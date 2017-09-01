₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,743 members, 3,785,988 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga (5703 Views)
Man Poses With His Fiancees Backside In Pre-Wedding Photo, Nigerians React / Fans Drool Over Biodun Okeowo "Omo Butty's" Inviting Photos / Biodun Okeowo (omo Butty) Wows In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by zoho23(f): 5:39pm
Biodun Okeowo is one of the sexiest actresses despite the fact that she is a mother of two kids. She is also popularly referred to as “omo butty.” and has worked very hard to maintain her good standing in the industry. The Actress Posted this Hot photo as her fans react to it...
More @ https://trendinghelm.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/dis-ukwu-na-die-fans-react-to-omo-butty.html
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by SuperSuave(m): 5:43pm
Ile Igbe lasan
e be like say most ladies/girls these days no dey reason anything aside boobs and butt, both the old and young.
lead me not into temptation oh Lord
6 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:48pm
as much as i love big bootays/tittays women, their LOOKS, but most importantly their BRAINS must be as amazing as their body, for me to remotely be turned on.
3 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by Yeligray(m): 5:59pm
... What do i do with this?..
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by marshalcarter: 6:00pm
ntn here is attractive to me
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by veekid(m): 8:02pm
Iranu
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by buygala(m): 8:02pm
Ibadan Kim Kardashian
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by sirugos(m): 8:03pm
Someone just snap a pic and people started going gaga... are they going gaga for someone wife? Lady gaga ko bobo gaga ni..
3 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by 2lateBiafra: 8:04pm
Lick,lick,lick.lick.
Vaseline crew, where're una dey.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by beyooooni1(m): 8:04pm
seems 'actress' is the new name for hookers...they dont have anything to flaunt, only curves.
3 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by dakeskese(m): 8:05pm
...
OMG...
Funke!!! Funke!!!!!! Iyanu ma sele laleyi!
Allah Sarki, abin ban Soro!!!
Walai, this tin big pass the whole of Bayelsa; damn!!!
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by iamozipatrick(m): 8:05pm
My babe own is bigger
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by cerowo(f): 8:05pm
Na poo full there jare
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by sureheaven(m): 8:05pm
This is humongous and gigantic, one man can't finish this work.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by MhizzAJ(f): 8:05pm
Bleached
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by raker300: 8:06pm
With all the left over dry poo in between those butt cheeks
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by devigblegble: 8:06pm
Olosho isn't hard to recognize these days
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by agbonkamen(f): 8:06pm
I feel liking sucking her pusy
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by Fembleez1(m): 8:06pm
She package small.
Earn money every 5 minutes by viewing Ads and filling in the numbers. If you try it once and don't think it's true, then stop it. Click this link to register and get started http://qjhyredrtiti.date/4325665898064/?rstr=923
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by 989900: 8:06pm
SuperSuave:
Ma so be mo!
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by Fembleez1(m): 8:07pm
agbonkamen:
You don't need to be a Lez, I can do that on you if you want.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by Victornezzar: 8:08pm
agbonkamen:
it's official....ur a dude
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by obinnakalu1: 8:08pm
When you have money, you can afford sexy women.
Check my signature and profile now
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by wayne4loan: 8:08pm
Shitt-dump
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by soberdrunk(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by dakeskese(m): 8:08pm
cerowo:
Funny... But am here for a serious biz.
I like ur dp. Lemme send u a mail. Pls check
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by rovher(m): 8:08pm
Nothing fascinating about dis... no big deal...
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by agbonkamen(f): 8:09pm
Victornezzar:its unofficial I am a she can't I express mysef again ni....
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by kennygee(f): 8:09pm
Bumbum pad shooting out in the second pic
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by mhizesther(f): 8:10pm
Nice bag
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by auntysimbiat(f): 8:11pm
Lol
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Backside Photo Make Fans Go Gaga by oshe11(m): 8:11pm
Omo booty ke....
