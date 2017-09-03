Following the massive success of "Love Me Tender" remix by boy of the moment,Demmie Vee featuring 9ice, a high definition video has just been shot for the the song.



The simple yet sophisticated high definition multimillion naira video, shot by the dynamic Adasa Cookie at a location in Lagos, was generously graced by several of Demmie Vee's music industry colleagues including Small Doctor, Junior Boy, Deshinor, and many others.



It may interest you to know that barely 12 hours after the song was released on July 7, 2017, it garnered over 3000 downloads on MTN Music Plus alone not to talk of many other music platforms on which the song was featured.



"Love Me Tender" remix featuring 9ice generated so much buzz that Demmie Vee began trending on Twitter and was infact at the top of the trendsmap for hours.



As you read this, "Love Me Tender" remix has been downloaded by millions around the world and it's a favourite of DJs in clubs; which has necessitated the shoot of a befitting video for the song.



While we await the release of the finished video,checkout some of the photos from the video shoot of the HND Record's signee...