₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,624 members, 3,792,937 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC (22843 Views)
Why You Should Choose Kano Instead Of Abuja & Akwa Ibom During NYSC Registration / During NYSC: A Good Professional Course To Take? / How Corper Is Changing Lives In Abia Community (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 4:34pm
National Youth Service Corps can be fun and exciting yet a great time to define your goals in life, a time to build relationship, or any number of other things. It is a step closer to “real life" when there are pitfalls and landmines along the way that can derail one on the path to fulfilling your dreams and careers in life.
Written by: Tosyne2much
http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/09/10-ways-corpers-ruin-their-lives-during.html
33 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by eezeribe(m): 4:35pm
NYSC has since lost its value and it's the 'myopic' youths who indulge in the above listed...
lalasticlala,Mynd44
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Darkseid(m): 4:42pm
I'mma pack my ride here for now.
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by drstainlex(m): 4:42pm
F
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by cuedish: 4:54pm
brb
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by ritababe(f): 4:57pm
baike:
wetin concern buhari with this thread na?
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 5:00pm
eezeribe:You're not far from the truth my brother
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by ismokeweed(m): 5:08pm
When dem go post person go village without light or network. Na igbo I just smoke through out.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 5:11pm
Darkseid:Egbon, wetin you wan talk for this matter now?
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by SuperSuave(m): 5:14pm
ogbeni, na for which state you dey serve na?
nice writeup, nice website but too simple and kinda rough
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Darkseid(m): 5:16pm
tosyne2much:I dey come. Fuel finish for my ride that's why I park am there.
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Skmoda360(m): 5:23pm
Na dem dem now...come and kick this piece to front page lalasticlala...
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by chibike69: 5:39pm
Nice post
Tosyne
1 Like
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Narldon(f): 5:40pm
Nigerians have Trust issues when buying Bread
After asking the seller if it's Today's Own
They Still Go ahead and perform the Squeezing Test to Confirm
22 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by donbrowser(m): 5:40pm
Tosyne2much and lists sha
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by abdeiz(m): 5:40pm
A Corper here....honestly I have nothing more to add.
Just occupying space in this thread that I booked.
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by babyfaceafrica: 5:40pm
Sleeping with students...and the ladies sleeping with married teachers and principal
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Sniper12: 5:41pm
national year of sex and comfort. na der i fear village gals , at their young age dem don sabi all the styles and had wide kitty chai
7 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by MOSTEC(m): 5:41pm
NYSC-NIGERIA YOUTH SEX CAMP
i skipped nysc...
today am not regretting it
..
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tossie101(f): 5:42pm
Ok
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by emeijeh(m): 5:42pm
Mr. 10/10 is back.
Please tell them, if they avoid premarital sex, they will prosper
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Emmyk(m): 5:42pm
Some of these happy to just anybody. #EkitiKopa#
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 5:42pm
donbrowser:E don tey nah egbon
1 Like
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by ojimmu: 5:42pm
Tosyne2mch my man is back with the lists
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by kennynelcon(m): 5:43pm
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by baike: 5:43pm
president buhari is plastic the real buhari is dead long time ago
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by eDoctorr(m): 5:43pm
Why can't u categorize ur claim?
How indiscipline corpers riun their lives. [i][/i]
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by BoyHuncho(m): 5:43pm
Tosyn baba..so you were serving in 1995 abi @ #4
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by id4sho(m): 5:43pm
Corpers and sex like 5&6 kilode
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Lalas247(f): 5:43pm
tosyne2much:Na this kin list I dey like
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by SageTravels: 5:44pm
rr
|Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by bjhaid: 5:44pm
Nothing like pride bro, you simply can't associate with some people
3 Likes
Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) / Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos / Accident Kills 2 Corpers In Akwa Ibom State (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Sirpc(m), illydeco(m), vickvan(m), myked(m), biggy26, sadiqabuch, Ayo199(m), reality17(m), jedisco(m), ola20155, paulGrundy(m), RevisedEdition, Shindharah(f), Abbey24(m), shurlar50(m), Ebubeslym(m), megatran(m), oluwabibson(m), onyichick(f), mickywonder, CaptainKool15(m), godzy119(m), gamaliel121(m), Milo30(m), D33VA(f), Tjayjosh(m), Oysdam(m), Ulzee007, DogWhisperer(m), lawrence83, dyemida(m), chemilove499(f), ogashman(m), rafa9(m), achorladey, Champella(m), Joshrob(m), KunkAcid, Abu130rayan, timbs001(m), Robertbh(m), Dapravo, MarchLegend, mayowa94, funmisticqueen(f), ferdison(m), auwalabj(m), aybabz101, 9jakohai(m), chiefolododo(m), jukemo, VanTee20(m), micolo5000(m), calliope(f), Helen56, Mayour33(m), SirLewis(m), OrestesDante, skillz111(m), snezBaba, Sanctus1, precielalah, Ikoyomanuel, Victarion(m), Saimeritus(m), akins56(m), coolzeal(m), Drubiggs24(m), Bioboy1213(m), jovie50, olagamalin(m), OluwaTobiloba03(f), Majikals(m), Lilibeth914(f), martin1772(m), sniper77(m), cuvox(m), Nanjerian, LeBron9, Richkid97(m), ijrm and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28