MY FUNNY WICKED STORY



*HOW LOVING IS YOUR FATHER*



A MAN WITH HIS CHILDREN ALL IN ONE HOUSE..



There came a day, one of his sons was wailing dat his father doesn't love him and treats him unfairly.. But his father paid deaf ears to this boy cos he never liked how this his son looks.. His wailing son wasn't as his brothers were..

The boy wailed n wailed to seek his father's attention, but his father paid him no attention... Then the boy threatens to break his father's jar in order to get d attention of his father., The father heard this and immediately went for his whip n used it on this lad. The lad who looked different from his brothers was not liked by them also.. They supported their father and also encouraged him to whip this son the more.,



How loving is the father?



This is the situation of our country in relation to Federal government and The igbos (IPOB)



*The man* is Buhari..who doesn't like the igbos...who took no step in trying to hear her (IPOB) complains of being marginalized but rather used the IPOB election threat which was to get his attention as a reason to express his hatred for the igbos



*The wailing son*.. Is IPOB.. IPOB has for long complained of being marginalized but Buhari paid deaf ears.. IPOB unlike Boko haram represent one of dmajor ethnic group, if a major ethic group complains of being marginalized, n u pay them deaf ears now without destroying properties n killing people they threatened to disrupt your election just to seek ur attention, should the use of Force be ur first move? Y not dialogue first



*The children*...r other ethnic groups in support of the move by FG cos of their hatred for the Igbos.





*Let our conscience be the judge*





Would u not agree that it is only a *wicked soul* that would support the use of violence on IPOB members without first discussing with them, just because they said they would disrupt election, a threat to seek FG's attention?



Would u not agree with me that the use of violence without discuss is an act of wickedness?



Don't misquote me, I do not want a divided Nigeria, but I believe in the law of fairness and justice, which gives everyone the right to express himself without being intimidated .., Their agitation which so far b4 now has never been violent, y should FG use violence on certain persons who non violently express their thought.. Threat to election was to get FG attention..