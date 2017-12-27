Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) (4705 Views)

Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) / Flavour Ft. Sarkodie – Sake Of Love (official Video) / Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The video was shot on location in Enugu, Nigeria and it features Zoro. Directed by Tchidi Chikere.



Enjoy!



https://musbizu.ng/download-video-flavour-ijele-ft-zoro/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjEFGpnkL38 2Nite Music Group presents the official music video for “Ijele” the title track and fourteenth track off Flavour’s current LP – “Ijele The Traveler”.The video was shot on location in Enugu, Nigeria and it features Zoro. Directed by Tchidi Chikere.Enjoy! 7 Likes 1 Share





Download @ Nice OneDownload @ https://musbizu.ng/download-video-flavour-ijele-ft-zoro/ 4 Likes



Is it zoro or zobo ...Is it zoro or zobo

Thought they did the video before now....

Please someone should watch it and explain it to me.

I'm reserving my data to download P.orn



Thanks 2 Likes

I think the Igbos are the most gifted tribe in this nation, I gbedu una o!! 25 Likes 1 Share

Those are igbo boys 15 Likes

WE ARE THE IGBOS.!!!! I THANK GOD WHO MADE ME TO BE A SON OF THE THIS GREAT TRIBE.. God bless us 22 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 1 Like

Sigh

I actually didn't read d post but i think the girl has no right to beat her boyfriend in public, maybe they should consult d village elders but if d neighbour refuses 2 pay his rent then they should just kill d landlord and forget about d missing car 1 Like

nice tune





get best prices from different stores this christmas quickfinda.com 1 Like

Nice but itumo nko?

flavor ,ijele one n'afirika 1 Like

Obu eee.



Tewe...tewe...achikoro...hayitewe...hibiam!...pipim....





Flavour you do well. Just that your Anambra dialect no let the Nkanu you were speaking come out very well. 2 Likes

Lovely 1 Like

DIKEnaWAR:

Obu eee.



Tewe...tewe...achikoro...hayitewe...hibiam!...pipim....





Flavour you do well. Just that your Anambra accent no let the Nkanu you were speaking come out very well. The Igbos have different accent? The Igbos have different accent?

everlymoore86:

I think the Igbos are the most gifted tribe in this nation, I gbedu una o!!

I tot u are igbo I tot u are igbo

Flamezzz:



The Igbos have different accent?

Pretty sure he meant to say dialect not accent.



In Igbo land, there are over 100 dialects but the main dialect is the "central Igbo" which is what you hear almost everyone speak. Pretty sure he meant to say dialect not accent.In Igbo land, there are over 100 dialects but the main dialect is the "central Igbo" which is what you hear almost everyone speak. 8 Likes

Correct video

Flamezzz:



The Igbos have different accent?





An awori in Lagos state, what does he speak? An awori in Lagos state, what does he speak?

Download the one without video tag at http://skyevibes.com

Zoro Onye ogene 1 Like

Awesome! Nice beat, nice rythm, nice vídeo... Traditional mixed with urban flare... They did well..

Omenala anyi ga- adigide!

Flamezzz:



The Igbos have different accent? Basically every clan owns a different dialect Basically every clan owns a different dialect 1 Like





Beautiful Enugu!!!



I love what these guys are doing... Zoro killing that rap

Fine gehs, beautiful kids... love the video. This is hotting my body... hai... bia nne, k'ayin t'egwu nu... una see ukwu in black at 3:50?Beautiful Enugu!!!I love what these guys are doing... Zoro killing that rapFine gehs, beautiful kids... love the video.

Wasted MB.....