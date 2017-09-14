₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by VastFinder: 9:08am
Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, has moved on to the finale of the America's Got Talent 2017 competition. A beautiful singer, Kechi has over the weeks wowed the judges and the audience with her beautiful rendition of songs. See a video where the big announcement of her moving to the finale was made below;
"That time @Kechi won the final #DunkinSave of the season and became a finalist. #AGTResults
pic.twitter.com/JNYRQ0Tdix — America's Got Talent (@AGT)
September 14, 2017"
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/burn-survivor-kechi-okwuchi-moves-on-to.html
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:24am
Nice one Kechi
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Chascop: 9:35am
nice one.. I have only seen her once and that was last year at NY
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by eleojo23: 12:06pm
It would be good if she wins.
It will inspire many people.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by BenyBj: 12:07pm
..... Wow, i celebrate you dear. Good luck. Contact me for graphics
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by vicky6: 12:07pm
go girl
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by blizzcelebTv: 12:07pm
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by uzoclinton(m): 12:07pm
She will win it..... but she may never know why..., weda na because of her talent or because of the other thing... I'm happy for her sha.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Youngdream1: 12:07pm
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Ifeanyie12(m): 12:07pm
nice one... she has become an inspiration to many
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by emmaak2(m): 12:07pm
Click like if you think her talent brought her this far
Share if is her talent
Wishing her the best
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by mantsban: 12:08pm
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by magoo10: 12:08pm
all the best to you dear
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by tellwisdom: 12:09pm
U sure say this gurl dey win all these things?
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Yoshy: 12:09pm
Wow!!!! I can only wish her the best! So much like this girl
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:09pm
Wow! Best of Luck
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by debris: 12:10pm
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by dtruth50(m): 12:10pm
emmaak2:wetin u dey talk?
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by loydsis1759: 12:10pm
keep it up dear, God is surely with u
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by kingreign: 12:10pm
Dear, it's Win not
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Johnnyessence: 12:11pm
Congrats to the great singer. Watching her singing on youtube yesterday. Waooo what a pretty voice. She will surely win that competition.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by teacherbim(f): 12:11pm
I'm angry with myself with the way I cry over little things in my life,with her condition she is still very strong and full of life.God forgive me.keep going higher kachi I love your courage
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by talkwitanny: 12:11pm
Wish her all the best....win win 4 her
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by loydsis1759: 12:12pm
emmaak2:my frnd if u dont know wat to type,u put ur hand in ur pocket stop typing poo
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Chascop: 12:12pm
emmaak2:
see as you be like bomboi. you der find like as old as you are, abbii
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by gfat5: 12:13pm
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by greggng: 12:13pm
What a beautiful lady I want to marry her how do I reach her?
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by iamchybs(m): 12:14pm
uzoclinton:
it's America's Got Talent bro... Her talent got her to the finals... not her condition. Listen to her sing and you'll confirm.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Chascop: 12:14pm
teacherbim:
you must have committed a very big offense..
are you a member of IPOB
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by Adebola02(m): 12:15pm
Go Nkechi
Your a blessing and source of inspiration to many
NB
There's always a source of great ability in disabilities
I hope disabled Nigerians can learn from her
She has many reasons to stay back and beg for money but here she's doing great things
Nkechi you're the Best of your kind
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by teacherbim(f): 12:16pm
Chascop:You are not serious ipob ko
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Is A Finalist On America's Got Talent 2017 by oluwatymylehyn(m): 12:17pm
This is great. I'm extremely happy for her. I wish her all the very best
