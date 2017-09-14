Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) (4429 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2NW2m7Hz9w Here is the official video and audio to DJ Xclusive's latest effort with Solid Star & Tiwa Savage. The song is titled Pose.

Who has watched the video please update us..

Just pass abeg. This one no join

I phone 8

Please don't waste your data

SMH

next

I'm on my way to Aba..I watch it when I get there 1 Like

Not bad.

It's ok



Last song by Exclusive I was really feeling was jeje sha

Okay ooo

ibkayee:

It's ok



Last song by Exclusive I was really feeling was jeje sha I loved ibebe jam I loved ibebe jam 1 Like







Useless and nonsense vedio,, mttscheewww

k

All the DJs in Nigeria are gradually turning musicians.



You can't be doing just one thing in 9ja and survive.

Awon DJ no long thing

Piiko:

I loved bebe jam Ibebe?



If so you're right it's a jam, I forgot about that song Ibebe?If so you're right it's a jam, I forgot about that song

solid star my gee

Pls no even try download d trash, if u knw,say u dey manage ur MB

Cool

Identify yourself if you watched it.







Cos I clicked no shït

ibkayee:



Ibebe?



If so you're right it's a jam, I forgot about that song yes Ibebe I just downloaded it again so I can slam it yes Ibebe I just downloaded it again so I can slam it 1 Like

worst video





Just wasted data. This is sh!t









FROM "ONE IN A MILLION" TILL DATE.....





WHILE TIWA KILLED "GIRLIE O" BT HAS LOST IT IN THE MIDST OF DON JAZZY TOO MANY "CHILDRENS" I like SOLIDSTAR EHHHNNNNN......FROM "ONE IN A MILLION" TILL DATE.....WHILE TIWA KILLED "GIRLIE O" BT HAS LOST IT IN THE MIDST OF DON JAZZY TOO MANY "CHILDRENS"

whoubmrdust:

I'm on my way to Aba..I watch it when I get there Greet Nnamdi Kanu 4 me Greet Nnamdi Kanu 4 me