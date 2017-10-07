₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 1:08pm
Kiss Daniel’s latest single “Yeba” has become a tune of choice on most playlists over the past few weeks, and he follows up the release of the highlife tune with a video that embodies the spirit of the song.
Leveraging Clarence Peters’ distinctive ability to create brilliant imagery from songs, together they create a video that relives memories of the Lagos party scene and its fashion since the 70s. Afro hairstyles and bell bottom trousers give way to bright adire prints, coral beads and bottles of palm-wine which then move on to the more recent hip-hop inspired style of the 2000s.
Kiss Daniel and his retinue of dancers create a beautiful depiction of YEBA under the directorial leadership of Clarence Peters, and the video is bound to give the song a new lease of life as fans enjoy the exhilarating fun that the song inspires.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyWK_dLxPUc
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by 9jvirgin(m): 6:38pm
I watched the video and all I see is the glorification of women. Nothing has changed. Nothing more to sing.
The beat and costume is breathtaking though.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by djemillionia: 6:39pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by Akshow: 6:40pm
Didn't like this song at first. Now it's on my replay. Kiss is da bomb.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by emillionaire: 6:40pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by stevewale(m): 6:40pm
Very dope beats ... no lyrics though but the beat is superb �
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by seunny4lif(m): 6:40pm
Proudly Yoruba
Dope beat
We no need the lyricist
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by nairavsdollars: 6:41pm
Far sensible than that epilepsy- induced one corner dance
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by mazizitonene(m): 6:42pm
Yeba
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by dfrost: 6:43pm
I don't even know the song and I'm here.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by Danladi7: 6:44pm
seunny4lif:But we yorubas dont do that.we have many of them weezy,davido,olamide,falz,reminisce,lil kesh,seyi shay,ty bello,asa,9ice,timi,simi,tiwa,yemi,korede,reeky,etc so is not a big deal to us.
let leave the bragging for those people with flat heads that brag and chest beat on little achievement and 75% of that of others out of inferiority complex.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by uzoclinton(m): 6:44pm
Stupid video..... Stupid song... exactly like everyother Nigerian Sing
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by seunny4lif(m): 6:44pm
Danladi7:
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by coolhamid(m): 6:45pm
Kiss is really trying.
A very talented musician.
I think his label is not doing much in promoting this young guy...
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by grooveman: 6:49pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by modelmike7(m): 6:49pm
I'm in love with this song already!
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by dfrost: 6:50pm
nairavsdollars:
I saw that video here on Nairaland and I was shocked, disgusted, flabberwhelmed and overgasted.
What type of crazy dance is that? How would people even dance that in a club?
That means people will dance from inside club to parking lot to under bridge all in the name of all corners dance.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by atilla(m): 6:50pm
2 mad. As soon as I saw the effect I knew it was Clarence.
Uncle stop touching me lol. Make I repeat am before nbc come ban am
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by KingGBsky(m): 6:52pm
Danladi7:
Savage you are!
Kukuma kill dem....even nnamdi kanu now dem no see.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by Williem: 6:52pm
mazizitonene:
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by realestniggah: 6:53pm
Kiss Daniel is ending 2017 In a good note
Nice video nice song
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by Nbote(m): 7:00pm
Na mumu song.. Aftermath of too much igbo
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by vpaymoney(m): 7:04pm
Ever since I listened to this song. I get hooked. #replaymodeactivated
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by Olibboy: 7:05pm
where is emperor geezy. Main Man.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:05pm
kiss Danielle... the boy is just in a class of music of his own. the video director... murdad it.
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by R2bees(m): 7:09pm
Nigeria Win match, una dey post Kiss Daniel music.. mtewwww
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by Youngtoff(m): 7:11pm
Wetin concern us
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by Majesticniyi(m): 7:13pm
This song has been on my replay for the past three days....was average to me at first but then I just fell in love!
|Re: Kiss Daniel – "Yeba" (video) by generationz(f): 7:21pm
Yeba
Raba
Woju
Jumbo
Sofa....
Daniel and his one-word choice of song titles though..
