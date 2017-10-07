Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) (1862 Views)

Leveraging Clarence Peters’ distinctive ability to create brilliant imagery from songs, together they create a video that relives memories of the Lagos party scene and its fashion since the 70s. Afro hairstyles and bell bottom trousers give way to bright adire prints, coral beads and bottles of palm-wine which then move on to the more recent hip-hop inspired style of the 2000s.



Kiss Daniel and his retinue of dancers create a beautiful depiction of YEBA under the directorial leadership of Clarence Peters, and the video is bound to give the song a new lease of life as fans enjoy the exhilarating fun that the song inspires.



I watched the video and all I see is the glorification of women. Nothing has changed. Nothing more to sing.



The beat and costume is breathtaking though. 2 Likes







Didn't like this song at first. Now it's on my replay. Kiss is da bomb.

Very dope beats ... no lyrics though but the beat is superb �



Proudly Yoruba



Dope beat

Far sensible than that epilepsy- induced one corner dance

Yeba

I don't even know the song and I'm here.

Proudly Yoruba But we yorubas dont do that.we have many of them weezy,davido,olamide,falz,reminisce,lil kesh,seyi shay,ty bello,asa,9ice,timi,simi,tiwa,yemi,korede,reeky,etc so is not a big deal to us.



let leave the bragging for those people with flat heads that brag and chest beat on little achievement and 75% of that of others out of inferiority complex. But we yorubas dont do that.we have many of them weezy,davido,olamide,falz,reminisce,lil kesh,seyi shay,ty bello,asa,9ice,timi,simi,tiwa,yemi,korede,reeky,etc so is not a big deal to us.let leave the bragging for those people with flat heads that brag and chest beat on little achievement and 75% of that of others out of inferiority complex.

Stupid video..... Stupid song... exactly like everyother Nigerian Sing



But we yorubas dont do that.we have many of them weezy,davido,olamide,timi,simi,tiwa,yemi,korede,reeky,etc so is not a big deal to us.



let leave the bragging for those people with flat heads that brag and chest beat on little achievement and 75% of that of others.

Kiss is really trying.

A very talented musician.

I think his label is not doing much in promoting this young guy...

I'm in love with this song already!

Far sensible than that epilepsy- induced one corner dance

I saw that video here on Nairaland and I was shocked, disgusted, flabberwhelmed and overgasted.



What type of crazy dance is that? How would people even dance that in a club?



2 mad. As soon as I saw the effect I knew it was Clarence.



Uncle stop touching me lol. Make I repeat am before nbc come ban am

But we yorubas dont do that.we have many of them weezy,davido,olamide,falz,reminisce,lil kesh,seyi shay,ty bello,asa,9ice,timi,simi,tiwa,yemi,korede,reeky,etc so is not a big deal to us.



let leave the bragging for those people with flat heads that brag and chest beat on little achievement and 75% of that of others out of inferiority complex.

Savage you are!

Kiss Daniel is ending 2017 In a good note



Nice video nice song

Na mumu song.. Aftermath of too much igbo

Ever since I listened to this song. I get hooked. #replaymodeactivated

where is emperor geezy. Main Man.

kiss Danielle... the boy is just in a class of music of his own. the video director... murdad it.

Nigeria Win match, una dey post Kiss Daniel music.. mtewwww

Wetin concern us

This song has been on my replay for the past three days....was average to me at first but then I just fell in love!