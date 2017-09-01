₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by Mrop(m): 6:19am
1st runner up BBN 2017 Bisola looks so beautiful in this native attire. She shared this on her IG page recently.
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by Mrop(m): 6:20am
Wow she's looking so beautiful here oo
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by IamAirforce1: 6:24am
I don't celebrate shameless people
Especially the ones who sucked a dicck on Live Tv.
I'm out
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by saxwizard(m): 6:32am
her market is booming
congratulations
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by angelTI(f): 6:38am
Nice one. Keep soaring high girl and don't mind haters (like the one up there)
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by Afrok(m): 6:58am
She's beautiful except that the paint for a full house was used on her
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by BoyHuncho(m): 7:04am
Bisola is hella talented and I absolutely love her
But its very obvious oga op and I have a different definition of beauty.
Her expression in this pic tho
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by bewla(m): 7:19am
the third pix u dey gara abi
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by uzoclinton(m): 7:56am
She looks like a typical Yoruba girl in the last pic.
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by Tamarapetty(f): 9:32am
where is the person that won the show sef
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by doyinisaac: 9:33am
IamAirforce1:E be like say make i slap sense enter your head
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by IamAirforce1: 9:34am
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by veekid(m): 9:40am
In Terry Apala's voice "Bisola Bigi buroda shoungbor"
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by ajimotoke(m): 10:48am
slay mama everywhere..........
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by elog(m): 10:48am
She's really looking better now
She wore decent clothes, yet she looks nice. Let slay mamas learn from this.
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by OrdercityWeb: 10:48am
uzoclinton:So what do you mean?
Kindly elucidate further.
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by chibike69: 10:49am
UGLY DICK SUCKER
quote me at your own peril
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by holluphemydavid(m): 10:50am
bisola baby
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by pembisco(m): 10:50am
.
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by kendylet(f): 10:50am
IamAirforce1:MOVE ON FOR GOD'S SAKE!!! we all make mistakes! if you be God eh, all of us for don die as you no dey forgive! let go of the past oga airforce!
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:51am
Ok
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by sunshineV(m): 10:51am
With all this eagle paint on her face?
I suspect tboss will be the first Nigerian to buy Iphone X will all the magazine way she dey cover lately
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by sgtponzihater1(m): 10:52am
IamAirforce1:
U leave tramadol, enter cigarette, nobody crucify u, now Na Bisola u dey tongue thrash, as if u no go give am ur dick to suck if u get d chance. Baddest guy!
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by pweetiedee(f): 10:52am
Nottty's wife
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by goldtooth: 10:52am
angelTI:
Will you suck a d1ck on live TV watched all over Nigeria and by watched by your family and friends
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by gozzlin: 10:55am
Who uses the word beautiful with Bisola? The name Bisola and 'beautiful' can't go hand in hand, mutually exclusive.
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by Wytepearl(f): 10:55am
I'm sure you're doing worst in your room. Hypocrisy of the highest order.
IamAirforce1:
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by nwakibie3(m): 10:57am
women and make up
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by vanhayor(m): 10:59am
IamAirforce1:Na pple like you dey do worst things
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by Sirambassador(m): 11:01am
When your eyes to clear..... Telling person
|Re: Bisola Looks So Beautiful In Native Attire by mcgaius: 11:01am
Was she trying to dance shoki in the third picture?
