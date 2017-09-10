₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,624 members, 3,792,937 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 08:13 PM

10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC - NYSC - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC (22843 Views)

Why You Should Choose Kano Instead Of Abuja & Akwa Ibom During NYSC Registration / During NYSC: A Good Professional Course To Take? / How Corper Is Changing Lives In Abia Community (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 4:34pm
National Youth Service Corps can be fun and exciting yet a great time to define your goals in life, a time to build relationship, or any number of other things. It is a step closer to “real life" when there are pitfalls and landmines along the way that can derail one on the path to fulfilling your dreams and careers in life.

There are some major dark sides of National Youth Service scheme which are pathetic, thinking of various abnormalities participants are brewing on a daily basis which are

1. Having secret love affairs with students

Some male corps members are nothing but paedophiles as they are fond of taking advantage of the innocence of students entrusted with them to gain sexual gratification. It's very disgraceful to see male corps members jubilating when posted to primary/ secondary schools because they know they stand a very good chance of sleeping with girls that are below the age of consent. This is the height of stupidity being perpetuated by some male corps members and that's what some of them spend their time doing for a whole year then they return back home the same way they left.

2. Extravagant spending/ lack of saving culture

Spending recklessly, lavishly and ostentatiously on irrelevant things are common traits among some corpers of today. They eat with their two hands, go into debts and will still demand more money from home. In fact, even their khakis and jungle boots can easily be recognized by every beer palour in their environment where they normally have rendezvous. These are people who will return back home empty handed after their service year after which they will begin to constitute nuisance in the society by becoming IPOB and Afonja when joblessness hit them.

3. Lusting after ladies

It's not new to us that some male corps members are fond of chasing and sleeping with both village and rural girls out of NYSC exuberance. In fact, I, Tosyne2much, have even witnessed a scenario when a male corps member sighted his crush by and quickly dashed into his room to change into his khaki and jungle boot so that the girl will know he's a serving corper. Some of them impregnate these girls in the process and will head to NYSC secretariat for redeployment to another state in other to avoid shame and embarrassment. This is how notorious some guys can be and that's how curses follow them anywhere they go.

4. Married/Engaged Woman disguising themselves as single ladies in orientation camps

Many of us must have seen married and engaged women stupidly falling in love with random guys in orientation camps because of stomach infrastructure at mami market. These are ladies who find it difficult to their hold body for three weeks in the absence of their husbands/boyfriends. I remember when I was serving in Kano in 1995, a married woman and a guy were caught doing it on parade ground and were both sent packing.

5. Stupidly falling in love with play boys

Most ladies, if not all, get carried away by the euphoria of NYSC and that's why there's a high possibility of losing your girlfriend the moment she goes for service. This is the time they cohabit and flirt with anything that has two legs since their boyfriends are out of sight. They can even flirt with rifraffs such as native doctors and palm wine tappers forgetting they have boyfriends somewhere, and at the end of the day, they return home with syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, genital herpes, trichomoniasis, HIV/AIDS, etc.

6. Rebel against native laws

No matter how some rules seem to be old-fashioned, corpers should endeavour to pay obedience to them especially those that are serving in villages or Shari estates. It has been observed that some corps members usually rebel against what they deem to be outdated laws because they feel they're too educated to obliged to them and that's how many of them invite problems into their lives. E.g sleeping with people's wives, oro festival, etc.

7. Picking pockets and stealing

Some corpers are notorious thieves who exhibit their stealing prowess in orientation camps and have been caught vandalizing people bags just to steal their money, phones, chargers, clothes, caps etc; and when they get caught and excommunicated from camp, they put the blame on their village people who don't even know their Call-up numbers. That was how a corper vandalized my bag and stole the three packs of Gold circle condom I took to camp and left me stranded. undecided

8. Sleeping with NYSC Officials to get posted to juicy places

So many female corps members have been caught sleeping ladies with soldiers, camp commandants, gate men and photographers with the hope of being posted to juicy places. At the end of the day, they still get posted to ridiculous places where they have no access to light, water and network

9. Not allowing the service year to pass through them

First degree is now gradually fading out as employers believe it is no longer enough to equip you for a competitive labour marker and that's you must have something special to offer that will give you an added edge instead of expecting people to bow their heads for you because you think you have a Bsc. Many corps members don't consider going out of their ways to add to their knowledge but only fantasize about how they will work in Chevron after their service year.

10. Pride

Making friends and meeting new people right from the basic orientation exercise in camp increases people's chances of getting connected to the right people. Getting acquainted with the right people can be very resourceful because they may be very useful in your job search. Some corps members remain stagnant not because they are not resourceful but because they are too proud and pompous. They feel they are above any other person therefore they don't see themselves mingling and discussing with people that can help their situation.

