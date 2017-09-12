₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,109 members, 3,791,040 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 12:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja (7313 Views)
Joanna Osomiamhe Umoru: "Don't Allow My Ex Stay Close To Fair Skin Ladies'' / Joy Onumajuru Celebrates Her Birthday In An Orphanage In Abuja (Photos, Video) / Joy Onumajuru Opens Queenel Salon In Abuja As Charles Awurum, Others Celebrate (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by AlexReports(m): 4:11pm On Sep 14
INDUSTROUS! Mike Okiro, Others Join Beauty Queen Onumajuru Joy To Launch Her New School For Children( Photos)
Abuja Based former beauty queen and entrepreneur Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy has added more weight to her giant strides with the official opening of a school - Diamond Scholars Royal Academy in Kubwa Abuja. The ceremony had the dignified presence of the Chairman Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, Parish Priest St. Luke Catholic Church, Rev. Father Innocent Jooji, representative of Minister of Niger Delta,Queen Irene Onwuka and a host of others.
Onumajuru who reigned as Miss CommonWealth Africa is now a School Administrator and also part time/ Weekend lecturer at one of the Universities in Abuja. The newly built Nursery and Primary school located at Plot 95 Bama road 2.1 new site, Kubwa has modern facilities with comfortable learning environment for pupils as admission has commenced.
While commending the young lady, Mrs Egerega- ZEO Bwari Area Council, Department
Of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education said "I am sure the school will succeed because there started on a good note. "
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/industrous-mike-okiro-others-join_14.html?m=0
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by lafflaff123(m): 4:12pm On Sep 14
Good
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by AlexReports(m): 4:13pm On Sep 14
@alexreports
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by Youngsage: 4:14pm On Sep 14
Na wa o...
But how many beauty queens do we have in this country sef?
Issokay. I comment my reserve.
1 Like
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by AlexReports(m): 4:15pm On Sep 14
More
1 Share
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by gfat7: 4:24pm On Sep 14
fantastic
1 Like
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by BoyHuncho(m): 4:28pm On Sep 14
Congratulations dear ..its a great venture
8 Likes
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by mofeoluwadassah: 4:31pm On Sep 14
ok
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:39pm On Sep 14
is sa alex
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by chibike69: 10:07pm On Sep 14
Igbos and beauty queen dey lyk garri n groundnut
1 Like
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by birdsview(m): 10:08pm On Sep 14
This one has just become everybody's sugar....what some of this girls go through to become and stay queens is unimaginable... I have some insight,am not just talking
3 Likes
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by WhoDeyThere(m): 10:09pm On Sep 14
ok
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by DanielsParker(m): 10:09pm On Sep 14
.
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by Not0fThis: 10:10pm On Sep 14
Building new schools for children is always a good idea, unlike... let me not start. Kudos to her.
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by Abfinest007(m): 10:10pm On Sep 14
good move but make it affordable
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by Ugoeze2016: 10:10pm On Sep 14
Better investment.
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by VickersMK3: 10:13pm On Sep 14
Her Sugar daddies.
1 Like
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by deanmartins(m): 10:13pm On Sep 14
Welcome development,may God farvour her hustle
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by Afolabs101: 10:15pm On Sep 14
Who's her sponsor?
Okiro All the promotions and postings year after year, I'm sure he can afford it lol
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by AlexReports(m): 10:17pm On Sep 14
The Beauty Queen and Mrs Egerega- ZEO Bwari Area Council, Department
Of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education.
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by spidey77: 10:23pm On Sep 14
This beauty queens can be 'unbeautiful' sometimes. They just know how to watch weight, use makeup and package. My opinion though....
Talking about packaging and ladies, do you know that a woman toured the whole globe without climbing a plane. I mean a woman. Read about her here
..
www.expressdigger.blogspot.com
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by maklelemakukula(m): 10:26pm On Sep 14
Y her smile big like this, e cover all her mouth
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by luminouz(m): 10:37pm On Sep 14
maklelemakukula:U should see mine....it covers my own ass
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by EponOjuku: 10:37pm On Sep 14
deanmartins:
Baba, go enrol for that school sharp sharp.
1 Like
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by Antoeni(m): 10:39pm On Sep 14
Mike Okiro the Ex Police thief oh sorry chief
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by medolab90(m): 10:54pm On Sep 14
Great at least she slays with sense
1 Like
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by samjey: 11:14pm On Sep 14
Now, that's what they call beauty, not just some senseless nudies that go about showing off their private parts without restrictions! Thumbs up dear! The sky is just your starting point!
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by highness25(m): 11:28pm On Sep 14
AlexReports:better than those politicians who invested our money in building hotels everywhere, encouraging immorality, hope mama peace is seeing what she and her husband failed to do for us in the Niger Delta? Fools
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by highness25(m): 11:30pm On Sep 14
AlexReports:babe, if you know you made this money true genuine hustle, give back to the society because they made you
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by InvertedHammer: 11:30pm On Sep 14
I thought the priest is Evans in the third picture.
/
|Re: Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja by Baskela: 11:54pm On Sep 14
highness25:
But she's already giving back na
(0) (Reply)
EROTI'C STORY – Home Alone With My Step-brother – Demola – (part 2) / Wow!! Miss Chidinma Okeke Sets Instagram Ablaze With Her Outfits (photos) / Nigerian Po.rn Star Kingtblac In An Orgy With 6 Girls 18+(pics,video)
Viewing this topic: derhyma, MamaOO, areeyor(m), digitalheadline(m), DonDraper and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13