|Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by alobispot: 12:50pm
The spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, has revealed that the heavy explosion which rocked the New Artisan Market in the state was caused by a battery spark.
Amaraizu made this known in a statement he made in Enugu, Wednesday.
The explosion occurred late Monday night, and the State Police Command had dispatched its Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) to the place where the explosion took place to carry out investigations into the cause of the market explosion.
According to Amaraizu, a heavy-duty battery negative and positive had contact with metal scrapd, causing the explosion.
He said;
“The preliminary investigations have revealed that there was a fire contact with the battery at the scrap site of the former market,’’
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/enugu-market-explosion-caused-battery-spark-police/
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by Young03(m): 12:52pm
Battery spark?
Next will be electricity spark
3 Likes
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by Zeemic(m): 1:02pm
Better be
1 Like
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by Teewhy2: 2:11pm
Thank God it is not explosion from bomb.
The police should be careful the way they manage crisis in the south east to not cause unnecessary violence.
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by cr7rooney10(m): 2:11pm
Lightening vs thunder
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by amoduganja: 2:12pm
Just imagine! Are we so daft to believe everything?
3 Likes
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by Dharniel(m): 2:12pm
that's a butterfly effect that could have been avoided but due to our carelessness and negligence millions worth of goods have paid the price
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by ubest1(m): 2:12pm
Police are crazy
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by nduboss(m): 2:12pm
Ok we don hear
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by princechurchill(m): 2:12pm
Do we have bomb squad in zoogeria?
1 Like
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by kinibigdeal(m): 2:12pm
I dont want to believe thats the cause
1 Like
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by Daboywizzy: 2:13pm
People wey dey Enugu no see explosion na blogger wey dey Lagos see am..
person motor catch fire dey call am Explosion..
God help Buhari
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by eleojo23: 2:13pm
Una sure say no be python carry dance go that side?
2 Likes
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by tribalistseun: 2:14pm
Police comot there, we're doing our own investigation, we don't trust anything from your mouth
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by jboy73: 2:14pm
What type of battery.
Pls what's happening to my south east.
Nnamdi KANU wtf have u done?
3 Likes
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by kingxsamz(m): 2:14pm
k
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by BUTTERBEER: 2:14pm
Lol hardworking developers
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by talk2percy(m): 2:14pm
U mean nobody triggered it?? So true to b false
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by fratermathy(m): 2:15pm
Everything is just exploding in this country of ours.
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by alfredo4u(m): 2:15pm
When I was on Kano,,,,, dis is how its use to start.....
From battery
To
Banger
To
Knockouts
To
Tire bursts
To
Bombs
Wishing Enugu all the best.....they should be carefull ohhhhh
1 Like
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:16pm
Pessimism everywhere
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by nwakibie3(m): 2:16pm
Nigeria Police can lie...
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by bigplayerz(m): 2:16pm
This is the cause ....Mr Jogodo was sleeping on duty
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by nwakibie3(m): 2:17pm
i
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by ignis(f): 2:19pm
Nigerian police do not conduct Investigation before releasing comments.
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by adem30: 2:27pm
kinibigdeal:
Okay, It was caused by Boko Haram. Are you okay with now? Since thats what you want to hear.
Daft man claiming guru online
3 Likes
|Re: Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police by jonnytad(m): 2:30pm
I sha hope all these tension will end soon...
