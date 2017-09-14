₦airaland Forum

DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by queenstll(f): 3:05pm
Here is the official video and audio to DJ Xclusive‘s latest effort with Solid Star & Tiwa Savage. The song is titled Pose.


cc: lalasticlala
Via: https://360jamng.net/video-audio-dj-xclusive-pose-ft-solidstar-tiwa-savage/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2NW2m7Hz9w

Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by queenstll(f): 3:06pm
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage---> https://360jamng.net/video-audio-dj-xclusive-pose-ft-solidstar-tiwa-savage/
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by rossyc(f): 4:04pm
Who has watched the video please update us..
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by dondemex(m): 4:42pm
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Gidobaba(m): 4:42pm
Just pass abeg. This one no join
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by homosapien002: 4:43pm
I phone 8
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Elnino4ladies: 4:43pm
Please don't waste your data
SMH
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by chibike69: 4:45pm
next
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by whoubmrdust: 4:45pm
I'm on my way to Aba..I watch it when I get there

Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by EaglesT(m): 4:46pm
Not bad.
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 4:46pm
It's ok

Last song by Exclusive I was really feeling was jeje sha
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by chinawapz(m): 4:47pm
Okay ooo
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Piiko(m): 4:50pm
ibkayee:
It's ok

Last song by Exclusive I was really feeling was jeje sha
I loved ibebe jam

Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by oyoyoyo: 4:51pm
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by abbaapple: 4:51pm
Useless and nonsense vedio,, mttscheewww
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by steveyoungwealth: 4:52pm
k
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Funmicoconuts(f): 4:52pm
All the DJs in Nigeria are gradually turning musicians.

You can't be doing just one thing in 9ja and survive.
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Maslow80: 4:54pm
Awon DJ no long thing
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 4:54pm
Piiko:
I loved bebe jam
Ibebe?

If so you're right it's a jam, I forgot about that song cheesy
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by paradigmshift(m): 4:54pm
solid star my gee
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Sylverofficial(m): 4:54pm
Pls no even try download d trash, if u knw,say u dey manage ur MB
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by jaggabban(m): 4:55pm
Cool
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by emeijeh(m): 4:56pm
Identify yourself if you watched it.



Cos I clicked no shït
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Piiko(m): 4:56pm
ibkayee:

Ibebe?

If so you're right it's a jam, I forgot about that song cheesy
yes Ibebe I just downloaded it again so I can slam it

Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by Setpredict10: 5:00pm
worst video
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by austonclint(m): 5:01pm
wow nice shut...

Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by fadario(m): 5:01pm
Just wasted data. This is sh!t
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by oshe11(m): 5:02pm
I like SOLIDSTAR EHHHNNNNN......



FROM "ONE IN A MILLION" TILL DATE.....


WHILE TIWA KILLED "GIRLIE O" BT HAS LOST IT IN THE MIDST OF DON JAZZY TOO MANY "CHILDRENS" grin
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by fabulousfortune(m): 5:02pm
whoubmrdust:
I'm on my way to Aba..I watch it when I get there
Greet Nnamdi Kanu 4 me tongue
Re: DJ Xclusive - Pose Ft. Solidstar & Tiwa Savage (official Video) by DJMCOTTY(m): 5:03pm
Big ups

