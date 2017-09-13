₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by alobispot: 2:22pm
The Cyber Cell of Rachkonda Police on Monday, arrested 10 Nigerian nationals from New Delhi on charges of fake fund transfer.
The gang, between the age group of 23-37 cheated several persons from different parts of the country in the past.
Police officers also recovered eight laptops, twenty-six mobile phones, one iPad, and thirty five sim cards from the fraudsters.
According to the police, a 36-year-old victim, who works as a Nurse in a corporate hospital in Secunderabad, accepted a friend request from one Agustin William, who introduced himself as a Pastor working in Northern Ireland.
After chatting for three months, the accused promised to send the victim gifts worth $50,000 along with I-phone, wrist watch and a gold set with pearls.
On March 15, the victim received a call from a man claiming to be a custom official working at Delhi Airport. He asked the victim to deposit Rs 27,500 as registration fee to claim the courier and then continued to persuade her to spend money citing various other
After the victim paid Rs 9,37,000, she grew suspicious and approached the Cyber Cell, which registered a complaint and began investigations. Based on the contents of the complaint, a case was registered under sections 417, 419, 420, 468, 471, R/w 34 IPC and Section 66 C and 66 D of IT Act.
A team led by Inspector S V Harikrishna, SIs Vikram Reddy, Anil Kumar under the guidance of Inspector Mohammad Riyazuddin of Cyber Cell, raided the hide out of the accused and seized 8 laptops, 26 mobiles/ I-pads, 10 internet dongles, 35 SIM cards used for commission of offence.
See the names of the suspects below;
A1. Willams S/o akpobaroeh, Age: 37 years, N/o Nigeria, delta state,
A2. Isic Prince S/o Okonedo, Age: 37 years N/o Nigeria, Edo state
A3. Chukwuma Christopher, Age: 33years, N/o Nigeria, Delta State.
A4. Eghosa Gobieit, Age: 36yrs,
A5. IjeomaOnyesom , Age: 23years N/o Nigeria, Delta State
A6. Emmanuel Okafor, Age: 25years, N/o Nigeria, Enugu State
A7. ChimaIweriebor, Age: 27 years, N/o Nigeria, Delta State
A8. Tochukwu S/o Onwubiko Christian, Age: 24 years, N/o Nigeria, Enugu State
A9. Chidi JohnsonAnaso Johnson, Age: 30yrs N/o Nigeria, Enugu State
A10. Paul IfechukwuIfanyiIfanyi, Age: 32yrs, N/o Nigeria, Anambra state.
See photos below;
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nei5calHelM
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by chukxie(m): 2:26pm
We no dey hear word. 9jaaaaa ! Two Edo guys sighted in the mix!
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by PointZerom: 2:26pm
Fake News, my brothers are hard working people and cannot be associated with evil of this nature.
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by ojun50(m): 2:49pm
Thy should stay nd envy there self there
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by kasheemawo(m): 3:25pm
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by marooh(m): 3:36pm
The post has been edited somehow......Headmaster company (ogun) is the chief editor.
NCAN : Nnamdi Cancelled all Name
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Finnian1: 3:38pm
i find this hard to believe!
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Dandeson1(m): 3:39pm
CG
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by AgbariOjukwu1: 3:39pm
Apart from the OSU caste system and the wawa acronym that divides the Potor people.. The things uniting them is crime and their collective hatred for Yoruba
See wawa natives from Enugu and superior flat-heads from Anambra uniting to develop India
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Oloripelebe: 3:39pm
this one weak me o,flatinoos come full everywhere why una come marginalize southwest and northern part of the country
we won't take this, give us our own country... we want biafla, we want to develop biafla... we v developed lagos, india, china, kuje prison
give us awa own biafla
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by lathrowinger: 3:39pm
Plz we need them home to come and fight for Biafra... atleast 10 of them belongs to Biafla, They should come and use their brain and fight Bubu. They should also come along with Nnamdi kanu family as well. I want them to lead the war. Thank you. Up up up Biafla. Awon wereeee
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by nwakibie3(m): 3:40pm
make them jst dash me one laptop there
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Naijacost22: 3:40pm
atheist5:
maverickdude:
freeborn76:
So here is the thing, You call IGBOS criminals and say they an embarrassment to "your country Nigeria", Why don't you Yorubas and Northers let them have Biafra so they can continue their crime alone in their country, so you guys can live in peace? I mean a Nigeria with outs Igbos will be peaceful, since they are the criminals.
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by freeborn76(m): 3:40pm
When dem deport them now, dem go come join Kanu for Abia dey about Biafra!!!!
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Dongreat(m): 3:41pm
It's no longer "Yahoo boys is helping Nigerians by collecting what the white stole from us again?
Failed people who can't live a honest life.
I trust Indian police. They will throw them into overcrowded prison filled with filth and a*s rapists that when they remember to release them, nobody go tell them say crime doesn't pay.
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Ugoeze2016: 3:41pm
Nigerians everywhere
kasheemawo:
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Nellybobo(m): 3:42pm
See as IPoBs full everywhere for the list
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by maverickdude(m): 3:42pm
Hardworking developers
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by atheist5(m): 3:42pm
Igbo people and crimes in India, na was oh.
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by jayloms: 3:43pm
What is the probability of finding a Northerner entangled in crimes across the shore of this country?
I'm not surprised that we have delta state in that list, cause it is now the new hub of internet fraudsters.
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Gangster1ms: 3:43pm
Delta, Edo and IPOB
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by laurel03: 3:43pm
awon oloripelebe
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by atheist5(m): 3:43pm
Ugoeze2016:no ipobs everywhere
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Charly68: 3:43pm
They have taken yahoo Yahoo to international level..OK..oo yawa don blow on them. ..to jail straight
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by messiah(m): 3:43pm
Better let them have their useless Biafra so that next time the headline will read "10 Biafrans arrested in India..."
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Umikadir: 3:44pm
I can Ikorodu axis
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by ifeoluwatomi(m): 3:44pm
Oloshi biafrians yeye pp disgrace niaja since republic
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Sttimmy1(m): 3:44pm
Shey won fi se yin ni....( In ibadan tone)
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by Baltazarcus(m): 3:45pm
Came to check names
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by arma: 3:45pm
Na dem!!!
|Re: 10 Nigerians Arrested In India For Fake Fund Transfer Case (photos/video) by youngguru23(m): 3:45pm
Tribal war loading
