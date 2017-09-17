Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around (4635 Views)

Japan is at the forefront this time around ,and they are testing driverless buses to help old people get around .



They are bringing autonomous vehicle technology to rural areas ,where majority of the population is over 65 years.



Nishikata, Japan, 115 km (71 miles) from the capital of Tokyo, is one such area. Roughly one-third of its small population of 6,300 people are elderly, and with limited buses and bus drivers, it can be difficult for these residents to move around.



This awesome futuristic machine was designed by game developers DeNA Co,it has six seats .During the initial testing this September ,it safely transported occupants to areas with healthcare services.



According to Reuters , the bus moves at 10kph,though some occupants requested it goes faster and reach up to 40kph.



It would interest you to know that over 26 % of Japan’s population is over 65 years(the highest in the world) ,with Italy coming in second at 22.4%, which is a very high percentage.This technology specifically built for this population would go a long way in assisting them,especially those that can no longer drive.



Here is what Hiroshi Nakajima, DeNA Co’s automotive director had to say :



“Smaller towns in Japan are greying even faster than cities, and there are just not enough workers to operate buses and taxis”.



“But there are a lot of service areas around the country, and they could serve as a hub for mobility services.”



What do you think ?



Would this work in Nigeria ?



Lets hear from you



By Donald3d



https://autojosh.com/japan-testing-driverless-buses-help-old-people-move-around/



wow! what a good initiative. hushpuppi wey just dey boast anyhow kon get 0ne for ur old papa

Hmmm.....Naija where at thou......

Miracle4Sure:

We are wasting time arguing over irrelevant tribalistic matters, while the world moves on.In order words we have encapsulated ourselves in mental slavery.

Nice concept/innovation

Wen we go reach dis level of inventing common toothpick talkles of a bicycle

Donald3d:

In general, greed, wickedness.

All I can say is: Nigeria is a 3rd world country, and so are other African countries. So don't expect Much



But nonetheless let's not forget that the government hasn't really been playing out its role in channelling resources and revenues to development and technology.



What else is expected to be the case when anyone elected into power assumes office with the mindset to loot and fill his/her pockets?



I can not deny the fact that we got talent here but no support.

How many standard technology colleges do we have around here? Even the ones established in the past have all gone down due to mismanagement and inadequate funding.



Having said all, I strongly feel industrialization can put us out of this mess.



Happy Sunday!

Nigeria is Testing

Labour Mass Transit

BRt

Keke nape

Mini buses

Yellow oshodi bus



IT IS WELL...... DTS ALL I WILL SAY 1 Like

Ok

Wait am cumming

Awesome

Graduates of this country both private and public, why aren't you guys producing something?



or I forgot, our Educational system only trains you to be a good worker and depend on salaries using obsolete syllabus.





Our graduates only look for jobs, they hardly aspire to create the next big thing.

Niger is busy looking for a way to exchange palm oil with crude....

very easy way for them to end their journey on earth quickly

we Are gradually getting closer to the future...next is I want crude oil to be a Thing not useful anymore in technology

Today the Asians aren't trooping to church, yet they are way more prosperous than Africans that rush to church everyday and night!





Doesn't that tell the dumbest of the dullest that individually prosperity or collective prosperity isn't the child of religion.

In the case of Africa, it was those who came to steal and kill that brought religion And it has been used to justify horrors and is still being used to subdue mentally.



We need to drop all dogmas

We need to drop all restrictions on our thinking

Because it all comes down to what one thinks

Our minds need to look for facts, hold it, establish our lives around it not fables and Bullshites

Our continent presently is being carved up for the future endeavors of our generations to come.



Let's all unlearn all these childhood fairytate stories and face reality for the first time in a long time!

Japan and technology

Nigeria is testing Ak47 on armless people

Nigeria will soon start manufacturing it's own pencils by 2018! Smh

No wonder North Korea is trying to nuke Japan

Emphasis should be on "not enough drivers to drive buses". Here in Nigeria, Dangote declared vacancy for drivers in his company and the position couldn't go round the educated and illiterates in our society.



I hail us.

people prefer committing their lives into the hands of machines rather than their maker.

when I see things like this I begin to wonder what Nigeria's economy will look like when oil becomes less relevant and dive nose in price.

Even if it's an innovative technology, I think the excuse behind it is flimsy.



"Help old people drive around" .

What does an old man need to do with a bus?



Let's agree the old people are moving in mass, what happens to employing a young driver to take them around and stop when they need to take a pee?

Welcome development at least... Petrol cars ll now be affordable for me to buy 2 once