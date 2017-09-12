₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,812 members, 3,786,220 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths (18281 Views)
Evans Was Arrested For Robbery In 2006, Freed By Imo Police — Police Source / Kidnappers Of A Priest Arrested By Imo Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) / Armed Robbers Set On Fire In Onitsha Today By Angry Mob (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by olajay86(m): 8:16pm
Youths numbering over 200 on Tuesday set ablaze the palace of the traditional ruler of Obollo Autonomous community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo state, Eze Edwin Mbaeyi.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/12/youths-set-ablaze-palace-imo-monarch/amp/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:18pm
That's ipob miscreants for you
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by lafflaff123(m): 8:19pm
Ok
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:21pm
sarrki:Chicken piss, ipob. Goat born, ipob. Buhari die, ipob. Bad dreams, ipob.
I hereby anoint you ipob by association.
79 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:22pm
[quote author=NothingDoMe post=60393108][/quote]
Mechonu
3 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 8:23pm
sarrki:
17 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 8:23pm
sarrki:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:24pm
sarrki:hahahaha. Associated ipob like you.
22 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:25pm
NothingDoMe:
I reject it IJMN
5 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:29pm
sarrki:That with which you are associate is that which you become.
It's better you associate with the peaceful ipob
6 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:30pm
NothingDoMe:
2 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by GameGod(m): 8:30pm
Lol! The red mud region is on fire I'm enjoying it . All thanks to the ex london Gay club stripper and his IPOB pigs
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by TheCabal: 8:32pm
NothingDoMe:IPOB is peaceful!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Thegamingorca(m): 8:33pm
I call on the nigerian army to safeguard life's and property of the nigerian ppl from these terrorists inflicting terror on the nigerian citizens..
Buhari do something before the actions of IPOB lead to our death
Dey are a national threat now... and are no different from isis
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by aminu790(m): 8:35pm
So only north are terrorists?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:36pm
TheCabal:Totally.
4 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:37pm
Thegamingorca:In other words, you are calling on the FG to carry out genocide.
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Abagworo(m): 8:39pm
The Monarch is wrong but the youths shouldn't have gone that far.
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Thegamingorca(m): 8:40pm
NothingDoMe:
I'm calling on the Federal government to save us all from terrorists with any means possible
There tyranny and terror must not be allowed to continue... IPOB must be stopped if dey can't preach peacefully
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:43pm
Thegamingorca:Issokay. The people lived in peace until the Nigerian Army came around.
I wonder who the real terrorist is.
1 Like
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Thegamingorca(m): 8:57pm
NothingDoMe:
Dey lived in peace...d ipob have no constitutional right to pick up arms and attack anybody...cos d nigerian army were going about there own way amdwant them no harm..
The IPOB violently assaulted the nigerian army with broken bottles and what not on their way back from their rally after passing Nnamdis house.
And the scenario ensued... The IPOB are the ones that looked for trouble not the military
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by AngelicDamsel(f): 9:02pm
I refuse to join my fellow tribalistic nairalanders shouting ipobs............... So no comment from me
1 Like
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by HMZi(m): 9:03pm
sarrki:and what would you call yorubas agitating for oduduwa rep.uh? everyone has a right to demand what he feels will favour him the most.Enough with the name calling,NOBODY holy pass,the westerners have their own societal vices to,i am a middle belter and we are none better....
2 Likes
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by t12tosin: 9:08pm
Tell me its a lie?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by remsonik(f): 9:25pm
Crazy youths
1 Like
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by brainpulse: 9:25pm
IPod goats on rampage
1 Like
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Sleyanya1(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by SeraphicTimes: 9:26pm
Angry youths every where.
|Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Floah: 9:26pm
Ok
final pictures of Indviduals before being executed (killed) / Bricklayer Slaughters Girlfriend For Ending Relationship / How Man Beat And Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State
Viewing this topic: umulobi, mistakay, ebonge1, Kenito4u, 9jasave, lakeside50(m), nazzy1908, folly22(f), obalolaunited(m), egobright(m), Jeand(m), oomayor, maximas(m), Jones4, Marvidris(f), naijainform, sugaslim, CzarChris(m), dasdexter(m), Iggyok, desamuellss, machosly(m), taylor88(m), sunsplash99(m), Livebygrace, Highzeek(m), owesomegene, Joshuamassodi, yusakins(m), kishiadeolu, ayourbamie, bilaal29, PrinceMario(m), bababuff(m), Humphery247(m), celebarn, nsilordgmail(m), Hectorsam(m), nzedon2(m), SIGE(m), Godsate, Klins2000(m), sheky24, yellowings, mcquin(m), Amah70, slimjosh231(m), 9hmo(m), Onyeedum(m), Dannidom(m), HMZi(m), papascode and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7