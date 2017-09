Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Enugu Market Explosion Was Caused By Battery Spark – Police (8811 Views)

Amaraizu made this known in a statement he made in Enugu, Wednesday.



The explosion occurred late Monday night, and the State Police Command had dispatched its Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) to the place where the explosion took place to carry out investigations into the cause of the market explosion.



According to Amaraizu, a heavy-duty battery negative and positive had contact with metal scrapd, causing the explosion.



He said;



“The preliminary investigations have revealed that there was a fire contact with the battery at the scrap site of the former market,’’



Battery spark?



Next will be electricity spark 3 Likes

Better be 1 Like

Thank God it is not explosion from bomb.

The police should be careful the way they manage crisis in the south east to not cause unnecessary violence.

Lightening vs thunder 1 Like 1 Share

Just imagine! Are we so daft to believe everything? 3 Likes

that's a butterfly effect that could have been avoided but due to our carelessness and negligence millions worth of goods have paid the price

Police are crazy 4 Likes 1 Share

Ok we don hear

Do we have bomb squad in zoogeria? 1 Like

I dont want to believe thats the cause 1 Like

People wey dey Enugu no see explosion na blogger wey dey Lagos see am..

person motor catch fire dey call am Explosion..

God help Buhari

Una sure say no be python carry dance go that side? 2 Likes

Police comot there, we're doing our own investigation, we don't trust anything from your mouth

What type of battery.

Pls what's happening to my south east.

Nnamdi KANU wtf have u done? 3 Likes

Lol hardworking developers

U mean nobody triggered it?? So true to b false

Everything is just exploding in this country of ours.

When I was on Kano,,,,, dis is how its use to start.....





From battery



To



Banger





To







Knockouts





To







Tire bursts







To







Bombs













Wishing Enugu all the best.....they should be carefull ohhhhh 1 Like

Pessimism everywhere

Nigeria Police can lie...

This is the cause ....Mr Jogodo was sleeping on duty

Nigerian police do not conduct Investigation before releasing comments.

kinibigdeal:

I dont want to believe thats the cause

Okay, It was caused by Boko Haram. Are you okay with now? Since thats what you want to hear.





Daft man claiming guru online Okay, It was caused by Boko Haram. Are you okay with now? Since thats what you want to hear.Daft man claiming guru online 3 Likes