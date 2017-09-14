₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by chazdhe: 6:05pm
The Edo State Police command today paraded over one hundred suspects for various offences.
According to the Edo State Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, the suspects were arrested in various parts of the state between October 10, 2016 and September 13, 2017.
He said the 118 suspects were arrested for robbery, kidnapping, murder, human trafficking, cultism..
He then went further to reveal that 61 cartridges, 27 fire arms and 4 vehicles were recovered..
See some photos below;
Watch video below and listen to some confessions;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Vz542D43VQ
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/never-kill-don-stab-person-suspect-confesses-edo-police-parades-118-suspects-video/
Source ITV Benin
1 Like
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by lafflaff123(m): 6:08pm
Lock them up.
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:09pm
Children of the world
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 6:09pm
na wa oo
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by Larryfest(m): 6:11pm
You never kill before but you stab person abi wat if the person died in the process Senseless statement from a useless fellow BTW why did they cover their faces naa?
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by Evablizin(f): 6:11pm
whether you stab, chook or killed crime is crime.
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by marooh(m): 6:22pm
Similarities between stab and kill is OMG
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by chibike69: 6:22pm
make sure say na all of dem be dey real culprits
make una no arrest innocent civilians.
1 Like
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 6:23pm
This guy's brain is filled with poo. If you stab someone here, you will get a life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by holluwai(m): 6:25pm
That stab no be offense abi?
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by ojimbo(m): 6:25pm
Edo people sef. These how they keep killing each other here in Italy and Europe as a whole.
When you want to have a proper argument about Biafra with them. They will keep calling the aggitation evil yet they have more than 10 million of their girls in Europe doing prostitution. "Ashawo 10 Euro"
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by zulex880: 6:26pm
God punish you idiot
Why was their face covered? Make person no do mistake accommodate all these ones one day o
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by Kealmin(m): 6:27pm
okay ooooo police is ur frnd u wil enjoy diet frndship
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by israelmao(m): 6:27pm
This story is better told in jail.
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by mooregan(m): 6:28pm
A lot of Animal kingdom activities has happened in this country tho.
We had a scenario where the Lion King was pursued out of the jungle by rats.
We've had a case were Python is dancing Ekombi on the Streets of Abia.
And now the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) has embarked on strike and they term it "OPERATION ALLIGATOR BITE"
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 6:29pm
Larryfest:
The thing tire me o
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by tunjijones(m): 6:29pm
chibike69:
Innocent and armless civilian!!! That's the phrase that is reigning now.. @ ipob
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by austonclint(m): 6:30pm
foolish fools as am my guy will say...
just like this ones..
FOOLISH FOOLS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT8jpDJyo-o
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by ChuksEpells: 6:31pm
there is no excuse for engaging in such social vices. But no-one here should condemn them here because if you were in their shoes you could have done worse.
1 Like
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by Veetee(m): 6:32pm
News from Edo state, Benghazi a.k.a blood city
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by EgunMogaji(m): 6:33pm
chazdhe:
Well, attempted murder is far different from murder
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by iamleumas: 6:33pm
ishowdotgmail:
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by omobs(m): 6:33pm
According to the Edo State Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, the suspects were arrested in various parts of the state between October 10, 2016 and September 13,
[/quote]
So for more than one year, they have been in police custody without been to court, or without being convicted, which way Nigeria
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by sureheaven(m): 6:35pm
When hand don catch them, na them go dey confess wetin them no ask them. Lock them up and throw the key inside the ocean. Another set of ipob miscreants
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:36pm
118 kwa
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by DONADAMS(m): 6:37pm
And I never fvck before buh I don born
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by ugoegbuna(m): 6:40pm
lol police
I can bet you 40% of those boys are innocent
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by oshe11(m): 6:42pm
see as dem thin
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by jericco1(m): 6:57pm
Lol. Crime na crime
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by MhiztaD: 6:58pm
|Re: Edo Police Parade 118 Suspects (Video) by Nackzy: 6:59pm
is the same thing..
