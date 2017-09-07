Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Micra Taxis In Ibadan: Necessity Or Menace? (4729 Views)

Each city has its own distinctive feature and mode of transportation which it is reputed for. Lagos for instance is reputed for its hustle and bustle as well as its yellow and black painted buses also known as “faragon”. Osun and Ekiti state are known for their “Korope” buses. Ibadan on its path was/is still reputed for its brown roofs, and the ubiquitous Micra taxis which are easily noticeable to visitors and inhabitants regardless of the route they tread to make their way into the city.



One is often left to wonder how the micra car, a mid-priced student vehicle in Europe found its way into Oyo state and has succeeded in becoming the official taxi of the state. The car got into the consciousness of Nigerians in late 2005 as it was brought it by the Motor Dealers Association (M.D.A). it began to gain ground with more demand as reviews from users shows that its fuel consumption is economical and its easy to maintain. This buoyed motor drivers to tilt towards owning a micra vehicle in order o reduce maintenance cost and increase profit.



Hence, this made the car to be leased out on hire purchase and it gradually became the “official” taxi of Oyo state which is witnessing a glut of Micra taxis.



There is no doubt that Micra taxis have come to stay in Ibadan and it has become apart of day to day life. Thus, the need to access its impact on the way of life of everyone in and around Oyo state.



From the foregoing, one can deduce that the micra taxi is a necessity for commuters who do not own a personal vehicle but need mobility from one point to another.







On the otherhand however, one can consider the Micra taxis to be a menace as the activities of some of the drivers of this vehicle leave much to desire as they tend to flout every known traffic law and often pose dangers to themselves and other road user as they manoeuvre into tiny spaces which more often than not are spots where they shouldn’t be ordinarily. They are the ‘kings’ of the road in Ibadan as private vehicle owners often cede the way to them in order to avoid collision.



Some dwellers of Ibadan have also recognized other menace beyond traffic offences as it has been claimed that kidnappings and robbery operations are carried out using the Micra vehicle as it can easily meander its way out of trouble in the event that the criminals using the vehicle need to make an escape from law enforcement officers. Based on this, some people have advocated for the car to be banned.







It is however pertinent to note that the proponents of such bans have only resorted to taking a drastic cosmetic approach to an even deeper societal issue. The crux of the matter is that there is a lacuna (crime) which must be addressed as the Micra car itself would not embark on a crime by itself but its only a tool been employed by some unscrupulous elements in the society. So banning the Micra car as been advocated by some folks wont automatically translate to an end in crime.



Conclusively, Micra taxis have become a part of day to day life in Ibadan and their menace(s) can be curbed with strict guidelines and punishment to serve as deterrence to potential offenders.



we have the same problem in zimbabwe, harare those micra are being used as taxis, the worse part is that there are not registered taxis but illegal one



my general understanding is that people prefare them becoz of the small engine size, vary from 1.0L - 1.5L we have the same problem in zimbabwe, harare those micra are being used as taxis, the worse part is that there are not registered taxis but illegal onemy general understanding is that people prefare them becoz of the small engine size, vary from 1.0L - 1.5L 4 Likes







very werey-ish set of ppl i like running them off d road on the toll gate-ojoo stretchvery werey-ish set of ppl 1 Like

All micra drivers seem to have no regard for other road users.......... They just pull out and stop unexpectedly, like they have a spare life in their back pockets ............



I always try to scan for Uber in Ibadan, never catch any riders in my location...... 4 Likes 1 Share



Timifakay, how are u coping in there?



diportivo:

i like running them off d road on the toll gate-ojoo stretch





very werey-ish set of ppl Going from ibadan to saki and having these micra behind u or ahead of u is more menace.... They seems to be worser than danfo drivers.... That Iwo road axis is another story entirely...Timifakay, how are u coping in there? 2 Likes

Ordinary walking down the road, Micra will unexpectedly park ryt infront of u. screaming ***Sango Sango Sango****



Na pesin go dey dodge Micra for pedestrian walk way.



Na wah for dem. ... 6 Likes

princetom1:

Going from ibadan to saki and having these micra behind u or ahead of u is more menace.... They seems to be worser than danfo drivers.... That Iwo road axis is another story entirely...

Timifakay, how are u coping in there?







If you can't beat them you join them!

I think lots of those drivers forget they are not riding bikes again due to the quick response and small size of the car, hence they drive like it can fit into crevice.

Driving that car is fun sha. If you can't beat them you join them!I think lots of those drivers forget they are not riding bikes again due to the quick response and small size of the car, hence they drive like it can fit into crevice.Driving that car is fun sha.

timifakay:







If you can't beat them you join them!

