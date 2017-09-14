₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Simple Reasons Banks Won't Grant Your Business Loan Request by Opinionated: 2:20pm
It’s almost impossible these days to keep a small business running with money from your own pocket. To meet up with financial commitments, entrepreneurs usually approach their banks for loans and it is rejected. As such, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares reasons you may not be granted your business loan request.
Lack of consistent cash flow
Banks tend to favour small and medium-scale businesses that have a steady flow of revenue coming in every month. If your business can’t demonstrate this consistency, your loan request will be denied.
Insufficient collateral
To get a loan, you need a commensurate collateral. This may not be a problem for large businesses that own large assets, but it can very difficult for small businesses.
Personal guarantees
Your bank needs personal guarantees that you won’t default when it comes to servicing your loan. This is a very risky position for enterprises struggling to stay on top of their monthly expenses.
Not enough operating history
Banks give preference to businesses with a track record of good performance. The truth is they don’t want to fund a business that has been operating for a short time and hasn’t sustained a certain amount of success and credibility.
Weakening industry
Operating a small business or startup in an industry that your bank perceives as weak or in fast decline will limit your chances of getting loans from your bank.
Economic concerns
Banks will not lend money to a business if they feel that the current economic conditions are unfavourable for getting the money back in a timely manner. This is simply because they do not want bad debts.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/6-simple-reasons-banks-wont-grant-business-loan-request/
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by eezeribe(m): 2:24pm
Same old story... But they would gladly give to corrupt politicians and friends of the CEO .... Mtcheeeeeeew
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by chibike69: 3:07pm
to borrow money from bank
is d same as collecting money from lucifer
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by RexEmmyGee: 3:07pm
And lastly if you are not related to a polithiefcian
Quote of the day:
Marriage is like looking 4 University admission..
*_You admire ABU but end up in Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic!_*
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by maklelemakukula(m): 3:07pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by Maitommi: 3:08pm
There has never been enough support for start ups or new businesses. This has to change!!!
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by Papiikush: 3:09pm
have enough valuable collaterals then watch those managers smile sheeply at you.
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:09pm
Ok
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by Maitommi: 3:10pm
Holuwahyomzzy:
Papiikush:
maklelemakukula:
RexEmmyGee:
RexEmmyGee:Na wa o
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by nurshah: 3:10pm
Maitommi:
Yet when u make it they will approach u to ",assist " u in expanding
Blood sucking destiny killers
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by pat077: 3:11pm
But they can borrow ppl money to buy presidential ticket form
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by Sniper12: 3:11pm
your name is nt dangote, otedola, dantata or murray bruce na . Nigerian banks gv dangote and co @ 18, but give odas at 25-27. how much profit percentage would on have to make to even cover interest first, smh
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by RexEmmyGee: 3:12pm
Maitommi:
Na booking of space o.
Its been modified
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by lightblazingnow(m): 3:14pm
But Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end.
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by Ekakamba: 3:14pm
Well said.
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by originalKsp(m): 3:15pm
………………………………………………………………… .…………………………………………………………………
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by MichaelSokoto(m): 3:19pm
google Paylater and Quickcheck loan app in google play store, u will see companies offering loans without collateral & guarantors
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by chimatruth(m): 3:26pm
BANK OF INDUSTRY, I AM WAITING FOR YOUR 50,000 NAIRA LOAN O
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by wildchild02: 3:32pm
Whwere person go come see money borrow now?
Whwere person go come see money borrow now?
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by nextstep(m): 3:32pm
Banks are not investors. They don't care about the business idea... what they want to see is an already viable business that needs cash to expand, and they see a 100% chance of getting their money back, plus interest.
It's for the same reason banks can't lend you money to buy a house unless you demonstrate you can pay them back (e.g. have a good paying job). They can't lend on a promise of future performance.
Consistent cash flow, collateral, and growth potential are the critical components.
|Re: 6 Simple Reasons Banks Won’t Grant Your Business Loan Request by maklelemakukula(m): 3:57pm
Maitommi:
Topics On Investment Forum
Viewing this topic:
