Top 3 Features of iPhone X



1. Animoji: Animojis stands for Animated Emojis, and they use the iPhone’s new advanced facial camera system to map your facial muscles to that of an emoji’s so you can record and animate it in real time.



2. Button-less Home Gestures: Apple had to ditch the home button on the iPhone X in order to facilitate their all-display design. it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance.



3. Secure Facial Recognition: You can register your face with the iPhone X so that it automatically unlocks when you look at it. The face unlock uses 3D imagery that's even more secure than Samsung Galaxy S8.



Additionally,



The Sharpest Display on iPhone: The iPhone X features a colorful OLED display with more than 2 million pixels. That means sharper text for reading, more impressive video playback and more.



Price: Yea! the iPhone X is expensive, but it's mostly Android users that are complaining about the price. No matter the price tag Apple place on their iPhone products, millions of fans will still queue - for hours - to lay their hands on it.



Animoji is stupid as fūck.



Blackberry called, it wants it's buttonless home gestures back.



Very secure facial recognition has been a thing since Microsoft did it on the Lumia 950XL.



Also the iPhone X is just a little bit more expensive than the Galaxy Note 8, it's that looking at it, there's no reason for it to be that expensive.



Let up a little on that iDick before you choke on it. 9 Likes

android had dat facial emoji-ish thingy since time immemorial...unless u are not a core android user..and even many more ....apple fan boy pls tell apple to stop copying android 4 Likes

Iphone all the way

Animoji: it's something I would only use like once and think "oh that's cool" and probably never use it again. The Talking Tom Cat app kinda thing



Facial recognition: I'm fine with Samsung's Iris, I use it for my finance apps.



Button-less Home Gestures: isn't this like the onscreen buttons on Android? 1 Like

They will 'vandalize' some people's daughters, sisters, and future wives because of this phone..........

why you trying to make me jealous nigga? I can't afford an iPhone, the android I have can make a call, text message, browse the internet, take pictures and do all the primary things a phone should do so why should I freak out over these features of iPhone? you want me to goan steal to impress you or anybody else? KOLEWERK fam! 1 Like

sorry i don´t wish i have all these. Am waitig for the next pixel to drop so i can decide between it and the note 8. I don´t do iphones.

Many kitty kats will be deflowered and widened for this phone







Can the phone allow someone to decode the Original Natural faces of Slay queens on Social media?

? 1 Like

Omo we wan buy land this year ooo... Not iPhone

I pay less attention whenever I hear X...

my Samsung J7 pro is enough for me

some people above me are nokia touch owners, never you take them serious.

iphone7 really humbled many nigerians wonder wetin this one go do. when iphone6 comot many working class pple buy amd well, but 7 just few. 450k just like dat

Nonsense 1 Like

......Abeg, epp me warn this atm thief: 09038533378 & 08141274755

Savage Savage 1 Like

This feature even failed during the presenataion itself. This feature even failed during the presenataion itself. 2 Likes

Even if they give me IPhone x, I'll sell it and go and buy land 2 Likes

Have you even used the new android 8 Oreo?



Use it first, then come back and edit this thread, while apologising

What happens when i shave my beard clean and set my facial recognition password but then 3 months later, i grow an AlQeada like beard, does that mean i'll be locked out of my phone until i shave?

Techpaded:

iPhone X accompanies many amazing features like Face ID to unlock the device, realistic Snapchat lenses, animojis, and buttonless home gestures. This buttonless home geatures made some Android fans bow, as they wished they had the feature on their OS.



Top 3 Features of iPhone X



1. Animoji: Animojis stands for Animated Emojis, and they use the iPhone’s new advanced facial camera system to map your facial muscles to that of an emoji’s so you can record and animate it in real time.



2. Button-less Home Gestures: Apple had to ditch the home button on the iPhone X in order to facilitate their all-display design. it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance.



3. Secure Facial Recognition: You can register your face with the iPhone X so that it automatically unlocks when you look at it. The face unlock uses 3D imagery that's even more secure than Samsung Galaxy S8.



Additionally,



The Sharpest Display on iPhone: The iPhone X features a colorful OLED display with more than 2 million pixels. That means sharper text for reading, more impressive video playback and more.



Price: Yea! the iPhone X is expensive, but it's mostly Android users that are complaining about the price. No matter the price tag Apple place on their iPhone products, millions of fans will still queue - for hours - to lay their hands on it.



more: http://www.techpaded.com.ng/2017/09/apple-iphone-X.html



well the lg v30 also has an oled display so nt really a surprising feature well the lg v30 also has an oled display so nt really a surprising feature