₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,265 members, 3,874,445 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" (5569 Views)
|Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:10pm
Controversial Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has replied Soul Singer, Timi Dakolo who slammed him over his reply on his marriage and divorce post.
Daddy Freeze who asked Timi Dakolo how long he has been married, and further said the singer is a product of shallow church doctrine, wrote;
"@timidakolo unlike you, I haven't waited all my life to respond to you, why should I? Who are you and where's the sense in what you write or what you stand for?
-
You are a product of this same shallow doctrine yourself, the churches you perform at, where do you think they get the money to pay from?
-
You speak about marriage, how long you been married for? What do you know? You say I don't have the right to comment on marriage, who gave you the license to comment?
-
I was married for 10 whole years, you dingbat! If I can't comment on marriage, WHO CAN?
-
You call my teachings 'demonic', why don't you back yours up with the Bible? My demonic teachings have full biblical support, how would you know? Do you read your bible?
-
You follow pastors like sheep up and down, is it now paining you that they could be giving more gigs to younger artists, and you are now crying on the internet?
-
Do you think I'm so stupid as not to know what that forlorn dirge you pasted on the internet about (ARE YOU SURE YOU ARE BUILDING YOUR DREAM OR THE PASTOR'S OWN..) stood for?
-
You say you give tithe and offering to God when you give it to a pastor, is that what God said in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 or in Nehemiah 10:38?
Do you have a copy of the Bible at all? I suggest you get yourself one.
-
I shouldn't be educating you, but do read from Matthew 25:32 to know what it takes to "give money to God" and pastor or man of God isn't in the equation.
-
You don't know poo about my marriage, so you have no right whatsoever to comment on it, I didn't comment on yours, or how you are handling it, so don't get personal, your life is far from perfect.
-
Typing in caps is shouting your words, NOT YOUR MESSAGE, which remains as vacuous as the writer.
-
You lost respect for me? I never had any for you! Sorry, but I'm not big on pulpit puppets.
-
Maybe if you spent more time writing music than writing for the blogs, more kids won't be wondering "who's timi dakolo?" ~FRZ
-
#FreeTheSheeple"
https://www.lailasblog.com/unlike-timi-dakolo-havent-waited-life-respond-daddy-freeze-fires-back-timi-dakolo/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:12pm
Okk
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by owomida1: 9:20pm
If I catch this kolo boy ehn.
When freeze talks, pull ur ears n listen!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by Shakushaku1(m): 9:27pm
Frz the male version of anti kemi, knew he goin be dishing it out hot hot
8 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by kilode100(f): 9:52pm
Daddy freeze killed Timi dakolo
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by toyeanlawlah(f): 9:57pm
Two wrong people to drag issues with on social media: Daddy Freeze and Kemi Olunloyo.
These two have got terrible words that can make one have monkey pox without having anything to do with a monkey or someone who has been infected!
Timi should have ignored him. He look too cool to challenge FRZ talk less of winning him.
BTW, if I decide to post anything on my 'WALL', I don't think its anybody's business cause it's my opinion! If you have anything contrary to mine, share it reasonably. If you can't be reasonable, keep your opinion to yourself! What Timi posted on his wall was his opinion. Those comments by FRZ and co, to me, was NOTICE ME! CHEAP PUBLICITY, if I may say.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by Secretgis: 9:57pm
make this two behave like adults nw
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by mikezuruki(m): 9:58pm
It is evident that the Freeze Guy is so pained. However, the guy really bash Timi! God!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by kamarra(f): 9:59pm
Phew! Finishing
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by ekems2017(f): 10:18pm
The show don begin. Oya next!!!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by Naijacost22: 10:18pm
LOL. Freeze has fired back. We dey wait for Part 4 so click like for part 4. Let us keep watching these AGBAYAS fool themselves.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by Factfinder1(f): 10:18pm
Mighty finishing >:
Beef don start ohhh another one week food for bloggers...they will twist bend the story and even report that tagbos death is the cause of their beef
8 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by sotall(m): 10:18pm
OK
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by Banter1: 10:19pm
These Daddy fridge is just a Goat.
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by BrutalJab: 10:19pm
Kuje is ur final destination freezer!
