Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own (12029 Views)

This Is What Kim K's Butt Looks Like Immediately After Butt Injections / Maheeda, My Goodness! See This Girl(photos) 18+ / Maheeda, My Goodness! U Gat See This Guyz(photos) 18+ Please (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





She shared the update, and well, it does look like a Yoruba woman backside. I don't know what you think.



NEWS VIA: Nigerian singer, nude model and former prostitute, Maheeda claims her butt is starting to look like a Yoruba woman's own.She shared the update, and well, it does look like a Yoruba woman backside. I don't know what you think.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/maheeda-my-butt-looks-like-yoruba-women.html 2 Likes





After all the butts show off, it ends in the other room It seems majority of the ladies are becoming useless these daysAfter all the butts show off, it ends in the other room 47 Likes 3 Shares

God just took time to create sex objects for men... He really did well...

lalasticlala,Mynd44 17 Likes

Rubbish! Ass that will soon be declared expired. Rubbish! Ass that will soon be declared expired. 6 Likes

Nude model yes!

Former prostitute? No?

Former asewo ? Beni!

Still olosho ? Beni! 23 Likes

This is d reason y men see women as sex objects

No atom of decency in dis lady 13 Likes

Interesting, social media made a lot of things possible. Otherwise I won't be seeing this furoo

as beautiful as you are. smh 1 Like





See job Abeg.... Lol, Nigeria singer, nudist, former prostitute...hahahahSee job Abeg.... 17 Likes 1 Share

Does she wear dirty clothes as well? 1 Like 1 Share

She wan go Lagos go dey collect Yoruba men plantain.

On behalf of Yorubas home & abroad we hereby disown this thing and officially hands her over to the Developing people of Biafra wholeheartedly 8 Likes

Photoshop

this slowpoke of a toothless she goat..

Afonjas don suffer for zoogeria 1 Like

A woman’s body plays a huge role in attracting men

to her since it’s probably the first thing that men see

in a woman. It will however surprise you to realize

that, although a woman’s body is very important to a

man, men would choose to have a woman with other

physical and character qualities over a gorgeous

body.

The media has wrongfully

painted men to be mindless creatures that only

consider a woman’s worth by the size of her

waist and breasts – A representation that is very far

from the truth.

Aunty Maheeda shift let me see road. 15 Likes

Even the person wey share the picture follow like am sef 1 Like

when will this girl have sense like this 1 Like

poo tank! Lemme link my kogbe kogbe guys

lol she means strong like amala?

She's so beautiful though. Kai!

looks more of Igbo to me

singer: how many albums she don release?

Ok

trash booty 1 Like

She no serious...



I will develop and design your website (Ecommerce website) at the cheapest price

(WhatsApp: 08130767357)

Ladies and gentle men

maheeda nd her empty posts Sha.... How's that even lyk a yoruba woman's own.. 1 Like

tribalistseun:

Afonjas don suffer for zoogeria Shut up you fool Shut up you fool 7 Likes

Former prostitute?

You are no longer relevant in this part of the world Babe.

All i see are nice shoes!

is she trying to emphasize the size of the poo? Big butt, flat butt, pointy butt, small butt they all produce poois she trying to emphasize the size of the poo? 2 Likes