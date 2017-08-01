Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Kechi Okwuchi Moves To The Semifinals On "America's Got Talent" (11426 Views)

After a beautiful rendition of Katy Perry's "By The Grace of God" on the live show, Kechi has been voted into the semi finals in the 2017 America's Got Talent Competition. Congrats to her!

another one using her condition to seek favour like efe



She is not talented if she wins it, its because of pity votes, abeg lets stop using pity to judge people, this fakeness is why human beings will always be hypocrites











To all those insulty and insultress below, my wisdom is not for everyone biko

Congrats to you dear!!

I'm wowed.

I'm wowed.

Interesting

cool

Did you vote? No!

So keep quiet

Congratulations to her!!!! Just shut up man!Did you vote? No!So keep quietCongratulations to her!!!!

Hmm

Wow! Good luck dear.

So proud of her, beautiful and talented soul

nice one

good one, who GOD has blessed no one can cause. GOD save her for a purpose and which is greatness and she is already on her way to that.

People should start using their talents, and stop using conditions as excuses. Kudos sis, Rep naija well.

You can't walk through the shadow of death and remain the same something must change







Congratulations pretty one

wow... dats beautiful

SOLMICHAEL:

Try harder next time

She might just win... And gets signed to my record label

.

if there is life, there is hope

Nice one

Thumb up to her, she has a very cool n lovely voice. I look forward to seeing her in the final.

Happy for her, hope she go win am o





She would win and meet President Buhari in Abuja for a handshake and One million Naira and Coach five hundred thousand Naira
Anyway i forgot to say that she is from SE and they do very well in Semi's and finales

Pity opening doors it have tay

God kept this lady for a reason. She's just too talented.



Listening to what she sang at the audition made me cry.

meanwhile..

ibkayee:

She used to be a stunner before that unfortunate crash, we wish her the best