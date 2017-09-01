₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Techpaded(f): 9:15am
iPhone X accompanies many amazing features like Face ID to unlock the device, realistic Snapchat lenses, animojis, and buttonless home gestures. This buttonless home geatures made some Android fans bow, as they wished they had the feature on their OS.
Top 3 Features of iPhone X
1. Animoji: Animojis stands for Animated Emojis, and they use the iPhone’s new advanced facial camera system to map your facial muscles to that of an emoji’s so you can record and animate it in real time.
2. Button-less Home Gestures: Apple had to ditch the home button on the iPhone X in order to facilitate their all-display design. it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance.
3. Secure Facial Recognition: You can register your face with the iPhone X so that it automatically unlocks when you look at it. The face unlock uses 3D imagery that's even more secure than Samsung Galaxy S8.
Additionally,
The Sharpest Display on iPhone: The iPhone X features a colorful OLED display with more than 2 million pixels. That means sharper text for reading, more impressive video playback and more.
Price: Yea! the iPhone X is expensive, but it's mostly Android users that are complaining about the price. No matter the price tag Apple place on their iPhone products, millions of fans will still queue - for hours - to lay their hands on it.
more: http://www.techpaded.com.ng/2017/09/apple-iphone-X.html
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by khalhokage(m): 10:10am
Animoji is stupid as fūck.
Blackberry called, it wants it's buttonless home gestures back.
Very secure facial recognition has been a thing since Microsoft did it on the Lumia 950XL.
Also the iPhone X is just a little bit more expensive than the Galaxy Note 8, it's that looking at it, there's no reason for it to be that expensive.
Let up a little on that iDick before you choke on it.
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by stanboy28(m): 12:06pm
android had dat facial emoji-ish thingy since time immemorial...unless u are not a core android user..and even many more ....apple fan boy pls tell apple to stop copying android
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 12:13pm
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Naziridamos: 12:13pm
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by ip2121918021(m): 12:13pm
Animoji: it's something I would only use like once and think "oh that's cool" and probably never use it again. The Talking Tom Cat app kinda thing
Facial recognition: I'm fine with Samsung's Iris, I use it for my finance apps.
Button-less Home Gestures: isn't this like the onscreen buttons on Android?
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by soberdrunk(m): 12:13pm
They will 'vandalize' some people's daughters, sisters, and future wives because of this phone..........
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by rayobaba(m): 12:14pm
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by mantsban: 12:14pm
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by SuperSuave(m): 12:15pm
why you trying to make me jealous nigga? I can't afford an iPhone, the android I have can make a call, text message, browse the internet, take pictures and do all the primary things a phone should do so why should I freak out over these features of iPhone? you want me to goan steal to impress you or anybody else? KOLEWERK fam!
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Godwinfriz(m): 12:15pm
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by DJInfluence: 12:15pm
sorry i don´t wish i have all these. Am waitig for the next pixel to drop so i can decide between it and the note 8. I don´t do iphones.
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by tgmservice: 12:15pm
Many kitty kats will be deflowered and widened for this phone
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Sleyanya1(m): 12:15pm
Can the phone allow someone to decode the Original Natural faces of Slay queens on Social media?
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Jiraefe22(m): 12:15pm
Omo we wan buy land this year ooo... Not iPhone
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by tgmservice: 12:15pm
khalhokage:He no get money to buy am
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Ekakamba: 12:16pm
I pay less attention whenever I hear X...
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by themonk: 12:16pm
my Samsung J7 pro is enough for me
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Chidonc(m): 12:16pm
some people above me are nokia touch owners, never you take them serious.
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Sniper12: 12:16pm
iphone7 really humbled many nigerians wonder wetin this one go do. when iphone6 comot many working class pple buy amd well, but 7 just few. 450k just like dat
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Temptee101(m): 12:16pm
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by ikorodureporta: 12:16pm
......Abeg, epp me warn this atm thief: 09038533378 & 08141274755
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by neoapocalypse: 12:16pm
khalhokage:
Savage
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by DJInfluence: 12:16pm
khalhokage:This feature even failed during the presenataion itself.
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by Aristotle96(m): 12:17pm
Even if they give me IPhone x, I'll sell it and go and buy land
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 12:17pm
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 12:18pm
khalhokage:Wow!!! punchine toh bad
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by RoyalBoutique(m): 12:18pm
Have you even used the new android 8 Oreo?
Use it first, then come back and edit this thread, while apologising
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by hanassholesolo: 12:19pm
What happens when i shave my beard clean and set my facial recognition password but then 3 months later, i grow an AlQeada like beard, does that mean i'll be locked out of my phone until i shave?
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by goodluckebi(m): 12:19pm
Techpaded:well the lg v30 also has an oled display so nt really a surprising feature
Re: Top 3 Features In Iphone X Which Some Android Users Wished They Had by fisfat(m): 12:19pm
Just a series of iPhone and they,ve been in competition with Samsung. Now, the're diversifying. Samsung ti daran
