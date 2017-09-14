Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 (3068 Views)

Hilarious Dance Moves Of A Groom At His Wedding / Outrageous & Funny Dance Moves Of A Groom & His Bride(video,photos) / Funny Dance Moves Of A Groom At His Wedding That Got Guests Laughing (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, has moved on to the finale of the America's Got Talent 2017 competition. A beautiful singer, Kechi has over the weeks wowed the judges and the audience with her beautiful rendition of songs. See a video where the big announcement of her moving to the finale was made below;



"That time @Kechi won the final #DunkinSave of the season and became a finalist. #AGTResults

pic.twitter.com/JNYRQ0Tdix — America's Got Talent (@AGT)

September 14, 2017"



Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/burn-survivor-kechi-okwuchi-moves-on-to.html Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, has moved on to the finale of the America's Got Talent 2017 competition. A beautiful singer, Kechi has over the weeks wowed the judges and the audience with her beautiful rendition of songs. See a video where the big announcement of her moving to the finale was made below;"That time @Kechi won the final #DunkinSave of the season and became a finalist. #AGTResultspic.twitter.com/JNYRQ0Tdix — America's Got Talent (@AGT)September 14, 2017" 2 Likes

Nice one Kechi

nice one.. I have only seen her once and that was last year at NY 1 Like

It would be good if she wins.

It will inspire many people. 3 Likes

..... Wow, i celebrate you dear. Good luck. Contact me for graphics

go girl

x

She will win it..... but she may never know why..., weda na because of her talent or because of the other thing... I'm happy for her sha. 2 Likes

Good

nice one... she has become an inspiration to many

Click like if you think her talent brought her this far

Share if is her talent



Wishing her the best 3 Likes

vicky6:

go girl

all the best to you dear

U sure say this gurl dey win all these things?

Wow!!!! I can only wish her the best! So much like this girl

Wow! Best of Luck

1

emmaak2:

Click like if you think her talent brought her this far

Share if is her talent



Wishing her the best wetin u dey talk? wetin u dey talk?

keep it up dear, God is surely with u

uzoclinton:

she will wim it.....

Dear, it's Win not wim Dear, it'snot

Congrats to the great singer. Watching her singing on youtube yesterday. Waooo what a pretty voice. She will surely win that competition.

I'm angry with myself with the way I cry over little things in my life,with her condition she is still very strong and full of life.God forgive me.keep going higher kachi I love your courage 2 Likes

Wish her all the best....win win 4 her

emmaak2:

Click like if you think her talent brought her this far

Share if is her talent



Wishing her the best my frnd if u dont know wat to type,u put ur hand in ur pocket stop typing poo my frnd if u dont know wat to type,u put ur hand in ur pocket stop typing poo

emmaak2:

Click like if you think her talent brought her this far

Share if is her talent



Wishing her the best



see as you be like bomboi. you der find like as old as you are, abbii see as you be like bomboi. you der find like as old as you are, abbii

congrats

What a beautiful lady I want to marry her how do I reach her?

uzoclinton:

She will win it..... but she may never know why..., weda na because of her talent or because of the other thing... I'm happy for her sha.

it's America's Got Talent bro... Her talent got her to the finals... not her condition. Listen to her sing and you'll confirm. it's America's Got Talent bro... Her talent got her to the finals... not her condition. Listen to her sing and you'll confirm.

teacherbim:

I'm angry with myself with the way I cry over little things in my life,with her condition she is still very strong and full of life.God forgive me.keep going higher kachi I love your courage



you must have committed a very big offense..



are you a member of IPOB you must have committed a very big offense..are you a member of IPOB

Go Nkechi

Your a blessing and source of inspiration to many



NB

There's always a source of great ability in disabilities



I hope disabled Nigerians can learn from her

She has many reasons to stay back and beg for money but here she's doing great things

Nkechi you're the Best of your kind

Chascop:







you must have committed a very big offense..



are you a member of IPOB You are not serious ipob ko You are not serious ipob ko