and here's what i found.
His Name is AJ Cham, Tourist and Promoter, Based in California, Now AJ cham and Geneveive has been friends since 2014, he Promotes all her Movies on his page. But They are Not married, AJ cham is a married man with a son, His wife's name is Jojo Cham, His a friend to so many Nigerian artistes, even Peter Okoye.
Ebiwalismoment tried reaching her bestie Chinny, When asked her about the New Marriage..
She replied: ''Don't really have time for Fake news.'
Remember the photo of Genevieve wearing a ring, which most people said thats her wedding ring, The ring was on her right hand, Yesterday on the photo she shared the ring band was no longer on her right hand..
So we can all now go to bed,The Actress May be in a relationship, But definitely not AJ Cham. Remember you read the News on Ebiwalismoment.com first.
See Photos of them together..
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/the-real-story-behind-genevieve-and-new.html
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by GibsonB: 7:19am
More
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by GibsonB: 7:22am
Moredd
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Ovems(f): 7:23am
So was she trying to tease her fans by posting the photo without a caption?!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by thesicilian: 7:23am
Ordinary photo, people will start spreading rumors.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by AK6464(m): 7:36am
Rumors sell more than facts in Nigeria's social media space. Now this discovery doesn't really sound interesting, except of course for those who are campaigning for Don Jazzy.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by maklelemakukula(m): 9:55am
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by benedictnsi(m): 9:56am
This Genevieve , to fine no d tire you
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by megareal(f): 9:57am
Nigerians and assumptions. Always butting into other people's business.
Now of if this man's wife was a typical Nigerian wife, na to locate acid redesign Genny face be that o, all because of rumour mongers.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Yomzzyblog: 9:57am
Ok
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by clems88(m): 9:57am
Who cares
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by ROYH(m): 9:57am
Hmm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 9:58am
Who even cares?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by driand(m): 9:58am
Good for them
In another news, buhari has become a '5 star' hypocrite for advising the U.N to dialogue with north Korea, saying "violence is not the way for in a civilized world"
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by firstolalekan(m): 9:58am
This picture witg psquare looks
GAYISH
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by pmc01(m): 9:59am
Keep following celebrities upandan, while your mates follow their new spouses home every weekend.
Over to the #IDGAF crew joor.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Royalfurnitures: 9:59am
Na dem sabi
Chexk out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by deltateam: 10:00am
Wetin concern us with where her ring is. These bloggers sef. If she like she fit tie the ring for head.
Over 2000 people want to know where Gene dey put ring. Kini big deal?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by shadyberry(f): 10:00am
thesicilian:
I tire oo...odiegwu really.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by bumheit(m): 10:00am
firstolalekan:Huh
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Unbreakable007: 10:03am
She news no dey for Naija again?
We can still repeat yxtaday news na
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by blaqroy: 10:06am
Continue digging
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Kaxmytex(m): 10:07am
rumours everywhere
minaj is with me, oya pass am round
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by soulfood(m): 10:07am
We need more investigative journalism not the copy and paste blogging all over. Even some hard copy newspapers are now a compilation of nairaland front page of the previous day.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by talk2saintify(m): 10:09am
HBD BIRTHDAY TO ME
Aw many LIkes For MY Birhday
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Uwaeromosele: 10:10am
So Yesterday the Internet stood still
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by seiyefa007: 10:10am
That AJ nigga is bleeping Genevieve...dat is d only truth i see there. I knw her fake fans will insult me like say dem knw her reach her bedroom or hotel she lodges....
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by greatman247(m): 10:13am
Na she sabi. E no concern me whether she married or not.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And AJ Cham: The Real Story Behind The White Man & The Actress by Stevengerd(m): 10:14am
So who con they shine her congo all dis while?
