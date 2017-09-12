Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy Opens Scholars Royal Academy In Kubwa Abuja (7313 Views)

Joanna Osomiamhe Umoru: "Don't Allow My Ex Stay Close To Fair Skin Ladies'' / Joy Onumajuru Celebrates Her Birthday In An Orphanage In Abuja (Photos, Video) / Joy Onumajuru Opens Queenel Salon In Abuja As Charles Awurum, Others Celebrate (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

INDUSTROUS! Mike Okiro, Others Join Beauty Queen Onumajuru Joy To Launch Her New School For Children( Photos)



‎Abuja Based former beauty queen and entrepreneur Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy has added more weight to her giant strides with the official opening of a school - Diamond Scholars Royal Academy in Kubwa Abuja. The ceremony had the dignified presence of the Chairman Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, Parish Priest St. Luke Catholic Church, Rev. Father Innocent Jooji, representative of Minister of Niger Delta,Queen Irene Onwuka and a host of others.



‎Onumajuru who reigned as Miss CommonWealth Africa is now a School Administrator and also part time/ Weekend lecturer at one of the Universities in Abuja. The newly built Nursery and Primary school located at ‎Plot 95 Bama road 2.1 new site, Kubwa has modern facilities with comfortable learning environment for pupils as admission has commenced.



While commending the young lady, Mrs Egerega- ZEO Bwari Area Council, Department

Of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education said "I am sure the school will succeed because there started on a good note. "



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/industrous-mike-okiro-others-join_14.html?m=0



‎Abuja Based former beauty queen and entrepreneur Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy has added more weight to her giant strides with the official opening of a school - Diamond Scholars Royal Academy in Kubwa Abuja. The ceremony had the dignified presence of the Chairman Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, Parish Priest St. Luke Catholic Church, Rev. Father Innocent Jooji, representative of Minister of Niger Delta,Queen Irene Onwuka and a host of others.‎Onumajuru who reigned as Miss CommonWealth Africa is now a School Administrator and also part time/ Weekend lecturer at one of the Universities in Abuja. The newly built Nursery and Primary school located at ‎Plot 95 Bama road 2.1 new site, Kubwa has modern facilities with comfortable learning environment for pupils as admission has commenced.While commending the young lady, Mrs Egerega- ZEO Bwari Area Council, DepartmentOf Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education said "I am sure the school will succeed because there started on a good note. "

Good

@alexreports





But how many beauty queens do we have in this country sef?



Issokay. I comment my reserve. Na wa o...But how many beauty queens do we have in this country sef?Issokay. I comment my reserve. 1 Like

More 1 Share

fantastic 1 Like

Aunty are u sure that's its not one baba isale sponsoring the project sha and u are giving him punny as payment



Congratulations dear ..its a great venture Congratulations dear ..its a great venture 8 Likes

ok

is sa alex

Igbos and beauty queen dey lyk garri n groundnut 1 Like

This one has just become everybody's sugar....what some of this girls go through to become and stay queens is unimaginable... I have some insight,am not just talking 3 Likes

ok

.

Building new schools for children is always a good idea, unlike... let me not start. Kudos to her.

good move but make it affordable

Better investment.

Her Sugar daddies. 1 Like

Welcome development,may God farvour her hustle





Okiro All the promotions and postings year after year, I'm sure he can afford it lol Who's her sponsor?OkiroAll the promotions and postings year after year, I'm sure he can afford it lol

The Beauty Queen and Mrs Egerega- ZEO Bwari Area Council, Department

Of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education.







Talking about packaging and ladies, do you know that a woman toured the whole globe without climbing a plane. I mean a woman. Read about her here

..



www.expressdigger.blogspot.com This beauty queens can be 'unbeautiful' sometimes. They just know how to watch weight, use makeup and package. My opinion though....Talking about packaging and ladies, do you know that a woman toured the whole globe without climbing a plane. I mean a woman. Read about her here..

Y her smile big like this, e cover all her mouth

maklelemakukula:

Y her smile big like this, e cover all her mouth U should see mine....it covers my own ass U should see mine....it covers my own ass

deanmartins:

Welcome development,may God farvour her hustle

Baba, go enrol for that school sharp sharp. Baba, go enrol for that school sharp sharp. 1 Like

Mike Okiro the Ex Police thief oh sorry chief

Great at least she slays with sense 1 Like

Now, that's what they call beauty, not just some senseless nudies that go about showing off their private parts without restrictions! Thumbs up dear! The sky is just your starting point!

AlexReports:

INDUSTROUS! Mike Okiro, Others Join Beauty Queen Onumajuru Joy To Launch Her New School For Children( Photos)



‎Abuja Based former beauty queen and entrepreneur Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy has added more weight to her giant strides with the official opening of a school - Diamond Scholars Royal Academy in Kubwa Abuja. The ceremony had the dignified presence of the Chairman Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, Parish Priest St. Luke Catholic Church, Rev. Father Innocent Jooji, representative of Minister of Niger Delta,Queen Irene Onwuka and a host of others.



‎Onumajuru who reigned as Miss CommonWealth Africa is now a School Administrator and also part time/ Weekend lecturer at one of the Universities in Abuja. The newly built Nursery and Primary school located at ‎Plot 95 Bama road 2.1 new site, Kubwa has modern facilities with comfortable learning environment for pupils as admission has commenced.



While commending the young lady, Mrs Egerega- ZEO Bwari Area Council, Department

Of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education said "I am sure the school will succeed because there started on a good note. "



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/industrous-mike-okiro-others-join_14.html?m=0



better than those politicians who invested our money in building hotels everywhere, encouraging immorality, hope mama peace is seeing what she and her husband failed to do for us in the Niger Delta? Fools better than those politicians who invested our money in building hotels everywhere, encouraging immorality, hope mama peace is seeing what she and her husband failed to do for us in the Niger Delta? Fools

AlexReports:

INDUSTROUS! Mike Okiro, Others Join Beauty Queen Onumajuru Joy To Launch Her New School For Children( Photos)



‎Abuja Based former beauty queen and entrepreneur Onumajuru Osomiamhe Joy has added more weight to her giant strides with the official opening of a school - Diamond Scholars Royal Academy in Kubwa Abuja. The ceremony had the dignified presence of the Chairman Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, Parish Priest St. Luke Catholic Church, Rev. Father Innocent Jooji, representative of Minister of Niger Delta,Queen Irene Onwuka and a host of others.



‎Onumajuru who reigned as Miss CommonWealth Africa is now a School Administrator and also part time/ Weekend lecturer at one of the Universities in Abuja. The newly built Nursery and Primary school located at ‎Plot 95 Bama road 2.1 new site, Kubwa has modern facilities with comfortable learning environment for pupils as admission has commenced.



While commending the young lady, Mrs Egerega- ZEO Bwari Area Council, Department

Of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education said "I am sure the school will succeed because there started on a good note. "



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/industrous-mike-okiro-others-join_14.html?m=0



babe, if you know you made this money true genuine hustle, give back to the society because they made you babe, if you know you made this money true genuine hustle, give back to the society because they made you

I thought the priest is Evans in the third picture.



/