I think lots of those drivers forget they are not riding bikes again due to the quick response and small size of the car, hence they drive like it can fit into crevice.

Driving that car is fun sha. timifakay:







If you can't beat them you join them!

I think lots of those drivers forget they are not riding bikes again due to the quick response and small size of the car, hence they drive like it can fit into crevice.

Driving that car is fun sha.

Golden rule: Don't ever compete with Micra taxis in Ibadan 7 Likes 1 Share

rodeo0070:

Golden rule: Don't ever compete with Micra taxis in Ibadan

am telling ya am telling ya

rodeo0070:

Golden rule: Don't ever compete with Micra taxis in Ibadan



i take joy in running them off the road



micra no get craze for head reach lagos danfo



infact,lagos keke drivers sef get better craze pass micra drivers i take joy in running them off the roadmicra no get craze for head reach lagos danfoinfact,lagos keke drivers sef get better craze pass micra drivers 5 Likes





Though I have plans for about 12 of them in the near future.



They'll make great autox competition vehicles A big hole should be dug, and then they should all be piled in and a great bonfire startedThough I have plans for about 12 of them in the near future.They'll make great autox competition vehicles 1 Like

EgunMogaji:

A big hole should be dug, and then they should all be piled in and a great bonfire started



Though I have plans for about 12 of them in the near future.



They'll make great autox competition vehicles

Nice one, first driver to register is diportivo dou he loves v6, still, he lives for the thrill of speed.... Nice one, first driver to register is diportivo dou he loves v6, still, he lives for the thrill of speed....

diportivo:







i take joy in running them off the road



micra no get craze for head reach lagos danfo



infact,lagos keke drivers sef get better craze pass micra drivers

Is this totally true? I don't think so. Danfos are scared of various law agencies on the roads of Lagos, micras aren't bothered about anything. Is this totally true? I don't think so. Danfos are scared of various law agencies on the roads of Lagos, micras aren't bothered about anything.

princetom1:





Nice one, first driver to register is diportivo dou he loves v6, still, he lives for the thrill of speed....

Arrive and race/drive one of the prepared Micras on a closed AutoX course for a fee. No extras. Tires, fuel, paddock, linesmen all included.



V6 are overrated except for specific applications.



The original M3, Lotus Espirit, etc were all I4 powered. Only those into straight line performance will be wowed by the slight power of a V6. When you start talking about cornering then the difference is negligible.



I doubt if those clamoring for V6 knows anything about power to weight ratio, apex, G pad, heel and toe, etc They just want to mash the go fast pedal and feel the hairs on their chest stiffen. Arrive and race/drive one of the prepared Micras on a closed AutoX course for a fee. No extras. Tires, fuel, paddock, linesmen all included.V6 are overrated except for specific applications.The original M3, Lotus Espirit, etc were all I4 powered. Only those into straight line performance will be wowed by the slight power of a V6. When you start talking about cornering then the difference is negligible.I doubt if those clamoring for V6 knows anything about power to weight ratio, apex, G pad, heel and toe, etc They just want to mash the go fast pedal and feel the hairs on their chest stiffen.

EgunMogaji:





Arrive and race/drive one of the prepared Micras on a closed AutoX course for a fee. No extras. Tires, fuel, paddock, linesmen all included.



V6 are overrated except for specific applications.



The original M3, Lotus Espirit, etc were all I4 powered. Only those into straight line performance will be wowed by the slight power of a V6. When you start talking about cornering then the difference is negligible.



I doubt if those clamoring for V6 knows anything about power to weight ratio, apex, G pad, heel and toe, etc They just want to mash the go fast pedal and feel the hairs on their chest stiffen.

Is the Lotus eclipse/Vauxhall VX220 available in the US? I have never come across any vehicle good enough to beat it's cornering ability probably a Mazda RX8, but that lotus is a king of corner. Is the Lotus eclipse/Vauxhall VX220 available in the US? I have never come across any vehicle good enough to beat it's cornering ability probably a Mazda RX8, but that lotus is a king of corner.

EgunMogaji:





Arrive and race/drive one of the prepared Micras on a closed AutoX course for a fee. No extras. Tires, fuel, paddock, linesmen all included.



V6 are overrated except for specific applications.



The original M3, Lotus Espirit, etc were all I4 powered. Only those into straight line performance will be wowed by the slight power of a V6. When you start talking about cornering then the difference is negligible.



