Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by deturla(m): 4:54pm
A lot of people reading on here knows that there are times when unusual things happen during weddings.
From the weird, funny to the really crazy happenings at weddings, you never can under-estimate the fact that just sometimes, things happen that can either make or mar the event.
While a lot of wedding guests may feel they have seen it all in a wedding, the following crazy moments will remind you of the incident that happened when you were a party guest and you might maybe decide to share in the comment section below.
But before we get to the comments, let’s check out these crazy wedding moments witnessed at a wedding.
1. The case of the pastor who farted three times
Can we call this the best or worst thing that happened during a wedding ceremony. Well, let me leave that to you to decide on which.
We never knew what the minister ate since he was just farting throughout the church wedding. The loud releases at steady intervals during the ceremony caught all of us in a frenzy.
What made him do that and thought he could get away with it, no one really knew. Maybe he thought he could release without anyone knowing what’s happening but unfortunately the body mic caught the sound and the congregation heard the farting sound.
Imagine the embarrassment and the laughter during and after the service. There was so much laughter till he realized that it was all about him!
2. The Best Man who will never give up
We were all having fun, eating, drinking, wining and dining until the time for the Best Man to give his speech.
Everything started out normally, as the Best man started on how he hooked both bride and groom up, how he had watched them grow in their relationship. The fights, arguments, happiness and what is expected of both parties in marriage.
I almost choked on the meat I had in my mouth, when the Best man in a bid to conclude his speech broke down in tears and started begging the bride, to please give him another chance, since he never knew why she broke up with him in the first place. He told the bride that he still loved her!
Whether he was a bit drunk or he was saying the truth, no one really knew, since the whole reception went silent and everything looked really awkward till someone eventually had to drag him off stage.
It was indeed a very awkward situation!
3. A bride of 24 hours
I learned of a bride from a pastor friend who said 24 hours after he concluded a wedding ceremony, the bride called him up to ask whether she could bring the wedding certificate to be nullified.
On asking her why, she said the marriage was the greatest mistake she ever made, and that she just realized that nothing will make the matrimony work.
Well, the pastor told her that she would need to come over to the church to see him personally since he did not understand what could have led to the brash and drastic decision on the part of the bride.
I did not know what happened afterwards since I did not bother to follow up on the situation again! Talk of funny marriage stories.
4. The Ex-girlfriend that didn’t want to become an Ex
At the wedding ceremony, the moment of truth came.
That moment when the Pastor officiating the wedding asks if there was anyone, against this wedding, the person should signify by standing up or be shut forever!
Imagine at the third asking, ex-girlfriend of the groom barged into the church, to say ‘Hell No’ they ain’t getting married!. This was an ex-girlfriend who broke up with the groom five years ago and left for the United States of America.
‘Kill-Joy, you’ll say right’?
She did not stop there, she went on and on about what she will do to the groom if he ever married the bride. Before we could say Jack Robinson, the bride broke down crying, saying, no one will ruin her wedding.
In the twinkle of an eye, the bride’s father and the groom’s father both got out of their seats and dragged the Ex out of the hall, friends of the groom followed suit and kept Ex under lock and key till the wedding ended.
Apparently Ex came to the wedding drunk and spent!
5. Bride’s mother who wanted her pound of flesh
So, Mama Bride said because the groom did not seek her consent before proposing to the bride, she would disrupt the wedding. Imagine!
Even after the introduction and engagement, mother of bride had to wait till wedding day before saying the groom will never marry the bride.
You need to see the shock written on the groom’s face! It was a serious case of ‘I never experret it’.
See what happened next, the mother was bounced out of the wedding ceremony to be replaced by the new wife of the father! So much so for weird happenings at weddings.
Obviously we all got the gist later that the mother of the bride and the bride’s father have been separated for about 15 years, and since the groom did not seek her consent before proposing to her daughter, she went ballistic! Why that was such a big deal? Still beats me till date!
