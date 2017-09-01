Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables (5541 Views)

Tuesday night was lit for football fans all over the globe, as the UEFA Champions League returned to everyone's television screens and it was really a flurry of goals for all the top clubs.



Chelsea thrashed Qarabag FK 6-0 at Stamford Bridge through goals from Pedro, Batshuayi, Bakayoko, Azpilicueta and goal of the night by new signing - Zappacosta. The win leaves Chelsea top of Group C with Atletico Madrid, their opponents on September 27, held at Roma.



PSG, brewing with confidence and a front line loaded with Edison Cavani, record signing Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, demolished Scottish giants, Celtic 5-0, a win which will surely put alk the Champions League top guns on alert as to PSG's credibility to win the European club cup this season.



Barca, clearly showed no signs of missing Neymar, as star-man Lionel Messi, for the first time in his career scored against Juventus legend, Gianluigi Buffon, in a massive 3-0 win that puts them in great shape, ahead of their next match.



That wasn't all, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford of Man U scored their first Champions league goal of their career in an emphatic 3-0 win over Swiss side, Basel- the same scoreline Bayern Munich used in beating Anderlecht.



The Champions League fever continues, Wednesday night!



Here are the full results from Tuesday, 12th September:



Olympiakos 2-3 Sporting Lisbon



Barcelona 3-0 Juventus



AS Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid



Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag FK



Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain



Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht



Manchester United 3-0 FC Basel



Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow







Group Tables



Group A



1.] Manchester United: 3 pts

2.] CSKA Moscow: 3 pts

3.] Benfica: 0 pts

4.] FC Basel: 0 pts



Group B



1.] Paris Saint-Germain: 3 pts

2.] Bayern Munich: 3 pts

3.] Anderlecht: 0 pts

4.] Celtic: 0 pts



Group C



1.] Chelsea: 3pts

2.] AS Roma: 1 pt

3.] Atletico Madrid: 1 pt

4.] Qarabag FC: 0 pts



Group D



1.] Barcelona: 3 pts

2.] Sporting Lisbon: 3 pts

3.] Olympiakos: 0 pts

4.] Juventus: 0 pts



hatters come oh am in my house after how many attempt. FTC Here i come, just dedicated this one for my new fresh bet at hand, oluwa thank you jor.hatters come oh am in my house

Liverpool today



we must triumph 10 Likes 1 Share

Have they blocked Livescore, Goal.com, Flashscore?



Anyway, Ɓarca never failed to give it back to you. Merciless Messi. 6 Likes

When is arsenal playing now? 2 Likes

Força barça 14 Likes

Lesson learnt.... Messi is a beast 7 Likes

VIVA BARCA!!! 5 Likes





Chelsea vs Barcelona Final in Kiev next yearChelsea vs Barcelona 15 Likes 2 Shares

...

Abeg wetin Arsenal play?

Wenger better try this time around o 2 Likes

Go chelsea go...we are winning the CL trophy this season...





#myblood is blue 5 Likes 1 Share

Zapacostaaaaaaaaa Moses in trouble 1 Like 1 Share

That Quarabac in Chelsea group will concede at least 25 goals in total. 3 Likes

Man U.

Arsene wenger imagination now 'i wonder if we can even get to knock out stage in Europa league'

HalaMadrid 1 Like

Group c, looking good Chelsea to emerge winner of the group based on yesterday's match.



Juventus might be the first in their group though not withstanding yesterday's outcome. Barcelona can't be humiliated thrice by Juventus dats why they won.



Looking good for Psg and bayern Munich in groupB and in group A my darling Man u topping the group, no doubt about that. 2 Likes 2 Shares

those of of you writing off barca, e go clear for una eyes. 11 Likes 1 Share

Nakairogold:

Group c, looking good Chelsea to emerge winner of the group based on yesterday's match.

Juventus might be the first in their group though not withstanding yesterday's outcome. Barcelona can't be humiliated thrice by Juventus dats why they won. thrice? this sounds like they have beaten barca twice in the last three meetings.. pls check ur facts if thats what you are thinking. thrice? this sounds like they have beaten barca twice in the last three meetings.. pls check ur facts if thats what you are thinking. 6 Likes

dakeskese:

...

Abeg wetin Arsenal play?

Wenger better try this time around o

dnt worry kindly wait 4 thursday night bcus dis result is 4 champions nd nt 4 mere filth.... dnt worry kindly wait 4 thursday night bcus dis result is 4 champions nd nt 4 mere filth.... 1 Like

Issa Barcelona thing 4 Likes

veekid:

When is arsenal playing now? we ar dealing with Thursday market we ar dealing with Thursday market

Nakairogold:

Group c, looking good Chelsea to emerge winner of the group based on yesterday's match.



Juventus might be the first in their group though not withstanding yesterday's outcome. Barcelona can't be humiliated thrice by Juventus dats why they won.



Looking good for Psg and bayern Munich in groupB and in group A my darling Man u topping the group, no doubt about that.



Juventus will be first in which group? Lol Juventus will be first in which group? Lol 3 Likes

olaolaking:

That Quarabac in Chelsea group will concede at least 25 goals in total.

thats almost an average of 4.1 goals in each games. yu cant judge football like that.. dont be surprise they come out of that group with 2points. (2 draws)



They are champions for them to be in the champions league. thats almost an average of 4.1 goals in each games.yu cant judge football like that.. dont be surprise they come out of that group with 2points. (2 draws)They are champions for them to be in the champions league.

Femistico:

Go chelsea go...we are winning the CL trophy this season...





#myblood is blue while ur blood suppose to be red ....





#GGMU while ur blood suppose to be red ....#GGMU

Chelsea is gonnna top their group...Always Chelsea

isnt it obvious......















































































... that PSG will win the Champions league this year?! ICI C'EST PARIS!!!!

Arsenal fans avoiding this thread like 2 Likes

Chuvin22:

thrice? this sounds like they beat barca twice in the last two meetings.. No mind am e follow for people wey no sabi watch na to dey come online de throw fake statistics No mind am e follow for people wey no sabi watch na to dey come online de throw fake statistics 1 Like