|Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by TriumphJohnson(m): 3:08pm
Nigerian singer, nude model and former prostitute, Maheeda claims her butt is starting to look like a Yoruba woman's own.
She shared the update, and well, it does look like a Yoruba woman backside. I don't know what you think.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/maheeda-my-butt-looks-like-yoruba-women.html
2 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by smartty68(m): 3:11pm
It seems majority of the ladies are becoming useless these days
After all the butts show off, it ends in the other room
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by eezeribe(m): 3:18pm
God just took time to create sex objects for men... He really did well...
lalasticlala,Mynd44
17 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Macdawid(m): 3:18pm
Rubbish! Ass that will soon be declared expired.
6 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:21pm
Nude model yes!
Former prostitute? No?
Former asewo ? Beni!
Still olosho ? Beni!
23 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by MhizzAJ(f): 3:31pm
This is d reason y men see women as sex objects
No atom of decency in dis lady
13 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by fuckerstard: 3:39pm
Interesting, social media made a lot of things possible. Otherwise I won't be seeing this furoo
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Tamarapetty(f): 3:51pm
as beautiful as you are. smh
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by ItchingPreek(m): 4:01pm
Lol, Nigeria singer, nudist, former prostitute...hahahah
See job Abeg....
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by coolebux(m): 4:06pm
Does she wear dirty clothes as well?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Flexherbal(m): 4:32pm
She wan go Lagos go dey collect Yoruba men plantain.
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Unsad(m): 4:32pm
On behalf of Yorubas home & abroad we hereby disown this thing and officially hands her over to the Developing people of Biafra wholeheartedly
8 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Keneking: 4:32pm
Photoshop
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by MustiizRaja(m): 4:32pm
this slowpoke of a toothless she goat..
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by tribalistseun: 4:32pm
Afonjas don suffer for zoogeria
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by joebeckz(m): 4:33pm
A woman’s body plays a huge role in attracting men
to her since it’s probably the first thing that men see
in a woman. It will however surprise you to realize
that, although a woman’s body is very important to a
man, men would choose to have a woman with other
physical and character qualities over a gorgeous
body.
The media has wrongfully
painted men to be mindless creatures that only
consider a woman’s worth by the size of her
waist and breasts – A representation that is very far
from the truth.
Aunty Maheeda shift let me see road.
15 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by UnknownT: 4:33pm
Even the person wey share the picture follow like am sef
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by MustiizRaja(m): 4:33pm
when will this girl have sense like this
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by orjikuramo(m): 4:33pm
poo tank! Lemme link my kogbe kogbe guys
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by LadyGoddiva(f): 4:33pm
lol she means strong like amala?
She's so beautiful though. Kai!
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by nairavsdollars: 4:33pm
looks more of Igbo to me
singer: how many albums she don release?
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Segadem(m): 4:34pm
Ok
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by nairavsdollars: 4:34pm
trash booty
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by chinawapz(m): 4:34pm
She no serious...
She no serious...
(WhatsApp: 08130767357)
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by yklott(m): 4:34pm
Ladies and gentle men
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by thickminaj(f): 4:35pm
maheeda nd her empty posts Sha.... How's that even lyk a yoruba woman's own..
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by pentax: 4:35pm
tribalistseun:Shut up you fool
7 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by fullstreets: 4:35pm
Former prostitute?
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Florblu(f): 4:35pm
You are no longer relevant in this part of the world Babe.
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by Chiefpriest1(m): 4:36pm
All i see are nice shoes!
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by 50shadesofme: 4:36pm
Big butt, flat butt, pointy butt, small butt they all produce poo is she trying to emphasize the size of the poo?
2 Likes
|Re: Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own by okwyee(m): 4:36pm
There goes the greatest achievement of the 21st century Lady!
it's all about the ass these days
3 Likes
