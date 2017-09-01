₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,894 members, 3,790,254 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 04:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ (8186 Views)
Uriel Oputa Begs Anthony Joshua To Propose To Her (Video) / DJ Cuppy Posted A Photo With Anthony Joshua And Got These Hilarious Comments / Dave Sucre Accuses Pastor Of Asking Him Out On IG, Shares DM (1) (2) (3) (4)
|‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:27pm
Our very own Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has already prepared a savage reply for anyone who owns an Iphone 8 and still asking him for favors.
According to him, if you own an iphone 8 and you come to him for help he would tell you,
‘Gerry awtt of here, Ewure Oshi(Stupid Goat)’
Though literally telling everyone but seems he was kinda specifically replying Instagram comedian, Tolu Ogunmefun, whose latest post shows a video of him saying he would go for an iphone 8 rather than pay his house rent.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/ewure-oshi-anthony-joshua-to-iphone-8.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by IamPatriotic(m): 2:33pm
Forget it, people with death conscience will own the phone and still solicit for help.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by Teewhy2: 3:27pm
Thank GOD iPhone X also came out when we still talking of iPhone 8 , At least e go make iPhone 7 cheaper which automatically will reduce the price of iPhone 6 & 5. At least the iPhone 4 way I wan buy go dey very cheap.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by Zeze06(m): 3:27pm
No one should own that and still "beg".... Except he/she's cursed....
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by H2Ossss(m): 3:27pm
Hahaha
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by ettybaba(m): 3:27pm
Sell your iPhone first. If the problem persists then seek for assistance.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by chibike69: 3:28pm
I will Rather buy Infinix note 4 pro than iPhone 8 even X
lol
i'm just joking
na recession cause am
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by yeeshanana(f): 3:28pm
People that will buy will buy
1 Like
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by playcharles(m): 3:28pm
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by dayleke(m): 3:28pm
IamPatriotic:
Death conscience ke?
Iyun tun ga o....
1 Like
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by kilmix: 3:28pm
No Favours - Yung6ix
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by silasweb(m): 3:29pm
Like seriously
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by tobdee: 3:29pm
Shading the comedian
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by rocknation62(m): 3:29pm
1 Like
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by LadyGoddiva(f): 3:29pm
I trust Nigerians
yeeshanana:
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by Danielmoore(m): 3:29pm
Ewure bawo
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by Assassin101: 3:29pm
not funny
1 Like
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by hemsquare(m): 3:29pm
Lol. this guy would have been better a comedian
1 Like
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by Lore80008: 3:30pm
Now playing : yung6ix - no favors
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by bettercreature(m): 3:30pm
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by stingg(m): 3:31pm
Were re ooo
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by chyy5(m): 3:31pm
Who is he??
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by flexcool131(m): 3:31pm
It just doesn't make sense buying expensive phone and still ask for money
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by olaoye4(m): 3:31pm
Tony on point �
1 Like
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by MarcC: 3:31pm
MY FUNNY WICKED STORY
*HOW LOVING IS YOUR FATHER*
A MAN WITH HIS CHILDREN ALL IN ONE HOUSE..
There came a day, one of his sons was wailing dat his father doesn't love him and treats him unfairly.. But his father paid deaf ears to this boy cos he never liked how this his son looks.. His wailing son wasn't as his brothers were..
The boy wailed n wailed to seek his father's attention, but his father paid him no attention... Then the boy threatens to break his father's jar in order to get d attention of his father., The father heard this and immediately went for his whip n used it on this lad. The lad who looked different from his brothers was not liked by them also.. They supported their father and also encouraged him to whip this son the more.,
How loving is the father?
