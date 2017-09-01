Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele, Grace Amah, Iyabo Ojo: Throwback Photo At Her Birthday In UNILAG (30078 Views)

The Actress is pictured in the middle with fellow colleagues; Iyabo Ojo(Left) and Grace Amah(Right) back in the days..



She disclosed via IG that this was during her birthday celebration inside the University of Lagos' Moremi hostel.



Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/funke-akindele-shares-throwback-photo.html

This is what they call IYARE motors 14 Likes

How that BLACK lady beside her turn yellow over night is MAGICAL 19 Likes 2 Shares

Then, the hustle was real... 1 Like

As quick as some of the male folks on Nairaland are to calling most actresses oloshos, I am impressed that no one has ever called her that. Rather they all acknowledge that she works hard. The ones when e too pain go say she no fine. But no one denies that she deserves her success. 121 Likes 5 Shares

No one knows tomorrow 2 Likes

No changes





Mmmmmm money good ooo.... See as she don come fine now..... Oluwa bless my hustle ooo 5 Likes

Florblu:

How that BLACK lady beside her turn yellow over night is MAGICAL From the picture, it's obvious she wasn't dark after all considering camera quality sucks back in those days.



I was also shocked the day I stumbled upon my 4yrs old picture at home, I was really dark in it.



She might have bleached or tone her body evenly but she wasn't born with dark complexion.



ps- you notice how she's different from Funke or Grace? From the picture, it's obvious she wasn't dark after all considering camera quality sucks back in those days.I was also shocked the day I stumbled upon my 4yrs old picture at home, I was really dark in it.She might have bleached or tone her body evenly but she wasn't born with dark complexion.ps- you notice how she's different from Funke or Grace? 26 Likes

God epp me oo



my throwback pictures and latest pics still be the same



mofe lowo mofe lowo 13 Likes

Wow! when women were girls.

Grace Amah a very good actress where is she lately 5 Likes

Where are the Developers... They've help us develop our sista... Awon terrorist

Oh Lord we all need this money my throwback and. Present still look the same

Hmmm! When she was a sweet 16..lol

back in the days of "I Need to Know"





Indomie generation be like, what's I need to know again....... 4 Likes

kabakaauu:

Mmmmmm money good ooo.... See as she don come fine now..... Oluwa bless my hustle ooo





She looks the same

now she's making her money based on logistics now she's making her money based on logistics

Ovems:

As quick as some of the male folks on Nairaland are to calling most actresses oloshos, I am impressed that no one has ever called her that. Rather they all acknowledge that she works hard. The ones when e too pain go say she no fine. But no one denies that she deserves her success. Ok o! Oloshi, we don hear. Bye. Ok o! Oloshi, we don hear. Bye. 5 Likes

I just dey respect this woman. Funke she is a good woman 1 Like



From Prof Osibanjo to Jenifa , it's all about excellence Another reason why UNILAG is the university of first choice and the nation's pride.From Prof Osibanjo to Jenifa , it's all about excellence 6 Likes

Lalas247:

She looks the same



Florblu:

How that BLACK lady beside her turn yellow over night is MAGICAL She's in the middle. All of them are beside her. Florblu:

How that BLACK lady beside her turn yellow over night is MAGICAL She's in the middle. All of them are beside her. She's in the middle. All of them are beside her.She's in the middle. All of them are beside her.

