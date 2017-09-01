₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:53pm
The Actress is pictured in the middle with fellow colleagues; Iyabo Ojo(Left) and Grace Amah(Right) back in the days..
She disclosed via IG that this was during her birthday celebration inside the University of Lagos' Moremi hostel.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/funke-akindele-shares-throwback-photo.html
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by tyson98: 3:57pm
This is what they call IYARE motors
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Florblu(f): 3:59pm
How that BLACK lady beside her turn yellow over night is MAGICAL
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by SoftP: 6:01pm
Then, the hustle was real...
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Ovems(f): 7:43pm
As quick as some of the male folks on Nairaland are to calling most actresses oloshos, I am impressed that no one has ever called her that. Rather they all acknowledge that she works hard. The ones when e too pain go say she no fine. But no one denies that she deserves her success.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by patapuka: 8:18pm
No one knows tomorrow
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Partnerbiz3: 8:18pm
No changes
See below for data.
See details too..
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by kabakaauu: 8:18pm
Mmmmmm money good ooo.... See as she don come fine now..... Oluwa bless my hustle ooo
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by SuperSuave(m): 8:19pm
Florblu:From the picture, it's obvious she wasn't dark after all considering camera quality sucks back in those days.
I was also shocked the day I stumbled upon my 4yrs old picture at home, I was really dark in it.
She might have bleached or tone her body evenly but she wasn't born with dark complexion.
ps- you notice how she's different from Funke or Grace?
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by austonclint(m): 8:20pm
kk
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by jaymejate(m): 8:20pm
God epp me oo
my throwback pictures and latest pics still be the same
mofe lowo
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by AmandaLuv(f): 8:20pm
Ok
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Adukey: 8:21pm
Wow! when women were girls.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by teacherbim(f): 8:21pm
Grace Amah a very good actress where is she lately
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by lathrowinger: 8:22pm
Where are the Developers... They've help us develop our sista... Awon terrorist
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by medolab90(m): 8:22pm
Oh Lord we all need this money my throwback and. Present still look the same
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Celestyn8213: 8:24pm
Hmmm! When she was a sweet 16..lol
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:24pm
..
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by goldenceo1: 8:24pm
back in the days of "I Need to Know"
Indomie generation be like, what's I need to know again.......
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by austonclint(m): 8:24pm
kabakaauu:
hmmm everything is posible in African but all tgis aba boys eeeh
hmmmm
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Lalas247(f): 8:25pm
She looks the same
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Joseunlimited(f): 8:26pm
now she's making her money based on logistics
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Nairaboi(m): 8:26pm
Ovems:Ok o! Oloshi, we don hear. Bye.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by maamisco(f): 8:28pm
I just dey respect this woman. Funke she is a good woman
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Businessideas: 8:29pm
Another reason why UNILAG is the university of first choice and the nation's pride.
From Prof Osibanjo to Jenifa , it's all about excellence
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by Unbreakable007: 8:29pm
OK na
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by pablokabo: 8:29pm
Lalas247:
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by blacq2009(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by pembisco(m): 8:30pm
.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG by JamesReacher(m): 8:33pm
Partnerbiz3:Check your whatsapp bro
