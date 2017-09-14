₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Brownville007: 8:52am
Cornerstone Staffing, is recruiting on behalf of it’s clients in various sectors to fill the following positions below:
1.) Graduate Summer Internship Programme 2017
Click Here To View Details
2.) HR Intern
Click Here To View Details
3.) Social Media Specialist – Intern – UPDATED
Click Here To View Details
4.) Graduate Customer Service Intern
Click Here To View Details
5.) Supply Chain Operation Intern
Click Here To View Details
6.) E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Intern
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/cornerstone-staffing-fresh-graduate-mid-level-recruitment-6-positions/
CC: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by chibike69: 11:02am
Nice one
meanwhile FTC
Shout out to dreamer, link, ANON Ajaja and bill.
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by xclusiveguy4(m): 11:02am
cool, Maa go apply
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by anuoluwapo884: 11:03am
Coool
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by vickyvoss(m): 11:03am
Hf,
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Roon9(m): 11:03am
I don apply tayaaa
3 Likes
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by eddieguru(m): 11:04am
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by GreatEvilBeast(m): 11:05am
Probably never lead to somtin
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by zulex880: 11:05am
And I thought I saw strafing
2 Likes
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Darkseid(m): 11:07am
zulex880:Baba your own case need special intervention, but I no go lie, na wetin I first see.
1 Like
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by jeeqaa7(m): 11:08am
Ok
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by zulex880: 11:08am
Darkseid:Idiot
Comot that Y for the *Your*asap
4 Likes
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Femistico(m): 11:16am
Make I go apply sef
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by spidey77: 11:21am
dd
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Mimicaly: 11:26am
zulex880:
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by myners007: 11:35am
Is Cornerstone a church
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 11:35am
I no go carry last at all.
I go dey Apply everywhere now.
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by onisilese: 11:52am
myners007:A mosque i think... kiddinng
dnt know myself.
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by acehood907(m): 11:55am
Abeg can I apply with my secondary cert?
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by CooKeed(m): 12:05pm
acehood907:
You can apply with your bet9ja slip.
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Chiscomax(m): 12:10pm
this is a very sad news. why will Corner stone be staffing fresh graduates?
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by menace1: 12:16pm
I thought u read straffing
|Re: Cornerstone Staffing Fresh Graduate & Mid-level Recruitment (6 Positions) by Isobug: 12:20pm
Brownville007:
(0) (Reply)
