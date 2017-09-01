

So Yesterday the Internet stood still after Genevieve shared a photo with a whiteman, Immediately many started insinuating that they are married. Well Ebiwali did some digging and here's what i found.



His Name is AJ Cham, Tourist and Promoter, Based in California, Now AJ cham and Geneveive has been friends since 2014, he Promotes all her Movies on his page. But They are Not married, AJ cham is a married man with a son, His wife's name is Jojo Cham, His a friend to so many Nigerian artistes, even Peter Okoye.



Ebiwalismoment tried reaching her bestie Chinny, When asked her about the New Marriage..



She replied: ''Don't really have time for Fake news.'



Remember the photo of Genevieve wearing a ring, which most people said thats her wedding ring, The ring was on her right hand, Yesterday on the photo she shared the ring band was no longer on her right hand..



So we can all now go to bed,The Actress May be in a relationship, But definitely not AJ Cham. Remember you read the News on Ebiwalismoment.com first.



See Photos of them together..





