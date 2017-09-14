₦airaland Forum

Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by PapiNigga: 8:58am
I was made for you...you were made for me
#BAAD2017 

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/baad2017-this-loved-up-photo-of-banky-w.html?m=1

15 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by williamdeluxe(m): 9:01am
beautiful people....wish ur union blessed

11 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by analyst13: 9:11am
fabulous
2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by beautiful232(f): 11:26am
too cute

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Divay22(f): 11:26am
And they'll be getting married soon. cheesy
Beautiful they are.

5 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Micheezy7(m): 11:26am
Love in the air

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Oyindidi(f): 11:26am
Make e last in Jesus name! Amen!!!!!

24 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by danduj(m): 11:26am
williamdeluxe:
beautiful people....wish ur union blessed
huh
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by mantsban: 11:26am
Lovely
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 11:26am
NICE
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by eitsei(m): 11:27am
Beautiful
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by sholzy216: 11:27am
Cool
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by kuldude29(m): 11:28am
cry
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by obaival(m): 11:28am
Beautiful boy ,ı luv ur gırlfrıend
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Teewhy2: 11:28am
Wedding bells ringing, I hope no be abroad them go run go do the wedding sha.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by BenyBj: 11:28am
Ouch. Sweet love, contact me for graphics

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Sabrina18(f): 11:28am
What is happening to Banky W's music career?

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by midehi2(f): 11:28am
That position she is touching, I like touching it ehnn, specially when there is hair there, choi! cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by pointstores(m): 11:28am
great
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by oshe11(m): 11:28am
Adesua Adesuuuu Adessuussuuuuuu





INTRODUCTION NO BE MARRIAGE OOOOO




I DON TALK MY OWN......

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by hgnbello: 11:28am
lovely...
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by cubby4(f): 11:29am
cute...
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by chibike69: 11:29am
undecided
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by uzoclinton(m): 11:29am
Marriage no be by photos oo......
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Bisjosh(f): 11:29am
These two should get married already and stop disturbing us angry

11 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by makydebbie(f): 11:29am
So cute. kiss
Beautiful couple. kiss
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by PrimadonnaO(f): 11:29am
That colour looks great on them...beautiful people!
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by rattlesnake(m): 11:30am
girls no dey comment for this kin post cheesy
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Celestyn8213: 11:30am
The going is good now... I pray it remains this way... Nice pix
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Bisjosh(f): 11:31am
Teewhy2:
Wedding bells ringing, I hope no be abroad them go run go do the wedding sha.


Na SA
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 11:31am
Godivachocolate this could be us but your head is not correct
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Loved Up In New Photo by Sniper12: 11:31am
marriage to last = odds 1.35
marriage to cast= odds 2.86
nairabet

6 Likes

