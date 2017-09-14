Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) (3616 Views)

According to the Edo State Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, the suspects were arrested in various parts of the state between October 10, 2016 and September 13, 2017.



He said the 118 suspects were arrested for robbery, kidnapping, murder, human trafficking, cultism..



He then went further to reveal that 61 cartridges, 27 fire arms and 4 vehicles were recovered..



See some photos below;





Watch video below and listen to some confessions;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Vz542D43VQ





See more at >>



Lock them up.

Children of the world

na wa oo

Senseless statement from a useless fellow BTW why did they cover their faces naa? You never kill before but you stab person abi wat if the person died in the processSenseless statement from a useless fellow BTW why did they cover their faces naa?





whether you stab, chook or killed crime is crime. whether you stab, chook or killed crime is crime.

OMG Similarities between stab and kill is

make sure say na all of dem be dey real culprits







make una no arrest innocent civilians. 1 Like

This guy's brain is filled with poo. If you stab someone here, you will get a life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

That stab no be offense abi?

Edo people sef. These how they keep killing each other here in Italy and Europe as a whole.

When you want to have a proper argument about Biafra with them. They will keep calling the aggitation evil yet they have more than 10 million of their girls in Europe doing prostitution. "Ashawo 10 Euro"



Why was their face covered? Make person no do mistake accommodate all these ones one day o God punish you idiotWhy was their face covered? Make person no do mistake accommodate all these ones one day o

okay ooooo police is ur frnd u wil enjoy diet frndship

This story is better told in jail.





We had a scenario where the Lion King was pursued out of the jungle by rats.



We've had a case were Python is dancing Ekombi on the Streets of Abia.



And now the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) has embarked on strike and they term it "OPERATION ALLIGATOR BITE"





A lot of Animal kingdom activities has happened in this country tho.We had a scenario where the Lion King was pursued out of the jungle by rats.We've had a case were Python is dancing Ekombi on the Streets of Abia.And now the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) has embarked on strike and they term it "OPERATION ALLIGATOR BITE"

Larryfest:

You never kill before but you stab person abi wat if the person died in the process Senseless statement from a useless fellow BTW why did they cover their faces naa?

The thing tire me o The thing tire me o

chibike69:

make sure say na all of dem be dey real culprits







make una no arrest innocent civilians.

Innocent and armless civilian!!! That's the phrase that is reigning now.. @ ipob Innocent and armless civilian!!! That's the phrase that is reigning now.. @ ipob







just like this ones..

FOOLISH FOOLS



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT8jpDJyo-o foolish fools as am my guy will say...just like this ones..FOOLISH FOOLS

there is no excuse for engaging in such social vices. But no-one here should condemn them here because if you were in their shoes you could have done worse. 1 Like

News from Edo state, Benghazi a.k.a blood city

Well, attempted murder is far different from murder Well, attempted murder is far different from murder

ishowdotgmail:

Children of the world

According to the Edo State Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, the suspects were arrested in various parts of the state between October 10, 2016 and September 13,

[/quote]



So for more than one year, they have been in police custody without been to court, or without being convicted, which way Nigeria

When hand don catch them, na them go dey confess wetin them no ask them. Lock them up and throw the key inside the ocean. Another set of ipob miscreants

118 kwa

And I never fvck before buh I don born

lol police

I can bet you 40% of those boys are innocent

see as dem thin

Lol. Crime na crime