This is the situation of our country in relation to Federal government and The igbos (IPOB)
*The man* is Buhari..who doesn't like the igbos...who took no step in trying to hear her (IPOB) complains of being marginalized but rather used the IPOB election threat which was to get his attention as a reason to express his hatred for the igbos
*The wailing son*.. Is IPOB.. IPOB has for long complained of being marginalized but Buhari paid deaf ears.. IPOB unlike Boko haram represent one of dmajor ethnic group, if a major ethic group complains of being marginalized, n u pay them deaf ears now without destroying properties n killing people they threatened to disrupt your election just to seek ur attention, should the use of Force be ur first move? Y not dialogue first
*The children*...r other ethnic groups in support of the move by FG cos of their hatred for the Igbos.
*Let our conscience be the judge*
Would u not agree that it is only a *wicked soul* that would support the use of violence on IPOB members without first discussing with them, just because they said they would disrupt election, a threat to seek FG's attention?
Would u not agree with me that the use of violence without discuss is an act of wickedness?
Don't misquote me, I do not want a divided Nigeria, but I believe in the law of fairness and justice, which gives everyone the right to express himself without being intimidated .., Their agitation which so far b4 now has never been violent, y should FG use violence on certain persons who non violently express their thought.. Threat to election was to get FG attention..
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:32pm
im not a fan of this iphone products that pple talk about
|Re: ‘Ewure Oshi’ - Anthony Joshua To Iphone 8 Owners ‘asking Him For Favors’ by ridoxe(m): 3:33pm
IamPatriotic:No be lie!!
Mtn 9gb And Etisalat 20mb / Is Victor Moses A Good Penalty Taker? / Football Bettor. Sure Win Betting Tips
Viewing this topic: cooljude(m), islandmoon, teddiePrinze, sixbon2000(m), seunfash16, deturla(m), defemidefemi(m), kingsol1759(m), tolulope2021(m), Vickysmiles(f), edrys(m), mtwalata, luckyogor(m), tmann626(m), lutek84, lincDzinc(m), kayfuture, sarcasticwhyte(m), issy4vic, DOnlooker(m), stharley, Oba22, Frenchfriez, toosoon(m), josfamdl(m), abdolleez(m), ajealadick(m), Proudlyngwa(m), Ralphjoe(m), Wfaluse, Leebeedo(m), sgtponzihater1(m), Vcojuro, ahmodu4real(m), abiolagiwa, Nairaruky, habbyy03, PassionD(f), babaowambe, Johnayoola(m), damilareoye(m), Outlaw07(m), Udeh402017(m), luminouz(m), Businessideas, Tomeelawlar01(f), Eratosthenes(m), asodane, dgitrader(m), ped007(m), maziude, Coolis, ademijuwonlo(f), BlinkyBling, Jeromejnr(m), demoman(m), devour129(m), moneybag4411(m), Greatboko(m), Labrownny, Tinynita(f), Kaybaba5(m), vigasimple(m), OAM4J, justice2017, kayLion(m), emeshot, Fordzzy(m), babaireti, UDIOK, Godsknight(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, donbrowser(m), redfly(m), osaswellington(m), Jossy4u1, folik121, Jhunnyleel, Lordsview(m), edababa007(m), chyket(m), tlongevity(m), EMDIEY, Kingtim(m), freepop, decountslodge, niyiF, Tinkybabe(f), herrlekan(m), tjay0584(m), enkayposh, baiaon, BlackMbakara1(m), AktorLee(m), kisscivic(m), maysimsimple(m), gairicsha, cocoon(m), lukfame(m), ajebuter(f), damilolipop(m), waseun007, lekzwyc(m), florakims(f), ogundeleai(m), tobigerard(m), okparea(m), harpahrah(m), abiola708(m), mrvitalis(m), Pinkblue(f), WrathOfHadez(m), kokolo3103, Abiona001(m), extraSMOOTH, ayodiya, LordofWar, Exoticstan(m), secretsuccess, Luiz1, nathan5050(m), malabite3, askYomi(m), Adekdammy, xteve(m), tobiit(m), jampro123(m), franksam2009, Mjshexy(f), azeezbaba(m), duabba, nelson1200, Holuwarsehun(m), Nationalfairy(f) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10