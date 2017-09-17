₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,399 members, 3,795,814 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 10:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around (4635 Views)
5 Places Where Driverless Cars Can Work In Nigeria / 9 Throwback Cars You Old People Will Remember / First Driverless Car In Nigeria In Lagos Today (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by AutoJoshNG: 8:07am On Sep 14
If there is any news we would hear non-stop from 2017 and beyond ,its going to be about driverless and electric cars .
Japan is at the forefront this time around ,and they are testing driverless buses to help old people get around .
They are bringing autonomous vehicle technology to rural areas ,where majority of the population is over 65 years.
Nishikata, Japan, 115 km (71 miles) from the capital of Tokyo, is one such area. Roughly one-third of its small population of 6,300 people are elderly, and with limited buses and bus drivers, it can be difficult for these residents to move around.
This awesome futuristic machine was designed by game developers DeNA Co,it has six seats .During the initial testing this September ,it safely transported occupants to areas with healthcare services.
According to Reuters , the bus moves at 10kph,though some occupants requested it goes faster and reach up to 40kph.
It would interest you to know that over 26 % of Japan’s population is over 65 years(the highest in the world) ,with Italy coming in second at 22.4%, which is a very high percentage.This technology specifically built for this population would go a long way in assisting them,especially those that can no longer drive.
Here is what Hiroshi Nakajima, DeNA Co’s automotive director had to say :
“Smaller towns in Japan are greying even faster than cities, and there are just not enough workers to operate buses and taxis”.
“But there are a lot of service areas around the country, and they could serve as a hub for mobility services.”
What do you think ?
Would this work in Nigeria ?
Lets hear from you
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/japan-testing-driverless-buses-help-old-people-move-around/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by madridguy(m): 8:16am On Sep 14
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:17am On Sep 14
wow! what a good initiative. hushpuppi wey just dey boast anyhow kon get 0ne for ur old papa
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Miracle4Sure: 8:27am On Sep 14
Hmmm.....Naija where at thou......
1 Like
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Donald3d(m): 8:53am On Sep 14
Miracle4Sure:We are wasting time arguing over irrelevant tribalistic matters, while the world moves on.In order words we have encapsulated ourselves in mental slavery.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by GAZZUZZ(m): 9:10am On Sep 14
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Bantino: 9:38am On Sep 14
Nice concept/innovation
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by DONFASZY(m): 7:07am
Wen we go reach dis level of inventing common toothpick talkles of a bicycle
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by smartty68(m): 7:17am
Donald3d:In general, greed, wickedness.
3 Likes
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by DanielsParker(m): 9:05am
All I can say is: Nigeria is a 3rd world country, and so are other African countries. So don't expect Much
But nonetheless let's not forget that the government hasn't really been playing out its role in channelling resources and revenues to development and technology.
What else is expected to be the case when anyone elected into power assumes office with the mindset to loot and fill his/her pockets?
I can not deny the fact that we got talent here but no support.
How many standard technology colleges do we have around here? Even the ones established in the past have all gone down due to mismanagement and inadequate funding.
Having said all, I strongly feel industrialization can put us out of this mess.
Happy Sunday!
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by bedspread: 9:05am
Nigeria is Testing
Labour Mass Transit
BRt
Keke nape
Mini buses
Yellow oshodi bus
IT IS WELL...... DTS ALL I WILL SAY
1 Like
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by jeeqaa7(m): 9:06am
Ok
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by djemillionia: 9:06am
Wait am cumming
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by orledaj(m): 9:07am
Awesome
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Ezechinwa(m): 9:08am
Graduates of this country both private and public, why aren't you guys producing something?
or I forgot, our Educational system only trains you to be a good worker and depend on salaries using obsolete syllabus.
Our graduates only look for jobs, they hardly aspire to create the next big thing.
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by sanfranka2(m): 9:10am
Niger is busy looking for a way to exchange palm oil with crude....
