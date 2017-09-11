₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by iamhuman: 8:53am
1. The Accra Stadium Disaster
The Accra Sports Stadium disaster occurred at the Ohene Djan Stadium, Accra, Ghana on May 9, 2001, taking the lives of 127 people, making it the worst stadium disaster to have ever taken place in Africa .
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by iamhuman: 9:36am
2. The fatal Hajj Stampede
Over the years, there have been multiple occasions where stampedes have occurred in the holy city of Mecca during Hajj prigilmage. One of the most fatal of these stampedes occurred on Sept. 24, 2015, where hundreds, maybe thousands, of pilgrims were crushed to death at the hajj in Mecca.
The Associated Press gave the death toll to be at least 2,400 people, while the Saudi authorities give an official death toll of 769.
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by iamhuman: 9:42am
3. The fatal Jewish Stampede
A Romano-Jewish scholar and historian, Flavius Josephus recorded that in 66 AD, at around the beginning of the First Roman–Jewish War, a Roman soldier mooned Jewish pilgrims at the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem who had gathered for Passover, and “spake such words as you might expect upon such a posture” causing a riot in which youths threw stones at the soldiers, who then called in reinforcements – the pilgrims panicked, and the ensuing stampede resulted in the death of ten thousand Jews.
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by iamhuman: 11:20am
4. The Kumbh Mela stampede
The stampede occurred in 1954 at Kumbha Mela in India. Around 4-5 million pilgrims were in attendance. Although the death toll varies, but no fewer than 500 people were reported dead.
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by YesNo: 3:47pm
Terrible way to die. confusion, fear & terrible pain.
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Destined2win: 3:54pm
Hmmmm. People stepping on one until he dies. So painful
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Waladade4luv(m): 5:40pm
Nigerian immigration exam nko
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by tunjijones(m): 7:22pm
I was in abuja stadium to take the test during the immigration stampede. A 60000 capacity stadium yet 68000 candidates were invited. In my very eye I saw a girl being step upon. She cried for help luckily for her myself and another guy were around to pull her up from being stampede to death. She came out alive but not without several bruises. Not fewer that 18 pple died in abuja stadium that day.i still haven't forgiven Jonathan and PDP for this act.
God forbid bad thing
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by adaksbullet(m): 7:23pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by steveyoungwealth: 7:24pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by benedictjohn(m): 7:24pm
lost interest as it isn't Explorer
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by lonecatt: 7:24pm
Ikeja army cantonment bomb balast comes to mind
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Ugoeze2016: 7:25pm
Not happening in naija although some people want this to happen
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by kingxsamz(m): 7:25pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by meelerh(f): 7:25pm
That Makkah stampede was soo disastrous as thousands of people lost their lives. A lot of Nigerians were amongst thanks to a **********. May Allah have mercy on their souls
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by danielblessing(m): 7:26pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:26pm
Wat abt immigration stampede during gej regime
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Chiefpriest1(m): 7:27pm
Nice one. Could have sworn it was explorer though. Had to double check the moniker.
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by pembisco(m): 7:27pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:27pm
Op, you forgot to mention Jonathan's calamity seven years
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by drunkcow(m): 7:28pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by xarookqh(m): 7:29pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Abbotp: 7:29pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by IMASTEX: 7:29pm
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Sleyanya1(m): 7:30pm
Nice One OP, But...
What can one do to avoid a possible stampede or increase his/her chances of survival?
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Abbotp: 7:31pm
The only difference na the compensation and job offer weeks before election........
Oluwaseyi456:
|Re: 6 Most Fatal Stampedes In History by Coldfeet(f): 7:31pm
