|Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by queenstl(f): 2:18pm
Flavour presents the visuals for “Loose Guard” off .” The fifteenth track off Flavour’s fifth studio album titled, “Ijele – The Traveler.”
Directed by Patrick Elis .
Via: https://360jamng.net/video-flavour-ft-phyno-loose-guard/
lalasticlala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wRv1BdL-Ew
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by queenstl(f): 2:19pm
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard ---> https://360jamng.net/video-flavour-ft-phyno-loose-guard/
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by Benjom(m): 2:43pm
Nice beat and lyrics
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by oyoyoyo: 3:26pm
awesome
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by Piiko(m): 3:27pm
Nice jam, keep the danceable songs coming, we suppose rock Christmas
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by Stooi7: 3:28pm
The video director smoked weed like the comedian in this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbA6cRzJ1b4
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by Celestyn8213: 3:29pm
I dey feel una
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:29pm
Rubbish
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by wolextayo(m): 3:29pm
When una go post migos and future songs na. All this songs just be like burial song. E dey spoil trips
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by ElPadrino33: 3:30pm
I'm certain these ones don't want Biafra
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by passionatebae: 3:30pm
Dope. I never listen to am here but I go hear am 4 my radio.
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by pulsemusicng(m): 3:30pm
I have been waiting for this video
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by sharply5: 3:32pm
oooooop
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by pezeji(m): 3:32pm
these guys seems to enjoy working together
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by Vuya: 3:41pm
kai, favour body no be here ooooo.
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by madenigga(m): 3:49pm
The beast from the east
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by sirugos(m): 3:51pm
Gurus
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by Donvictor2015: 4:02pm
Good one. I love it
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by modaink333: 4:03pm
Dope.... Wicked combination
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by haykes: 4:07pm
NOTED
|Re: Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) by Macdawid(m): 4:10pm
Note: Good music heals!
