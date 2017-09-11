₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,743 members, 3,785,986 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 08:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo (6959 Views)
Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC / Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam / Meet Nigerian Yahoo Boy Who Makes N100M Every 6 Months (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by dainformant(m): 5:31pm
A Nigerian fraudster who threw a wallet full of bogus credit cards out of his window when officers of the National Crime Agency NCA officers arrived to arrest him has been jailed for two years and four months. Alexander Akinyele, 37, of Doncaster Place, Barrow-in-Furness, had earlier pleaded guilty to ten fraud offences, a Computer Misuse Act Offence and to possession of a false ID with intent.
According to the NCA, officers arrived at Akinyele’s home in August 2016. Moments before his arrest, Akinyele threw a wallet containing eight fraudulent credit and store cards and a forged driving licence out of a window.
The subsequent NCA investigation revealed he had possession of 500 valid usernames and passwords for online Sky accounts and the same number for BT accounts which he had bought on the internet.
During their search of Akinyele’s house, NCA officers found he had also stolen several peoples’ personal details, including those of a 74-year-old man, in order to set up bank and credit card accounts and to buy access to Netflix and Argos.
Sentencing him today at Preston Crown Court, Judge Heather Lloyd described Akinyele's criminal activity as "a persistent and serious offence."
NCA officer Andrew Shorrock said: “Akinyele used other people’s identities for financial gain, including that of a 74-year-old man. When Akinyele finally had to accept responsibility himself he resorted to really quite desperate measures, throwing evidence out of the window.
“The effect of ID fraud on victims, who are often the most vulnerable in our society, can last for a long time. But there are simple steps you can take to reduce your chances of being a victim.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nigerian-fraudster-sentenced-jail-uk-credit-card-scam-identity-theft-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by shervydman(m): 5:33pm
bet why??.??.??
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by fk001: 5:34pm
Hmmmm hmmmm hmmmmm
I can't say anything
my mouth is heavy
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by teebankz10(m): 5:36pm
Say no to internet fraud
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by kennygee(f): 5:39pm
Three crimes dragging us back in this country.
Corruption
Drug trafficking
Internet Fraud
If we can mete out the death penalties for these crimes, things would be better.
But then, our judicial system sucks.
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Osahon7(m): 5:49pm
NCAN reporting Live from the ancient city of Benin
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by iLoveConductor1: 5:54pm
kennygee:Worry no more because Nigeria has stopped existing.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by marshalcarter: 5:57pm
smh sha
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Young03(m): 6:01pm
Pls if u see his name signal.me.pls
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Stormyweather(m): 6:01pm
Please Note that I didn't check the name. Shebi they say Yahoo boys are also contributing to the growth of the economy? Or they come up to say they are collecting back the money stolen by the whites. Rubbish excuse!!!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by policy12: 6:18pm
Omoluwabi...na Afonja
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by mofeoluwadassah: 7:10pm
God don catch am
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by chibike69: 7:43pm
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by veekid(m): 7:44pm
Na his brother dey sell gun for Owerri
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:44pm
dainformant:
Agents of change, progressive accommodator, he was helping accommodate the credit cards.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Mpeace(m): 7:45pm
I thought its exlusive to ipobs
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Fembleez1(m): 7:45pm
Na wa o!
Anyway, earn money every 5 minutes by viewing Ads and filling in the numbers. If you try it once and don't think it's true, then stop it. Click this link to register and get started http://qjhyredrtiti.date/4325665898064/?rstr=923
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by KayDEAN(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by dakeskese(m): 7:45pm
...
All these fraudsters... All they do is, even though hidden, just to impress numerous ladies.
Sit down and think about them.
They want the good life.
They want to hang out in clubs with girls.
They want expensive materials and jewellery to impress ladies.
I never took it as a serious menace until I came to the West... Its damn rampant here.
O ma se o!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Freshsnoow2(m): 7:45pm
Yahoo boys.. I hail
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Nemesis1: 7:45pm
Hustle has its down times
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by hemucology(m): 7:46pm
Why now
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by free2ryhme: 7:46pm
dainformant:
one bag egg gone
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by free2ryhme: 7:46pm
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by BlowBack: 7:46pm
Cursed Cushite, descendant of Ham and the daughter of Cain
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by free2ryhme: 7:46pm
dainformant:
you wan thief money wey no be your own abi
see the result
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by addikt(m): 7:47pm
Looking so unkept....how he take reach there self, wondering , just like I wonder how SPEED DARLINGTON take reach New York
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Nemesis1: 7:47pm
kennygee:
By Jewish law, prostitution and olosho is punishable by death, sleeping with more than one man calls for death penalty
So tell me if only one man has fvcked you even if you claim not to be olosho
Let the holy person cast the first stone
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by shammah1(m): 7:48pm
These people again... Keep jailing all of them
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by silasweb(m): 7:48pm
This is becoming unbecoming.
|Re: Nigerian 'Yahoo' Boy Sentenced To Jail In UK Over Credit Card Fraud. Photo by Fadiga24(m): 7:48pm
Credit card theft...
8 Likes 2 Shares
Drunk Police Kills 3 In Delta State / Vanguard Owner's Wife Involved In Ritual Killing / 2 People At Computer Village Recieves "666" Mark On Their Forehead Through Calls
Viewing this topic: Kingcesar, bronx07, Eaa247(m), redgem(f), MRAKBEE(m), solexybaba(m), Leebeedo(m), naijatoonz, Oguieke(m), Angy55(f), Draybaba0103(m), themayor4542(m), rasojie, autchies(m), swtteks(f), Phemmy777(m), kirchofff(m), oluwaseunla(m), Bluffly, happiness100, Computer82, olaoluyincah(m), wakabout(m), DICKtator, gbengress1, chinoify, lakesider2006, DBlackCeazer(m), empress101(f), ptassystems, Sensual(f), beyooooni1(m), singlefade25(f), nairaman66(m), Solosolojohquay, giancarlo(m), greenlegs(m), sod09(m), mandai01(m), Xfemt(m), olupee1234(f), LadyGoddiva(f), sojayy(m), samadream(m), elfmann, Shallypop(f), marksooyinmiebi(m), Suko110(m), KiidaACE(m), fibofx, walterjnr, eDeity, Ucheosefoh(m), Bourne007(m), Fayoski, Johnnyessence, blackcezar(m), passion007, admissionrunz, Funkybabee(f), Realonekingsley(m), Dharkchild, Nehemiah18, alexpumpin, happney65, iamgunju(m), Mzmira(f), samuelson06(m), grandstar(m), chyima(f), OTAIFOHJ(m), obojememe, Sempumping(f), Johngla(m), MrMash(m), adudu208(m), alklas(m), Rhips, OrientDailyNews, rapheal5(m), scoobs, dhejjy(m), destinychildolu(m), profmiganigal, olaruchi, Bwoodlt, tonyzeal(m), Ashley86400, 1stCitizen, okuneddie(m), bsalva, tern, holysainbj(m), Prof92, elvisdaniels(m), Junuel(f), purplekayc(m), Folarge06(m), Samusu(m), bettercreature(m), bellazz(m), bellkey(m), Gwaihir, celeboi(m), peteken, Princegado1(m), Ajusshi, ObaKlaz(m), Gluckdude20(m), WebSurfer(m), Chiscomax(m), sw, Bari22(m), huios, Lawalemi(m), Sanchez01, ademoladeji(m), FedericGodwin, brightology3, Rockyrocky, gabonsky, DieBuhari, AfriAskMen, next2me, teekrackz(m), Springsdy456958(m), virus150(m), Jethrolite(m), gbeborun100(m), crispus09(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7