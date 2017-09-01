₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by Yomzzyblog: 8:29am
Singer Timi Dakolo shared this cute photo of his kids and wrote;
"THEY ARE GROWING SO FAST IT SCARES ME.. I HAVE WATCHED THEM GET EXCITED ABOUT NEW TOYS AND THEN SUDDENLY THEY ABANDON THEM
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by tukdi: 8:46am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by nairarhymer(m): 8:53am
cute
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by veekid(m): 11:13am
How this one take concern me?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by Mozoe(f): 11:13am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by calling: 11:13am
Shege
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by lollyheart: 11:13am
Mtcheww www
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by justi4jesu(f): 11:13am
Cute pumpkins
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by jomboliski(m): 11:14am
The blessings of the Lord...may God give those seeking for it
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by winkmart: 11:14am
You want them to grow slowly before like you? You think they eat Eba, morning, day and night?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by MangoTea(f): 11:14am
lol
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by JewelBukky(f): 11:15am
Lovely kids.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by birdsview(m): 11:16am
Girl uses face to unlock her iPhone8...phone unlocks..Girl washes off makeup and tries unlucking it later..phones ask the girl...who the he'll are you?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by chigzypeace(f): 11:16am
God bless them...
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by Ruggedfitness: 11:16am
They seem to be growing up fast and growing without a great home training...
A child telling his father "don't call me baby, I am not a baby anymore"
Timi Dakolo is a respected man in the music industry, I hope his children will keep up to his reputation.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by cr7rooney10(m): 11:16am
Are they growing faster than their mates?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by bolubillionaire(m): 11:19am
See fresh children Na, well fed.
But D fact that they are growin too fast means that u should keep a closer eye on them.
Cus the things that kids do these days...
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by Ruggedfitness: 11:19am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 11:20am
They all look adorable. God's blessing on you kids
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by semyman: 11:20am
veekid:Why must you open this thread if you are that knowledgeable?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by KissyFace: 11:22am
|Re: Timi Dakolo Children Are Growing So Fast (Photo) by dakeskese(m): 11:22am
