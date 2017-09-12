₦airaland Forum

Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths

Crime

by olajay86(m): 8:16pm
Youths numbering over 200 on Tuesday set ablaze the palace of the traditional ruler of Obollo Autonomous community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo state, Eze Edwin Mbaeyi.

A source in the community, who simply identified himself as Collins told our correspondent that the palace was burnt over the refusal of the monarch to coronate one Chief Chijioke Njokuocha as the traditional prime minister of the community after the death of his father, Chief Samuel Njokuocha.

According to the source, the monarch’s preference for one Chief Jasper Nwachukwu angered the youths who had gathered to witness the coronation of Chief Njkuocha.
The youths took laws into their hands when the event failed to hold.

He said, “Our traditional ruler has insisted on making Chief Jasper Nwachukwu our traditional Prime Minister as against the rightful owner. The position of the prime minister in our community is hereditary.
“After the death of our prime minister, Chief Samuel Njokuocha, our custom, and tradition demand that his first son, Chijioku Njokuocha, should be coronated.
This issue started since 2016 and our traditional ruler has remained adamant and wants to go against the culture and tradition of our people. Even the office of the governor on conflict resolution had mandated him to coronate the rightful person but he vehemently refused.

After much persuasions, he agreed to do the coronation today (Tuesday) after he had boycotted it one month ago. To the chagrin of the people who had gathered with much excitement to witness the ceremony he declined. The youths were embittered. They had no other option than to set the palace ablaze after the monarch had fled “..

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/12/youths-set-ablaze-palace-imo-monarch/amp/

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:18pm
That's ipob miscreants for you

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by lafflaff123(m): 8:19pm
Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:21pm
sarrki:
That's ipob miscreants for you
Chicken piss, ipob. Goat born, ipob. Buhari die, ipob. Bad dreams, ipob.

I hereby anoint you ipob by association.

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:22pm
Mechonu

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 8:23pm
sarrki:
That's ipob miscreants for you

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 8:23pm
sarrki:


Mechonu

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:24pm
sarrki:


Mechonu
hahahaha. Associated ipob like you.

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:25pm
NothingDoMe:
Chicken piss, ipob. Goat born, ipob. Buhari die, ipob. Bad dreams, ipob.

I hereby anoint you ipob by association.

I reject it IJMN

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:29pm
sarrki:


I reject it IJMN
That with which you are associate is that which you become.

It's better you associate with the peaceful ipob

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by sarrki(m): 8:30pm
NothingDoMe:
That with which you are associate is that which you become.

It's better you associate with the peaceful ipob


Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by GameGod(m): 8:30pm
Lol! The red mud region is on fire grin I'm enjoying it wink. All thanks to the ex london Gay club stripper and his IPOB pigscheesy cheesy

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by TheCabal: 8:32pm
NothingDoMe:
That with which you are associate is that which you become.

It's better you associate with the peaceful ipob
IPOB is peaceful!

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Thegamingorca(m): 8:33pm
I call on the nigerian army to safeguard life's and property of the nigerian ppl from these terrorists inflicting terror on the nigerian citizens..


Buhari do something before the actions of IPOB lead to our death

Dey are a national threat now... and are no different from isis

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by aminu790(m): 8:35pm
So only north are terrorists?

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:36pm
TheCabal:

IPOB is peaceful!
Totally.

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:37pm
Thegamingorca:
I call on the nigerian army to safeguard life's and property of the nigerian ppl from these terrorists inflicting terror on the nigerian citizens..


Buhari do something before the actions of IPOB lead to our death

Dey are a national threat now... and are no different from isis
In other words, you are calling on the FG to carry out genocide.
Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Abagworo(m): 8:39pm
The Monarch is wrong but the youths shouldn't have gone that far.
Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Thegamingorca(m): 8:40pm
NothingDoMe:
In other words, you are calling on the FG to carry out genocide.


I'm calling on the Federal government to save us all from terrorists with any means possible

There tyranny and terror must not be allowed to continue... IPOB must be stopped if dey can't preach peacefully

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by NothingDoMe: 8:43pm
Thegamingorca:



I'm calling on the Federal governmentioned to save us all from terrorists with any means possible
Issokay. The people lived in peace until the Nigerian Army came around.

I wonder who the real terrorist is.

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Thegamingorca(m): 8:57pm
NothingDoMe:
Issokay. The people lived in peace until the Nigerian Army came around.

I wonder who the real terrorist is.


Dey lived in peace...d ipob have no constitutional right to pick up arms and attack anybody...cos d nigerian army were going about there own way amdwant them no harm..

The IPOB violently assaulted the nigerian army with broken bottles and what not on their way back from their rally after passing Nnamdis house.

And the scenario ensued... The IPOB are the ones that looked for trouble not the military

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by AngelicDamsel(f): 9:02pm
I refuse to join my fellow tribalistic nairalanders shouting ipobs............... So no comment from me

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by HMZi(m): 9:03pm
sarrki:


No sire

Anger and hatred among fake ipob jews
and what would you call yorubas agitating for oduduwa rep.uh? everyone has a right to demand what he feels will favour him the most.Enough with the name calling,NOBODY holy pass,the westerners have their own societal vices to,i am a middle belter and we are none better....

2 Likes

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by t12tosin: 9:08pm
Tell me its a lie?

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by remsonik(f): 9:25pm
Crazy youths

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by brainpulse: 9:25pm
IPod goats on rampage

Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Sleyanya1(m): 9:25pm
Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by SeraphicTimes: 9:26pm
Angry youths every where.
Re: Edwin Mbaeyi's Palace Set On Fire By Imo Youths by Floah: 9:26pm
