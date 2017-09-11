Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History (6627 Views)

1. The Accra Stadium Disaster



Source:



The Accra Sports Stadium disaster occurred at the Ohene Djan Stadium, Accra, Ghana on May 9, 2001, taking the lives of 127 people, making it the worst stadium disaster to have ever taken place in Africa .

2. The fatal Hajj Stampede



Source:





Over the years, there have been multiple occasions where stampedes have occurred in the holy city of Mecca during Hajj prigilmage. One of the most fatal of these stampedes occurred on Sept. 24, 2015, where hundreds, maybe thousands, of pilgrims were crushed to death at the hajj in Mecca.

Over the years, there have been multiple occasions where stampedes have occurred in the holy city of Mecca during Hajj prigilmage. One of the most fatal of these stampedes occurred on Sept. 24, 2015, where hundreds, maybe thousands, of pilgrims were crushed to death at the hajj in Mecca.

The Associated Press gave the death toll to be at least 2,400 people, while the Saudi authorities give an official death toll of 769.

3. The fatal Jewish Stampede



Source:



A Romano-Jewish scholar and historian, Flavius Josephus recorded that in 66 AD, at around the beginning of the First Roman–Jewish War, a Roman soldier mooned Jewish pilgrims at the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem who had gathered for Passover, and "spake such words as you might expect upon such a posture" causing a riot in which youths threw stones at the soldiers, who then called in reinforcements – the pilgrims panicked, and the ensuing stampede resulted in the death of ten thousand Jews.

4. The Kumbh Mela stampede



Source:



The stampede occurred in 1954 at Kumbha Mela in India. Around 4-5 million pilgrims were in attendance. Although the death toll varies, but no fewer than 500 people were reported dead.

Terrible way to die. confusion, fear & terrible pain. 1 Like

Hmmmm. People stepping on one until he dies. So painful 2 Likes

Nigerian immigration exam nko 9 Likes

I was in abuja stadium to take the test during the immigration stampede. A 60000 capacity stadium yet 68000 candidates were invited. In my very eye I saw a girl being step upon. She cried for help luckily for her myself and another guy were around to pull her up from being stampede to death. She came out alive but not without several bruises. Not fewer that 18 pple died in abuja stadium that day.i still haven't forgiven Jonathan and PDP for this act. 16 Likes 1 Share

God forbid bad thing

learning new stuffs everyday

lost interest as it isn't Explorer 3 Likes

Ikeja army cantonment bomb balast comes to mind 3 Likes

That Makkah stampede was soo disastrous as thousands of people lost their lives. A lot of Nigerians were amongst thanks to a **********. May Allah have mercy on their souls 1 Like

Wat abt immigration stampede during gej regime 1 Like

Nice one. Could have sworn it was explorer though. Had to double check the moniker. 2 Likes

Op, you forgot to mention Jonathan's calamity seven years 2 Likes

benedictjohn:

lost interest as it isn't Explorer

Nice one iamhuman jare

steveyoungwealth:

As you big reach

RIP to the dead

Nice One OP, But...



What can one do to avoid a possible stampede or increase his/her chances of survival? What can one do to avoid a possible stampede or increase his/her chances of survival? 1 Like



The only difference na the compensation and job offer weeks before election........

Oluwaseyi456:

No be lie e follow