₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,769 members, 3,789,691 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 12:24 PM

Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) (6046 Views)

Apply For The 2017 Cornerstone Staffing Graduate Summer Internship Programme / Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate Summer Internship Programme 2017 / 2016 Sterling Bank Entry-Level Recruitment (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Brownville007: 8:52am
Cornerstone Staffing, is recruiting on behalf of it’s clients in various sectors to fill the following positions below:

1.) Graduate Summer Internship Programme 2017

Click Here To View Details

2.) HR Intern

Click Here To View Details


3.) Social Media Specialist – Intern – UPDATED

Click Here To View Details

4.) Graduate Customer Service Intern

Click Here To View Details


5.) Supply Chain Operation Intern

Click Here To View Details


6.) E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Intern

Click Here To View Details

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/cornerstone-staffing-fresh-graduate-mid-level-recruitment-6-positions/

CC: Lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by chibike69: 11:02am
Nice one



meanwhile FTC

Shout out to dreamer, link, ANON Ajaja and bill.
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by xclusiveguy4(m): 11:02am
cool, Maa go apply
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by anuoluwapo884: 11:03am
Coool
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by vickyvoss(m): 11:03am
Hf,
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Roon9(m): 11:03am
I don apply tayaaa

3 Likes

Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by eddieguru(m): 11:04am
cool
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by GreatEvilBeast(m): 11:05am
Probably never lead to somtin
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by zulex880: 11:05am
And I thought I saw strafing

2 Likes

Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Darkseid(m): 11:07am
zulex880:
And I thought I saw strafing
Baba your own case need special intervention, but I no go lie, na wetin I first see.

1 Like

Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by jeeqaa7(m): 11:08am
Ok
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by zulex880: 11:08am
Darkseid:
Baba your own case need special intervention, but I no go lie, na wetin I first see.
Idiot grin grin grin grin grin
Comot that Y for the *Your*asap grin

4 Likes

Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Femistico(m): 11:16am
Make I go apply sef
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by spidey77: 11:21am
dd
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Mimicaly: 11:26am
grin
zulex880:
And I thought I saw strafing
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by myners007: 11:35am
Is Cornerstone a church
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 11:35am
I no go carry last at all.
I go dey Apply everywhere now.
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by onisilese: 11:52am
myners007:
Is Cornerstone a church
A mosque i think... kiddinng
dnt know myself.
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by acehood907(m): 11:55am
Abeg can I apply with my secondary cert?
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by CooKeed(m): 12:05pm
acehood907:
Abeg can I apply with my secondary cert?

You can apply with your bet9ja slip.
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Chiscomax(m): 12:10pm
this is a very sad news. why will Corner stone be staffing fresh graduates?
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by menace1: 12:16pm
I thought u read straffing
Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Isobug: 12:20pm
Brownville007:
Cornerstone Staffing, is recruiting on behalf of it’s clients in various sectors to fill the following positions below:

1.) Graduate Summer Internship Programme 2017

Click Here To View Details
Apply at your own peril
This is GNLD drug hawking

Damn sure



Click Here To View Details


3.) Social Media Specialist – Intern – UPDATED

Click Here To View Details

4.) Graduate Customer Service Intern

Click Here To View Details


5.) Supply Chain Operation Intern

Click Here To View Details


6.) E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Intern

Click Here To View Details

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/cornerstone-staffing-fresh-graduate-mid-level-recruitment-6-positions/

CC: Lalasticlala

(0) (Reply)

VACANCIES AT THE INDUSTRIAL TRAINING FUND (ITF) / Charcoal production Supervisors Needed. 70K Salary, No Minimum Qualification / Petrobras Salary Structure!

Viewing this topic: liljaydee(m), tunfeek, tolasa(f), pecoprince, ywole, patani(m), Shollyjay90(m), abimic(m), obaski45, iretex1(m), ennysuccess(m), oride(m), agbalej(m), hyb33(m), somito121(m), eMidas(m), biggiesmallz15(m), pierrenwob, K9drogo, Ekob(m), Benny95(m), dachaste(f), heryoub22(m), NotGej, Sobal2112 and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.