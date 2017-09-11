Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo (6959 Views)

According to the NCA, officers arrived at Akinyele’s home in August 2016. Moments before his arrest, Akinyele threw a wallet containing eight fraudulent credit and store cards and a forged driving licence out of a window.



The subsequent NCA investigation revealed he had possession of 500 valid usernames and passwords for online Sky accounts and the same number for BT accounts which he had bought on the internet.



During their search of Akinyele’s house, NCA officers found he had also stolen several peoples’ personal details, including those of a 74-year-old man, in order to set up bank and credit card accounts and to buy access to Netflix and Argos.



Sentencing him today at Preston Crown Court, Judge Heather Lloyd described Akinyele's criminal activity as "a persistent and serious offence."



NCA officer Andrew Shorrock said: “Akinyele used other people’s identities for financial gain, including that of a 74-year-old man. When Akinyele finally had to accept responsibility himself he resorted to really quite desperate measures, throwing evidence out of the window.



“The effect of ID fraud on victims, who are often the most vulnerable in our society, can last for a long time. But there are simple steps you can take to reduce your chances of being a victim.



bet why??.??.?? 1 Like

Hmmmm hmmmm hmmmmm





I can't say anything





my mouth is heavy 1 Like

Say no to internet fraud 9 Likes 2 Shares

Three crimes dragging us back in this country.



Corruption



Drug trafficking



Internet Fraud



If we can mete out the death penalties for these crimes, things would be better.



But then, our judicial system sucks. 11 Likes

NCAN reporting Live from the ancient city of Benin 15 Likes 2 Shares

kennygee:

Three crimes dragging us back in this country.



Corruption



Drug trafficking



Internet Fraud



If we can metre out the death penalties for these crimes, things would be better.



But then, our judicial system sucks. Worry no more because Nigeria has stopped existing. Worry no more because Nigeria has stopped existing. 8 Likes 1 Share

smh sha

Pls if u see his name signal.me.pls 6 Likes 1 Share

Please Note that I didn't check the name. Shebi they say Yahoo boys are also contributing to the growth of the economy? Or they come up to say they are collecting back the money stolen by the whites. Rubbish excuse!!!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

Omoluwabi...na Afonja 11 Likes 1 Share

God don catch am

Na his brother dey sell gun for Owerri 1 Like

dainformant:

Agents of change, progressive accommodator, he was helping accommodate the credit cards. Agents of change, progressive accommodator, he was helping accommodate the credit cards. 6 Likes 1 Share

I thought its exlusive to ipobs







...



All these fraudsters... All they do is, even though hidden, just to impress numerous ladies.



Sit down and think about them.

They want the good life.

They want to hang out in clubs with girls.

They want expensive materials and jewellery to impress ladies.



I never took it as a serious menace until I came to the West... Its damn rampant here.



O ma se o! 1 Like

Yahoo boys.. I hail

Hustle has its down times 1 Like

Why now

one bag egg gone one bag egg gone

Cursed Cushite, descendant of Ham and the daughter of Cain

you wan thief money wey no be your own abi



see the result you wan thief money wey no be your own abisee the result

Looking so unkept....how he take reach there self, wondering , just like I wonder how SPEED DARLINGTON take reach New York

kennygee:

Three crimes dragging us back in this country.



Corruption



Drug trafficking



Internet Fraud



If we can metre out the death penalties for these crimes, things would be better.



But then, our judicial system sucks.



By Jewish law, prostitution and olosho is punishable by death, sleeping with more than one man calls for death penalty



So tell me if only one man has fvcked you even if you claim not to be olosho







Let the holy person cast the first stone By Jewish law, prostitution and olosho is punishable by death, sleeping with more than one man calls for death penaltySo tell me if only one man has fvcked you even if you claim not to be oloshoLet the holy person cast the first stone 1 Like

These people again... Keep jailing all of them 2 Likes 1 Share

This is becoming unbecoming.