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by free2ryhme: 9:12am
AutoJoshNG:
very easy way for them to end their journey on earth quickly
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Rexnegro: 9:18am
we Are gradually getting closer to the future...next is I want crude oil to be a Thing not useful anymore in technology
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by SWYM(m): 9:20am
Today the Asians aren't trooping to church, yet they are way more prosperous than Africans that rush to church everyday and night!
Doesn't that tell the dumbest of the dullest that individually prosperity or collective prosperity isn't the child of religion.
In the case of Africa, it was those who came to steal and kill that brought religion And it has been used to justify horrors and is still being used to subdue mentally.
We need to drop all dogmas
We need to drop all restrictions on our thinking
Because it all comes down to what one thinks
Our minds need to look for facts, hold it, establish our lives around it not fables and Bullshites
Our continent presently is being carved up for the future endeavors of our generations to come.
Let's all unlearn all these childhood fairytate stories and face reality for the first time in a long time!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Thobiy(m): 9:24am
Japan and technology
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by ifeanyija(m): 9:36am
Nigeria is testing Ak47 on armless people
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by trustyshoess(f): 9:38am
Nigeria will soon start manufacturing it's own pencils by 2018! Smh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by hanassholesolo: 9:43am
No wonder North Korea is trying to nuke Japan
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by DIKEnaWAR: 10:03am
Emphasis should be on "not enough drivers to drive buses". Here in Nigeria, Dangote declared vacancy for drivers in his company and the position couldn't go round the educated and illiterates in our society.
I hail us.
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by xcelentattitude(m): 10:06am
AutoJoshNG:people prefer committing their lives into the hands of machines rather than their maker.
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by boogie2910: 10:09am
when I see things like this I begin to wonder what Nigeria's economy will look like when oil becomes less relevant and dive nose in price.
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Modsenemy(f): 10:19am
Even if it's an innovative technology, I think the excuse behind it is flimsy.
"Help old people drive around" .
What does an old man need to do with a bus?
Let's agree the old people are moving in mass, what happens to employing a young driver to take them around and stop when they need to take a pee?
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by mykel25(m): 10:22am
Welcome development at least... Petrol cars ll now be affordable for me to buy 2 once
|Re: Japan Is Testing Driverless Buses To Help Old People Move Around by Ashley86400: 10:26am
And what's with the world's recent obsession with vehicles driving themselves?
I don't trust technology to the point of machines "completely" operating themselves ,not even the autopilots on planes, (which apart from flying are also designed to override a pilot's decision in some cases of troubleshooting) can keep me calm through a journey. Just look at Air France Flight 447 in 2009.Over-reliance of the autopilot made the pilots make errors in their decision making when they needed it most. They we're flying through a storm and the Pitot tubes in front of the cockpit became frozen, causing the autopilot to disengage,leaving the pilots to make the decisions. . .in the air. It made the pilots make irrational errors out of fear as they were flying through a storm, in the dark and by the time they were able to fully manually control the Airbus, the plane stalled and had already lost so much altitude and they crashed into the sea. There were other factors that caused them to crash like the cockpit design of the Airbus, but as they say, "Chaos is a ladder". .and the chaos started with the autopilot disengaging itself.
They are even saying one day planes will fly themselves. .which to me is frightening. Now cars too are being programmed to drive themselves.
I'm totally a lover of technology but I still think boundaries should be laid- the events of technical failure, autopilots and auto- drivers are not 100% reliable.
In my opinion, humans placing their lives totally in the hands of machines just doesn't sound right .
(0) (Reply)
Lastma Official Drive A Commercial Bus- Is It Legal? See Pictures / Can Any One Beat This Speedometer ? / How's Your Tokunbo Behaving?
Viewing this topic: akinsojiSenai(m), dimeji877(m), thegrlwitdhijab(f), kondogbia(m), Freeman59, Ashley86400, sanusianangi, greatbygrace, NabeelAbu, Emmixy02, Igyeseh(m), Olugbaye, shalommmmm, BrianVictor(m), Royaldave200(m), johnstar(m), damiplovR(m), faladeSM1132(m), Ochinex(m), zaimeg, Peejoeee(m), Fidelarinze9 and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15