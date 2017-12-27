₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,938 members, 3,990,749 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 December 2017 at 06:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) (4705 Views)
Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard (official Video) / Flavour Ft. Sarkodie – Sake Of Love (official Video) / Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by sleekkid2015: 2:25pm On Dec 26
2Nite Music Group presents the official music video for “Ijele” the title track and fourteenth track off Flavour’s current LP – “Ijele The Traveler”.
The video was shot on location in Enugu, Nigeria and it features Zoro. Directed by Tchidi Chikere.
Enjoy!
https://musbizu.ng/download-video-flavour-ijele-ft-zoro/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjEFGpnkL38
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by sleekkid2015: 2:27pm On Dec 26
Nice One
Download @ https://musbizu.ng/download-video-flavour-ijele-ft-zoro/
4 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by FrenchWay: 8:59pm On Dec 26
...
Is it zoro or zobo
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:59pm On Dec 26
Thought they did the video before now....
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by jaymejate(m): 8:59pm On Dec 26
Please someone should watch it and explain it to me.
I'm reserving my data to download P.orn
Thanks
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by everlymoore86: 9:00pm On Dec 26
I think the Igbos are the most gifted tribe in this nation, I gbedu una o!!
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by sorry1(m): 9:01pm On Dec 26
Those are igbo boys
15 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by R2bees(m): 9:03pm On Dec 26
WE ARE THE IGBOS.!!!! I THANK GOD WHO MADE ME TO BE A SON OF THE THIS GREAT TRIBE.. God bless us
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by onyenzuzu(m): 9:04pm On Dec 26
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by seanery: 9:04pm On Dec 26
Sigh
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by Dutchey(m): 9:07pm On Dec 26
I actually didn't read d post but i think the girl has no right to beat her boyfriend in public, maybe they should consult d village elders but if d neighbour refuses 2 pay his rent then they should just kill d landlord and forget about d missing car
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by olamil34(m): 9:07pm On Dec 26
nice tune
get best prices from different stores this christmas quickfinda.com
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by dayleke(m): 9:07pm On Dec 26
Nice but itumo nko?
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by Henryyy(m): 9:08pm On Dec 26
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by mightyhaze: 9:11pm On Dec 26
flavor ,ijele one n'afirika
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 9:13pm On Dec 26
Obu eee.
Tewe...tewe...achikoro...hayitewe...hibiam!...pipim....
Flavour you do well. Just that your Anambra dialect no let the Nkanu you were speaking come out very well.
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by momodub: 9:13pm On Dec 26
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by NubiLove(m): 9:14pm On Dec 26
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by Flamezzz: 9:25pm On Dec 26
DIKEnaWAR:The Igbos have different accent?
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by CaptainG00D: 9:33pm On Dec 26
everlymoore86:
I tot u are igbo
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by AceVentura: 9:41pm On Dec 26
Flamezzz:
Pretty sure he meant to say dialect not accent.
In Igbo land, there are over 100 dialects but the main dialect is the "central Igbo" which is what you hear almost everyone speak.
8 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by cashlurd(m): 9:53pm On Dec 26
Correct video
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:00pm On Dec 26
Flamezzz:
An awori in Lagos state, what does he speak?
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by pixblog: 10:08pm On Dec 26
Download the one without video tag at http://skyevibes.com
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by victorazyvictor(m): 10:19pm On Dec 26
Zoro Onye ogene
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by 360command: 10:21pm On Dec 26
Awesome! Nice beat, nice rythm, nice vídeo... Traditional mixed with urban flare... They did well..
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by GodDeyCraze: 10:23pm On Dec 26
Omenala anyi ga- adigide!
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by gustav25: 10:47pm On Dec 26
Flamezzz:Basically every clan owns a different dialect
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by nextstep(m): 10:57pm On Dec 26
This is hotting my body... hai... bia nne, k'ayin t'egwu nu... una see ukwu in black at 3:50?
Beautiful Enugu!!!
I love what these guys are doing... Zoro killing that rap
Fine gehs, beautiful kids... love the video.
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by 3RNEST(m): 11:14pm On Dec 26
Wasted MB.....
|Re: Flavour Ft. Zoro - Ijele (Video) by ewizard1: 12:00am
Tho I don't understand what they said... I just love a combination of Zoro with Phyno/Flavour!!!
Ogene and Achikolo still rocking strong!
Dance Tune By A Nairalander Titled "Infatuation" / Download New Track By YBNL Princess "JABOLE" - Music By Temmie Ovwasa Of Ybnl / New Beef: Pics Of Olamide on Stage and His twitter Insults to DonJazzy
Viewing this topic: melodyirish(m), deedondavi(m), EasternActivist, mistik(f), fasterwell(m), Ciscogod(m) and 4 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13