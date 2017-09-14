₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by PapiNigga: 8:58am
I was made for you...you were made for me
#BAAD2017
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by williamdeluxe(m): 9:01am
beautiful people....wish ur union blessed
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by analyst13: 9:11am
fabulous
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by beautiful232(f): 11:26am
too cute
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Divay22(f): 11:26am
And they'll be getting married soon.
Beautiful they are.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Micheezy7(m): 11:26am
Love in the air
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Oyindidi(f): 11:26am
Make e last in Jesus name! Amen!!!!!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by danduj(m): 11:26am
williamdeluxe:huh
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by mantsban: 11:26am
Lovely
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 11:26am
NICE
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by eitsei(m): 11:27am
Beautiful
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by sholzy216: 11:27am
Cool
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by kuldude29(m): 11:28am
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by obaival(m): 11:28am
Beautiful boy ,ı luv ur gırlfrıend
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Teewhy2: 11:28am
Wedding bells ringing, I hope no be abroad them go run go do the wedding sha.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by BenyBj: 11:28am
Ouch. Sweet love, contact me for graphics
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Sabrina18(f): 11:28am
What is happening to Banky W's music career?
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by midehi2(f): 11:28am
That position she is touching, I like touching it ehnn, specially when there is hair there, choi!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by pointstores(m): 11:28am
great
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by oshe11(m): 11:28am
Adesua Adesuuuu Adessuussuuuuuu
INTRODUCTION NO BE MARRIAGE OOOOO
I DON TALK MY OWN......
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by hgnbello: 11:28am
lovely...
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by cubby4(f): 11:29am
cute...
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by chibike69: 11:29am
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by uzoclinton(m): 11:29am
Marriage no be by photos oo......
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Bisjosh(f): 11:29am
These two should get married already and stop disturbing us
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by makydebbie(f): 11:29am
So cute.
Beautiful couple.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by PrimadonnaO(f): 11:29am
That colour looks great on them...beautiful people!
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by rattlesnake(m): 11:30am
girls no dey comment for this kin post
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Celestyn8213: 11:30am
The going is good now... I pray it remains this way... Nice pix
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Bisjosh(f): 11:31am
Teewhy2:
Na SA
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 11:31am
Godivachocolate this could be us but your head is not correct
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Sniper12: 11:31am
marriage to last = odds 1.35
marriage to cast= odds 2.86
nairabet