I doubt if those clamoring for V6 knows anything about power to weight ratio, apex, G pad, heel and toe, etc They just want to mash the go fast pedal and feel the hairs on their chest stiffen. I have been avoiding your senseless dribbles... But this one I will punish you severely for it. I know you have some nuts loose but this I will not overlook.



The W203 C320 will enter any bend better than your apparition of Micras... The w202 C280 too. I need to slap you vehemently.... Do you think everyone drives the nonsense you call American cars? Next time you keep your stinky mouth shut on cartalk...only post when you have stopped masturbating... It's not good to mix typing with self servicing... Alainikanse ara Galatia I have been avoiding your senseless dribbles... But this one I will punish you severely for it. I know you have some nuts loose but this I will not overlook.The W203 C320 will enter any bend better than your apparition of Micras... The w202 C280 too. I need to slap you vehemently.... Do you think everyone drives the nonsense you call American cars? Next time you keep your stinky mouth shut on cartalk...only post when you have stopped masturbating... It's not good to mix typing with self servicing... Alainikanse ara Galatia 3 Likes

menstrualpad:



I have been avoiding your senseless dribbles... But this one I will punish you severely for it. I know you have some nuts loose but this I will not overlook.



The W203 C320 will enter any bend better than your apparition of Micras... The w202 C280 too. I need to slap you vehemently.... Do you think everyone drives the nonsense you call American cars? Next time you keep your stinky mouth shut on cartalk...only post when you have stopped masturbating... It's not good to mix typing with self servicing... Alainikanse ara Galatia

Nawa for you, I think baba EgunMogaji needs to perform a special ebor and etutu just to appease the gods ontop your matter. Nawa for you, I think baba EgunMogaji needs to perform a special ebor and etutu just to appease the gods ontop your matter. 2 Likes

nurey:





Nawa for you, I think baba EgunMogaji needs to perform a special ebor and etutu just to appease the gods ontop your matter.

That boy is just seeking attention and tying to stay relevant. That boy is just seeking attention and tying to stay relevant.

nurey:





Nawa for you, I think baba EgunMogaji needs to perform a special ebor and etutu just to appease the gods ontop your matter. 1 Like

nurey:





Nawa for you, I think baba EgunMogaji needs to perform a special ebor and etutu just to appease the gods ontop your matter.

No need for that. Let him continue to display his madness because it's entertaining No need for that. Let him continue to display his madness because it's entertaining 4 Likes

nurey:





Is the Lotus eclipse/Vauxhall VX220 available in the US? I have never come across any vehicle good enough to beat it's cornering ability probably a Mazda RX8, but that lotus is a king of corner.

Not officially but some grey market cars are here. You see them at car shows.



If there's anything I envy the European guys for it's their access to variety of cars. Not officially but some grey market cars are here. You see them at car shows.If there's anything I envy the European guys for it's their access to variety of cars.

Me wen some people enter the thread

Am like... . Aiyeeeeeeeeee 3 Likes

Kjnwancaro:





Is this totally true? I don't think so. Danfos are scared of various law agencies on the roads of Lagos, micras aren't bothered about anything.

the places danfo will "chook" head,micra will break into 2 if it dares



na keke be micra mate for lagos....law enforcers or not the places danfo will "chook" head,micra will break into 2 if it daresna keke be micra mate for lagos....law enforcers or not

princetom1:

Me wen some people enter the thread

Am like... . Aiyeeeeeeeeee

You dey fear fear You dey fear fear

oga just relax and allow Ibadan enjoy their micra transport in peace or do you have a better replacement ?



if not let us hear word jare oga just relax and allow Ibadan enjoy their micra transport in peace or do you have a better replacement ?if not let us hear word jare 1 Like

Jv in Abuja. Pm

@op



Micra in ibadan is a huge menance to the beautification of ibadan as a whole.



Anyone living on ibadan presently will hear about the recent issue that happened between some police officials and a micra driver.



Following the story intently, fresh fm ( 105.9 ) brought in live the state Nurtw leader Mr Inufele. He butressed that micra is causing a great havoc on the people of ibadan city.

He said " micra are used to kidnap people here"



It was said that the micra driver abused a fellow road user, unknowing to him that the people inside the vehicle were police officers. Those drivers can abuse and curse anything, yet they are the one at fault.



All these been said, one will never argue that micra usage in ibadan is a great setback to that city.





Have you drove or been driven around Ibadan before? I dont know where they got their driving skills from..... Micra drivers will never traffficate or look into their side mirrors before entering the road 'lailai'.



The state government should just ban it and introduce a better transportation system.









Drabeey was HERE 4 Likes

