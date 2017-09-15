₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by johncreek: 8:01am
KPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community. Our vision is to build and sustain our reputation as the best firm to work with by ensuring our people, clients and communities achieve their full potential. At KPMG, we are committed to working with our clients to cut through complexities of the business world - finding solutions and adding value.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Graduate Account Recievables Officer
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate Bank Reconciliation & Investments Accountant
Click Here To View Details
3.) Graduate Reporting Accountant
Click Here To View Details
4.) Manager - International Development Advisory Services (IDAS)
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/kpmg-fresh-graduate-experience-job-recruitment/
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 9:52am
Let's go there
1 Like
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by MaryBenn(f): 11:12am
set
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Sanuzi100: 11:12am
ok now
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by fisfat(m): 11:14am
Nice!
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by UncleSnr(m): 11:16am
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Rexphobia(m): 11:17am
Never
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Greatmind23: 11:17am
job hard these days you need connection money body i don't mean straight body types the curvy ones
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by suremossty: 11:18am
4plot of land... is available ooo
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Abdullateeflawal(m): 11:25am
i af here
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Francon(f): 11:28am
jump and pass
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 11:30am
Nice one Op,
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Abbotp: 11:31am
on your marks
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by JaffyJoe: 11:31am
Good luck to those who are equipped with relevant requirements.
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by SlimHan(f): 11:32am
Greatmind23:lol funny guy
2 Likes
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Vuya: 11:44am
