₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,603 members, 3,789,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 08:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike (792 Views)
Resident Doctors Proceed On Indefinite Strike, Reject FG's Offer / Resident Doctors Issues Strike Notice / Resident Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike On June 9 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Benite: 3:03am
The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has suspended its strike.
The suspension was announced in the early hours of Thursday after a meeting of the executives the association.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the doctors failed to reach a decision in an earlier meeting.
The strike by the doctors, which commenced on September 4, crippled activities in public hospitals across Nigeria.
The federal government had earlier said it had met many of the demands of the doctors, including payment of salary arrears.
Addressing journalists on the decision to suspend the strike, the Chairman of NARD, UCH, Ibadan chapter, Segun Olaopa, said “the decision was reached following appeals from the public that the doctors should give the federal government more time to meet their demands.”
Mr. Olaopa, however, said that there will be a review in two weeks time to determine how far the government had gone to honour their agreements.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/243188-breaking-resident-doctors-suspend-strike.html
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Benite: 6:59am
cc
lalasticlala
mynd44
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by gracein: 7:49am
if this is true, then I'm back to school for clinical postings.
TO HELL WITH ASUU.
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by weedtheweeds: 8:03am
h
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by modelmike7(m): 8:03am
Nagode.
Odinma.
Ese.
Mercie.
Thank you.
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by winkmart: 8:04am
Good
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by kudsweet(f): 8:04am
Okay, but meanwhile
for the IPOB members and Biafra people here, food don land for you to eat
http://www.nairaland.com/2767468/biafra-know#40474178
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by abbeyafu(m): 8:04am
Good news... next ASUU
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by silasweb(m): 8:05am
Thank God
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by symbianDON(m): 8:05am
Good one from the doctors
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by phemiee1810: 8:05am
this is good news if you think ASUU will follow suit and call off the strike click like if you think they won't click share
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Horleey: 8:05am
Good one there nard. The govt should also do the needful
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by omogin(f): 8:06am
Let the sharing of cash continu in that ministry of health. Efcc is coming
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by abbaapple: 8:06am
Bad news for the wailers!
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by abuzae: 8:06am
joinn my whatsapp group for tips and tricks using the link below
⬇⬇⬇
https:///Exm3Fbrz4NSHzTMwL8oLhi
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by sayhi2certified(m): 8:07am
nice one from the resident doctors....
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by uzoclinton(m): 8:08am
Hallelujah
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Solomonudofia(m): 8:08am
Ok oo
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Registis: 8:08am
I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business
1. School Management Information System
2. Sales and Inventory Management System
3. MLM Application
4. Peer to Peer Application.
5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application
6. Online Gas Sales Web Application....
7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application
If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O 905 986 6289
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by flimzy24: 8:08am
.I hv been saying this, call of the strike and u wil c de great reduction in the numba IPOB protesters. Some of them are idle students, who have noting doing bcus of the strike. The blood of any injured or dead student wil b on de head of any one, group or thing responsible for dis strike.
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by chinawapz(m): 8:08am
Hahaha.....Thank God ooo
As they suspend strike, come for your website design and development at a cheaper rate (WhatsApp: 08130767357)
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by elitejosef: 8:08am
Thanks to God
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Abdul3391: 8:09am
praise the Lord
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by gadgetsngs: 8:09am
JOHESU is preparing too
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by omojeesu(m): 8:10am
Good news, if true!
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Multi1: 8:11am
gracein:
But the strike shouldnt ave affected ur clin. Posting. .
U ave HOs nd MOs to put u tru.
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by dgudguy: 8:13am
dats means odas will follow suit, sai baba
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by abuzae: 8:13am
|Re: BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike by Damfostopper(m): 8:13am
weedtheweeds:comment if yu want to comment... stop booking space
(0) (Reply)
TASTEFULLY FINISHED EXECUTIVE 2 AND 3 BEDROOM FLAT TO LET IN IYANA IPAJA WT PICS / Dangers Of Wearing G Strings Pants / Your Season Of Joy Is Here!
Viewing this topic: Hadeyinkah, Damoxy(m), princefunmmy(m), takenadoh, omojeesu(m), anonimi, gulfer, tboycares, Benite, shotizzy, Goldbabe, ComrZionDanladi, osemu8(m), Jesborn, winkmart, luveth(m), gadgetsngs, Jorussia(m), lawrenzi, mascot19(m), aieo(m), Horladipupo0505, Multi1, madukovich, phatephul(m), Hassmuhd, adax007, WittySpeak(m), abuzae, Damfostopper(m), babyfaceafrica, dahmie2013, GeneralOjukwu, DammyOlu123(m), Thebest12(f), egwue, samju100(m), orangeCV, agobentim, Hexilon, duxclan, Pnewma, bharyhour15 and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15