Nobody invited you to react, buh ur leaky mouth will always comment just to remain relevant.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by smithsydny(m): 10:20pm
Brutality
19 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by emeijeh(m): 10:20pm
smithsydny:
Let me help you bro
11 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by rozayx5(m): 10:20pm
I sense more of hate in this comment
Dakolo shud just avoid freeze
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by Vivly(f): 10:20pm
.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by LuvU2(f): 10:20pm
I love Freeze
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by medolab9: 10:20pm
Madness's growing
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by AntiWailer: 10:20pm
Freeeeze can write.
He has got some brutal combo.
Freeze winssss. Brutality ...
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by NelsonNeo(m): 10:21pm
Dis guy get mouth shaaa
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by gift01: 10:21pm
We should just rename freeze 'hot' cos the guy can give knock you out with words. This is way way fatal
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by brixton: 10:21pm
I am a proud member of free the sheeple movement and I stand with daddy freeze
11 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by dapsoneh: 10:21pm
Timi
Timi
Timi
Timi
Timi
Timi
Timi
Timi........
Oya, grab the key pads and start typing...... Respond fast fast
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by ayaside(m): 10:22pm
One way to live a peaceful life.Ignore a fool who thinks he is wise.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by ezex(m): 10:23pm
Ok...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by BrutalJab: 10:23pm
brixton:free your self from freeze slave chain
Goan seek the truth yourself
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by ezex(m): 10:23pm
Ok....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Blasts Timi Dakolo: "You Dingbat, I Never Had Any Respect For You" by smithsydny(m): 10:23pm
emeijeh:sub zero the ice man..
Thank u brother
1 Like
Tears Of Joy As Susan Peters Wins Nafca Awards / No Mtv Africa Music Awards (mama) For 2011? / Monalisa Chinda Denies Rift With Nse Ikpe Etim
Viewing this topic: kaycshine(f), gsparks01(m), Collinzo900, Mogenerous(f), Amazondepth(m), Threebear(m), wizpredict, otes35, realalesh, kwizzy(m), dbaruwa(m), sarutobie(m), alhajiwada(m), revelation2013, JuicyStar, Rencent(m), CirocBoi(m), ruggedlaw(m), CORE(m), Benite, Eecho(m), richiex(m), Brugo(m), larrymoore(m), Princebulky, DengXioping(m), abuhmonday(m), Jesusgirl92(f), USUKUMA(m), djeezy(m), engrj(m), Topestbilly(m), davires, junmangul, Iamabimbola, obilee007, gudxson, mastelbiz, emeralddayo(f), Ballistical(m), kambili999(f), Toluensdollars(m), CaesarDon(m), kennyunlimited(m), engrrichie92(m), GodsOwnFav, Philistine(m), koolcat, Haribo, SirElaw(m), tipdrips, Jerrypolo(m), Kaplus, bobkezel(m), Toyade888(m), narrowpathy(m), okooloyun1(m), Chukwudozzie(m), Royzevic(m), pannyman(m), dammiecool(m), fizzle344, Uziyl(m), freeborn76(m), Healthwellness0(m), Kings66, Annruby(f), Yusfunoble(m), b0y(m), snowwhyte607, Kingcesar, oebson(m), Davitron1107, khanivorous(f), Goandie, dhardline(m), ellahzy(f), Collins0609(m), slim19(m), Dexter247, kelvinkul, Tinnytony24(m), Dantepet3000, DreamSonInlaw(m), collinsoft(m), iamsmile(m), hollarhollar(m), ItzChybo, wavemasta(m), Joyeka, irririchris(m), Emeraldgist1(f), Patobaby12(f), pimpimpim, SageTravels, Fizz29(m), Jalubarika(m), largeoseni(m), PWEETYWIZZY(f), tintingz(m), Mujtahida, SmartMugu, sayhi2certified(m), igalaboystainlez(m), komzyb(f), kessel, ComradeShegs(m), Mzpinzy, Thayay(m), ishua, Clembola, raquel97, roundman, tamethem(m), Nedu31(m), Tos87(m), majid666(m), infantlion(m), kanirip, MrFairplay4ume(m), dozieinspired(m), Eneze1(f), CherylM, mubrix(m), Ekenekes31 and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27