THATS JST A TANK FULL OF SHI.T
1 Like
Ini Edo's New Hair Style / TB Joshua Carbon Copy Unveiled (pixs) / Davido's First Outfit To His Sister's Wedding Today In Miami
Viewing this topic: thousandreason(f), achieversbizpro(m), kumalee, Stan642, matthew84, Richard2010(m), Waper2(m), Ersan, opad22u, tanwiz, Bantino, akabdullahi, adun99(f), tosom(m), UNIZIK1stSon, free2ryhme, Alibaba87, TSDTV, Phealipo(m), Mcanie, uzilee(m), sharpsharp, Charlesdablazer, eistien(m), Glaxx(m), Ochayi8543, harpahrah(m), mcevans1(m), Wiseoldman, philcz(m), Nwachi442, soberdrunk(m), chuxson, promiselala, dannydevito(m), ademidedavid(m), eqqie(f), gentility411(m), Victar(m), hotdealz(m), crackerspub, DgreatKALU(m), celebsnestblog, Great4God, Juniorbuba(m), jagabanlewis(m), austanoy2k, deesmallz, Misskaycee21(f), balogz(m), aubomeyangp(m), babablogger, Fame333(f), isah20064u(m), SENESCO(m), domack99(m), grayht(m), cjmadiba(m), Ongozi, Justnora(f), itsloba, Abiodun2014(m), EaglesT(m), olemx(m), stanliwise(m), deenee, deyemia, shedy03(m), Sweetmom, lebienconnu, boringdraw, Mrfixitxtech, obafemee80(m), lizarazus(m), Mb99, wilybebsy(m), rubenic(m), Larablink(f), RETIREDMUMU(m), AdamsToyin, shaunfab, OgaApollos, Bobo121(m), yomzee, slimjosh231(m), tamethem(m), Hadeyeancah(m), Chumani(f), Jake101(f), okunola47, dahprince007, gentleiris, myrum(m), chyckxx(m), OriEyeLe(m), Oyenike01(f), chally02(m), engrolawei, Adex7004(m), gurunlocker, ericuzor(m), arabiola, Kulgirl, mofebosola(m), Kadri4(m), realborn(m), wolextayo(m), Asco9ty5(f), dapraiz(m), Khostlybeauty18(f), beastofwestros(m), Anonylander, jollymizzle(m), ikevictor22(m), ekeochaeke, twinskenny(m), Intendy, blessedever(f), modsfucker, Cylas(m), concept86, jackyraw09, oluwadamilolah(f), Darkclaude, LAGATA(m), Mobidot(m), malton, MaryBenn(f), harzheez(m), ifeyemi200(f), ceeroh(m), OLAFIMIX, Lilyjoe567(f), nwosu35, forghon, Uchemus(m), emmanok24(m), Tbaby4real(f), Fembleez1(m), Inkredible(m), chukzy007(m), edlion57(m), kenedy175(m), amaka4eva, OptimusPrime3(m), wale377(m), Talkingboy, Phaanie, LydayBobo(m), chisom83(m), Sunglass20(f), dustmalik, dayooshineye, Ayofaks(f), profmsboi(m), RamseyWilliam(m), eghosajohnny, RexioKlasik(m), ponziponzi(m), kennydotkom(m), itsmaoaom(f), coconuthead(m), oluphilip2008(f), obadiah11(m), ogazi4u(m), TRADELYN, LordPhilip(m), ikuku(m), MrBrownJay1(m), Konjy, biddieluvzyaho(f), Ng1960, magd, ibkkk(f), hdior(f), samyyoung(m), Bwoodlt, Cosmore9(m), sunnymighty(m), Daeylar(f), Obage, Skelel, yaki84, iamVirus(m), twinklinglights, beautifulrosa, ruggedlaw(m), PACHRIS(m), JohnXcel, dukebanky(m), tgold77, TheSage1, Jaqenhghar, StFrank2(m), onomz, Crownofwealth(m), Guestlander, DeZoro(m), emerged01(m), dojumav, Sanchez01, ugorom, proffmanue(m), ojun50(m), buygala(m), Sunmolar(m), Xquaya69(m), proudly9ja(m), daben1(m), posibeau(f), Sunnybabe(m), chiomilisa(f), coolcacuz, Princelyod(m) and 281 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11