Were you a part of weird wedding incidents that was still in your mind and you never believed it happened? Share in the comment section below. Let’s have a laugh together!
http://deedeesblog.com/5-craziest-moments-witnessed-at-a-wedding/
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by ebukahandsome(m): 5:06pm
Awkward moments
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Dreamswayne(m): 5:17pm
hmmmm...
got nothing to say anyway...
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by SirMichael1: 5:19pm
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by paiz(m): 5:22pm
The father who doesnt want the groom to kiss his daughter...
.
.
Only God knows what the father would be imagine on the wedding night (he would be like he should better take it easy on her before i kill him in the morning)
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by deturla(m): 5:23pm
paiz:
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Victar(m): 5:30pm
Lol...... Seriously, number 2 got me laughing!!
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Prefola: 5:42pm
WTF..Nawa oooh...pple gat zero chill oooh...no:2 tho..lol
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by themayor4542(m): 5:47pm
The best man's stunt is funniest and most shocking. I can only imagine the facial expressions of those there.
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Chidonc(m): 6:02pm
the bride who used her hand to share rice somewhere in ibadan so that only those that paid for asoebi would eat.
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by deturla(m): 6:03pm
Chidonc:
OMG!!!!
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by TINALETC3(f): 6:23pm
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by hakeem4(m): 6:24pm
The weirdest thing that ever happened to me was that after coming from Ikorodu to the island
They told me that there was no more jollof rice again
I wanted to faint
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by obojememe: 6:25pm
Am scared of getting married...buh babe won't stop bringing up marriage matter..
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by chinawapz(m): 6:26pm
Noted!
Noted!
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Generalyemi(m): 6:27pm
k
pictures
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by deturla(m): 6:28pm
obojememe:
Chief. Why scared?
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:28pm
Best man was in friend zone of life.
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Sniper12: 6:29pm
the moment when the father of the day was giving his speech. well the father of the day was our boss at work and the bride was his every reliable sexy secretary who he nacks in the office ( ah no first believe the gist till me too bump into dem). boys for company table nearly laff piss for body
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by femo122: 6:30pm
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by doctorkush(m): 6:32pm
olosho trying to become a baby mama.telling us she's a month pregnant just three weeks after meeting our friend...
she attended the weeding and sat behind us "men in suit"
you need see the look on our face like WTF.
and
best man that won't let the bride's ass be . ... rocking it like kilode and people begin to wonder who really is the groom?
well wasn't his fault. we all drank jack Daniels all the way to the reception ..
we had to drag the mumu outta the reception after he threw up ...
isn't that awkward
well this is
groom's parent started exchanging resounding slaps continuously and the elderlies had to separate them ...it was a royal rumble ...
they both are divorced for long, didn't get enough gist but we learnt they both are enemies and never always meet.
groom was just there and crying like
"why are you always disgracing me on my happy moments" ..heard that isn't their first or second, they always choosing the day their son is celebrating ...
the awkward thing is that we don't know if we should go console the crying groom, the embarrassed bride, the wrestling parent or just demolish the plate of jollof right before us...
we choose the later "jollof rice"
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by MhizzAJ(f): 6:33pm
lol
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by breadandtea(f): 6:33pm
Are these points fictional or what?
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by SuperSuave(m): 6:34pm
I've only attended two weddings in my entire life and I didn't pay enough attention to notice anything awkward sef. don't blame me, I hate social outings.
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by soberdrunk(m): 6:35pm
This is why i have decided to invest 'heavily' in Israeli security when Kiki and i are getting married and make sure i use a hall with many exits.........
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by KingsJohnson(m): 6:39pm
Funny world
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by Ginaz(f): 6:43pm
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by pat077: 6:43pm
Crazy indeed
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by BHM01: 6:46pm
Wedding where the groom failed to show up for reasons best known to him, his friends went out in search of him, found him and brought him to the venue. His face was hard throughout the wedding ceremony, he failed to smile or dance. Only God knows what happened cause the Bride be like "u go do this one whether u like it or not
Re: Top 5 Craziest Moments Witnessed At A Wedding by buddydoze(m): 6:46pm
That awkward moment when you realize there was no reception after the church wedding. I was like...why we come buy aso ebi?
