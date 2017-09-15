



We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:



1.) Graduate Account Recievables Officer



Click Here To View Details





2.) Graduate Bank Reconciliation & Investments Accountant



Click Here To View Details





3.) Graduate Reporting Accountant



Click Here To View Details





4.) Manager - International Development Advisory Services (IDAS)



Click Here To View Details





Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



Source:



CC:Lalasticlala KPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community. Our vision is to build and sustain our reputation as the best firm to work with by ensuring our people, clients and communities achieve their full potential. At KPMG, we are committed to working with our clients to cut through complexities of the business world - finding solutions and adding value.We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:1.) Graduate Account Recievables Officer2.) Graduate Bank Reconciliation & Investments Accountant3.) Graduate Reporting Accountant4.) Manager - International Development Advisory Services (IDAS)Application Closing DateNot Specified.Source: https://www.ournewjobs.com/kpmg-fresh-graduate-experience-job-recruitment/ CC:Lalasticlala