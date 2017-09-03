₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Kolababe: 9:48pm On Sep 14
Following the massive success of "Love Me Tender" remix by boy of the moment,Demmie Vee featuring 9ice, a high definition video has just been shot for the the song.
The simple yet sophisticated high definition multimillion naira video, shot by the dynamic Adasa Cookie at a location in Lagos, was generously graced by several of Demmie Vee's music industry colleagues including Small Doctor, Junior Boy, Deshinor, and many others.
It may interest you to know that barely 12 hours after the song was released on July 7, 2017, it garnered over 3000 downloads on MTN Music Plus alone not to talk of many other music platforms on which the song was featured.
"Love Me Tender" remix featuring 9ice generated so much buzz that Demmie Vee began trending on Twitter and was infact at the top of the trendsmap for hours.
As you read this, "Love Me Tender" remix has been downloaded by millions around the world and it's a favourite of DJs in clubs; which has necessitated the shoot of a befitting video for the song.
While we await the release of the finished video,checkout some of the photos from the video shoot of the HND Record's signee...
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Kolababe: 9:49pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Kolababe: 9:52pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by orijintv(m): 10:10pm On Sep 14
How Tf Did I Miss The FTC Spot !!!
Demmie Baba!!! More Success. #HND #OWOMABO
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by ALAYORMII: 10:11pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Naughtytboy: 10:11pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Bblessing37: 10:11pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by birdsview(m): 10:11pm On Sep 14
We might ridicule our Nigerian musicians..but one thing we can't take away from them is.....these guys the chill well.
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Boyooosa(m): 10:12pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by abedammy: 10:12pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by oshe11(m): 10:12pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Supersuave2(m): 10:12pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by bewla(m): 10:16pm On Sep 14
eseti lowo eseti Lola
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by PSVITA: 10:17pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:20pm On Sep 14
nice song
One Nigeria
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by spidey77: 10:23pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Simmzz(m): 10:23pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by steph2sweet(f): 10:24pm On Sep 14
Gone are the days when I went gaga for the song, maybe because of the beat, especially when it's been played with home theater.
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Simmzz(m): 10:24pm On Sep 14
spidey77:See yur life
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by mofeoluwadassah: 10:27pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by oshe11(m): 10:31pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by HolarQD(m): 10:36pm On Sep 14
Supersuave2:
He was the one that scored the goal that won the world cup for Nigeria in 1903
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by luminouz(m): 10:45pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by veacea: 10:49pm On Sep 14
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by OlusegunAJ(m): 10:59pm On Sep 14
Kolababe:
|Re: 9ice, Small Doctor, Others At Demmie Vee's "Love Me Tender" RMX Video Shoot by Wapkoshcom(m): 12:07am
