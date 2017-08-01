₦airaland Forum

Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by johnnyvid: 11:25am
After a beautiful rendition of Katy Perry's "By The Grace of God" on the live show, Kechi has been voted into the semi finals in the 2017 America's Got Talent Competition. Congrats to her!

source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/08/sosoliso-plane-crash-survivor-kechi.html

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by iamJ(m): 11:44am
another one using her condition to seek favour like efe

She is not talented if she wins it, its because of pity votes, abeg lets stop using pity to judge people, this fakeness is why human beings will always be hypocrites





To all those insulty and insultress below, my wisdom is not for everyone biko

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:31pm
Congrats to you dear!!

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by TinaAnita(f): 1:31pm
I'm wowed.
Interesting

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by peripepe(m): 1:31pm
cool
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by FemiEddy(m): 1:31pm
iamJ:
another one using her condition to seek favour like efe

She is not talented if she wins it, its because of pity votes, abeg lets stop using pity to judge people, this fakeness is why human beings will always be hypocrites
Just shut up man!
Did you vote? No!
So keep quiet
Congratulations to her!!!!

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by MediumStout(m): 1:31pm
Hmm
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by begwong: 1:31pm
Wow! Good luck dear.

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by ibkayee(f): 1:31pm
So proud of her, beautiful and talented soul

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by MhizzAJ(f): 1:32pm
nice one

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by Teewhy2: 1:32pm
good one, who GOD has blessed no one can cause. GOD save her for a purpose and which is greatness and she is already on her way to that.

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by SenorFax(m): 1:32pm
People should start using their talents, and stop using conditions as excuses. Kudos sis, Rep naija well.

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by maxiuc(m): 1:32pm
You can't walk through the shadow of death and remain the same something must change



Congratulations pretty one

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by calobinna(m): 1:32pm
wow... dats beautiful
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by begwong: 1:32pm
SOLMICHAEL:
.
Try harder next time

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by Doctorphil: 1:32pm
She might just win... And gets signed to my record label
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by uscofield: 1:32pm
.
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by Kamelot77(m): 1:33pm
if there is life, there is hope
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by ebeker: 1:33pm
Nice one

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by sulayman4u: 1:33pm
Thumb up to her, she has a very cool n lovely voice. I look forward to seeing her in the final.

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by Montez90: 1:33pm
Happy for her, hope she go win am o
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by Keneking: 1:34pm
She would win and meet President Buhari in Abuja for a handshake and One million Naira and Coach five hundred thousand Naira grin grin

Anyway i forgot to say that she is from SE and they do very well in Semi's and finales shocked shocked
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by beardlessdude: 1:34pm
iamJ:
another one using her condition to seek favour like efe

She is not talented if she wins it, its because of pity votes, abeg lets stop using pity to judge people, this fakeness is why human beings will always be hypocrites
cheesy no chill. Chai grin
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by lelvin(m): 1:34pm
Pity opening doors it have tay

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by kimbraa(f): 1:35pm
God kept this lady for a reason. She's just too talented.

Listening to what she sang at the audition made me cry.
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by Randy91(m): 1:35pm
iamJ:
another one using her condition to seek favour like efe

She is not talented if she wins it, its because of pity votes, abeg lets stop using pity to judge people, this fakeness is why human beings will always be hypocrites

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by able88(m): 1:36pm
meanwhile..

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by Piiko(m): 1:36pm
She used to be a stunner before that unfortunate crash, we wish her the best
ibkayee:
So proud of her, beautiful and talented soul

Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by talk2saintify(m): 1:36pm
Re: Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" by ceejay80s(m): 1:37pm
iamJ:
another one using her condition to seek favour like efe

She is not talented if she wins it, its because of pity votes, abeg lets stop using pity to judge people, this fakeness is why human beings will always be hypocrites

AN AFONJA SPOTTED shocked

