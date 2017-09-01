₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Yomzzyblog: 4:18am
Tuesday night was lit for football fans all over the globe, as the UEFA Champions League returned to everyone's television screens and it was really a flurry of goals for all the top clubs.
Chelsea thrashed Qarabag FK 6-0 at Stamford Bridge through goals from Pedro, Batshuayi, Bakayoko, Azpilicueta and goal of the night by new signing - Zappacosta. The win leaves Chelsea top of Group C with Atletico Madrid, their opponents on September 27, held at Roma.
PSG, brewing with confidence and a front line loaded with Edison Cavani, record signing Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, demolished Scottish giants, Celtic 5-0, a win which will surely put alk the Champions League top guns on alert as to PSG's credibility to win the European club cup this season.
Barca, clearly showed no signs of missing Neymar, as star-man Lionel Messi, for the first time in his career scored against Juventus legend, Gianluigi Buffon, in a massive 3-0 win that puts them in great shape, ahead of their next match.
That wasn't all, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford of Man U scored their first Champions league goal of their career in an emphatic 3-0 win over Swiss side, Basel- the same scoreline Bayern Munich used in beating Anderlecht.
The Champions League fever continues, Wednesday night!
Here are the full results from Tuesday, 12th September:
Olympiakos 2-3 Sporting Lisbon
Barcelona 3-0 Juventus
AS Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag FK
Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht
Manchester United 3-0 FC Basel
Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow
Group Tables
Group A
1.] Manchester United: 3 pts
2.] CSKA Moscow: 3 pts
3.] Benfica: 0 pts
4.] FC Basel: 0 pts
Group B
1.] Paris Saint-Germain: 3 pts
2.] Bayern Munich: 3 pts
3.] Anderlecht: 0 pts
4.] Celtic: 0 pts
Group C
1.] Chelsea: 3pts
2.] AS Roma: 1 pt
3.] Atletico Madrid: 1 pt
4.] Qarabag FC: 0 pts
Group D
1.] Barcelona: 3 pts
2.] Sporting Lisbon: 3 pts
3.] Olympiakos: 0 pts
4.] Juventus: 0 pts
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/champions-league-results-2017-scores.html
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by binsanni(m): 8:54am
after how many attempt. FTC Here i come, just dedicated this one for my new fresh bet at hand, oluwa thank you jor.
hatters come oh am in my house
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by zinoparity(f): 9:14am
Liverpool today
we must triumph
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Flashh: 10:36am
Have they blocked Livescore, Goal.com, Flashscore?
Anyway, Ɓarca never failed to give it back to you. Merciless Messi.
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by veekid(m): 10:37am
When is arsenal playing now?
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by maverickdude(m): 10:37am
Força barça
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Bowlah2: 10:37am
Lesson learnt.... Messi is a beast
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Generalkaycee(m): 10:37am
VIVA BARCA!!!
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Ximenez(m): 10:37am
Final in Kiev next year
Chelsea vs Barcelona
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by dakeskese(m): 10:38am
...
Abeg wetin Arsenal play?
Wenger better try this time around o
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Femistico(m): 10:38am
Go chelsea go...we are winning the CL trophy this season...
#myblood is blue
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Elnino4ladies: 10:39am
Zapacostaaaaaaaaa Moses in trouble
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by olaolaking(m): 10:39am
That Quarabac in Chelsea group will concede at least 25 goals in total.
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Benjom(m): 10:39am
Man U.
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by canalily(m): 10:40am
Arsene wenger imagination now 'i wonder if we can even get to knock out stage in Europa league'
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by othman11(m): 10:41am
HalaMadrid
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Nakairogold(f): 10:43am
Group c, looking good Chelsea to emerge winner of the group based on yesterday's match.
Juventus might be the first in their group though not withstanding yesterday's outcome. Barcelona can't be humiliated thrice by Juventus dats why they won.
Looking good for Psg and bayern Munich in groupB and in group A my darling Man u topping the group, no doubt about that.
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Chuvin22(m): 10:45am
those of of you writing off barca, e go clear for una eyes.
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Chuvin22(m): 10:46am
Nakairogold:thrice? this sounds like they have beaten barca twice in the last three meetings.. pls check ur facts if thats what you are thinking.
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Papacypaul(m): 10:46am
dakeskese:dnt worry kindly wait 4 thursday night bcus dis result is 4 champions nd nt 4 mere filth....
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by adeniyi3971(m): 10:47am
Issa Barcelona thing
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Crownadex(m): 10:47am
veekid:we ar dealing with Thursday market
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by adeniyi3971(m): 10:48am
Nakairogold:
Juventus will be first in which group? Lol
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Chuvin22(m): 10:49am
olaolaking:
thats almost an average of 4.1 goals in each games. yu cant judge football like that.. dont be surprise they come out of that group with 2points. (2 draws)
They are champions for them to be in the champions league.
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Crownadex(m): 10:49am
Femistico:while ur blood suppose to be red ....
#GGMU
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by toyinjimoh(m): 10:50am
Chelsea is gonnna top their group...Always Chelsea
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by MrBrownJay1(m): 10:50am
isnt it obvious......
... that PSG will win the Champions league this year?! ICI C'EST PARIS!!!!
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Jointhemiltons2(m): 10:50am
Arsenal fans avoiding this thread like
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:51am
Chuvin22:No mind am e follow for people wey no sabi watch na to dey come online de throw fake statistics
|Re: UEFA Champions League 2017: Scores After Tuesday Group Matches And Latest Tables by joeace2020(m): 10:53am
At the rate Lukaku is going, he might score 60 goals in all competitions this season
Meanwhile
