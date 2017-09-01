Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) (1415 Views)

Singer Timi Dakolo shared this cute photo of his kids and wrote;



"THEY ARE GROWING SO FAST IT SCARES ME.. I HAVE WATCHED THEM GET EXCITED ABOUT NEW TOYS AND THEN SUDDENLY THEY ABANDON THEM

SEE THEM GO FROM CBEEBBES TO CARTOON NETWORK AND KIDS TV.. THEIR TASTE HAS CHANGED SO FAST.. FROM CEREAL.. TO CUSTARD AND NOW BE DRAGGING EBA WITH ME.. TELL ME DON’T CALL ME BABY .. I AM NOT A BABY ANYMORE.. SIGH.. TELLING ME DADDY LEAVE THE ROOM.. I WANT TO CHANGE MY CLOTHES.. AHHHH ME TIMI DAKOLO LEAVE THE ROOM IN MY OWN HOUSE.. I NO BLAME UNA…BECAUSE UNA GET ROOM.

SOON ONE STRANGE DUDE WILL SHOW UP AND BE SMILING LIKE HYENNANA(LOL) AND SAY I WANT TO MARRY YOUR DAUGHTER SIR.. ALEXANDER WILL BRING ONE BABE HOME AND SAY MEET MY FRIEND DADDY.. FRIEND KO.. LIKE I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S UP AND ASK FOR CAR KEYS TO DROP HER OFF.. ANYWAYS DON’T MIND.. MAYBE I AM JUST OVER THINKING.. AND LETTING MY HEART WANDER TOO FAR INTO THE FUTURE.. MAYBE IT’S JUST PREPARING ME FOR TOMORROW.. #FATHERSLOVE#YARDPEOPLE"

cute

How this one take concern me?

Shege

Mtcheww www

Cute pumpkins Cute pumpkins 1 Like

The blessings of the Lord...may God give those seeking for it 1 Like

You want them to grow slowly before like you? You think they eat Eba, morning, day and night?

lol

Lovely kids.

Girl uses face to unlock her iPhone8...phone unlocks..Girl washes off makeup and tries unlucking it later..phones ask the girl...who the he'll are you?

God bless them...





A child telling his father "don't call me baby, I am not a baby anymore"



Timi Dakolo is a respected man in the music industry, I hope his children will keep up to his reputation.



Are they growing faster than their mates? 1 Like

See fresh children Na, well fed.



But D fact that they are growin too fast means that u should keep a closer eye on them.



Cus the things that kids do these days...

They all look adorable. God's blessing on you kids

veekid:

How this one take concern me? Why must you open this thread if you are that knowledgeable? Why must you open this thread if you are that knowledgeable?