Thanks for reading

I drop my pen at this juncture

Feel free to add yours



Written by: Tosyne2much

http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/09/10-ways-corpers-ruin-their-lives-during.html

33 Likes 8 Shares

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by eezeribe(m): 4:35pm
NYSC has since lost its value and it's the 'myopic' youths who indulge in the above listed...
lalasticlala,Mynd44

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Darkseid(m): 4:42pm
I'mma pack my ride here for now.
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by drstainlex(m): 4:42pm
F
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by cuedish: 4:54pm
grin brb
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by ritababe(f): 4:57pm
baike:
president buhari is plastic the real buhari is dead long time ago

wetin concern buhari with this thread na?

4 Likes

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 5:00pm
eezeribe:
NYSC has since lost its value and it's the 'myopic' youths who indulge in the above listed...
lalasticlala,Mynd44
You're not far from the truth my brother

2 Likes

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by ismokeweed(m): 5:08pm
When dem go post person go village without light or network. Na igbo I just smoke through out.

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 5:11pm
Darkseid:
I'mma pack my ride here for now.
Egbon, wetin you wan talk for this matter now?
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by SuperSuave(m): 5:14pm
ogbeni, na for which state you dey serve na?



nice writeup, nice website but too simple and kinda rough
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Darkseid(m): 5:16pm
tosyne2much:
Egbon, wetin you wan talk for this matter now?
I dey come. Fuel finish for my ride that's why I park am there.
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Skmoda360(m): 5:23pm
Na dem dem now...come and kick this piece to front page lalasticlala...
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by chibike69: 5:39pm
Nice post

Tosyne

1 Like

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Narldon(f): 5:40pm




Nigerians have Trust issues when buying Bread



After asking the seller if it's Today's Own



They Still Go ahead and perform the Squeezing Test to Confirm


22 Likes

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by donbrowser(m): 5:40pm
Tosyne2much and lists sha
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by abdeiz(m): 5:40pm
A Corper here....honestly I have nothing more to add.


Just occupying space in this thread that I booked.
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by babyfaceafrica: 5:40pm
Sleeping with students...and the ladies sleeping with married teachers and principal
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Sniper12: 5:41pm
national year of sex and comfort. na der i fear village gals , at their young age dem don sabi all the styles and had wide kitty chai

7 Likes

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by MOSTEC(m): 5:41pm
NYSC-NIGERIA YOUTH SEX CAMP




i skipped nysc...




today am not regretting it
..

5 Likes

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tossie101(f): 5:42pm
Ok
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by emeijeh(m): 5:42pm
Mr. 10/10 is back.


Please tell them, if they avoid premarital sex, they will prosper

4 Likes

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Emmyk(m): 5:42pm
Some of these happy to just anybody. #EkitiKopa# cool
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by tosyne2much(m): 5:42pm
donbrowser:
Tosyne2much and lists sha
E don tey nah egbon cheesy

1 Like

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by ojimmu: 5:42pm
Tosyne2mch my man is back with the lists
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by kennynelcon(m): 5:43pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by baike: 5:43pm
president buhari is plastic the real buhari is dead long time ago
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by eDoctorr(m): 5:43pm
Why can't u categorize ur claim?

How indiscipline corpers riun their lives. [i][/i]
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by BoyHuncho(m): 5:43pm
Tosyn baba..so you were serving in 1995 abi @ #4 cheesy

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by id4sho(m): 5:43pm
Corpers and sex like 5&6 kilode
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by Lalas247(f): 5:43pm
tosyne2much:
E don tey nah egbon cheesy
Na this kin list I dey like grin
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by SageTravels: 5:44pm
rr
Re: 10 Ways Corpers Ruin Their Lives During NYSC by bjhaid: 5:44pm
Nothing like pride bro, you simply can't associate with some people

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) / Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos / Accident Kills 2 Corpers In Akwa Ibom State (Photos)

Viewing this topic: Sirpc(m), illydeco(m), vickvan(m), myked(m), biggy26, sadiqabuch, Ayo199(m), reality17(m), jedisco(m), ola20155, paulGrundy(m), RevisedEdition, Shindharah(f), Abbey24(m), shurlar50(m), Ebubeslym(m), megatran(m), oluwabibson(m), onyichick(f), mickywonder, CaptainKool15(m), godzy119(m), gamaliel121(m), Milo30(m), D33VA(f), Tjayjosh(m), Oysdam(m), Ulzee007, DogWhisperer(m), lawrence83, dyemida(m), chemilove499(f), ogashman(m), rafa9(m), achorladey, Champella(m), Joshrob(m), KunkAcid, Abu130rayan, timbs001(m), Robertbh(m), Dapravo, MarchLegend, mayowa94, funmisticqueen(f), ferdison(m), auwalabj(m), aybabz101, 9jakohai(m), chiefolododo(m), jukemo, VanTee20(m), micolo5000(m), calliope(f), Helen56, Mayour33(m), SirLewis(m), OrestesDante, skillz111(m), snezBaba, Sanctus1, precielalah, Ikoyomanuel, Victarion(m), Saimeritus(m), akins56(m), coolzeal(m), Drubiggs24(m), Bioboy1213(m), jovie50, olagamalin(m), OluwaTobiloba03(f), Majikals(m), Lilibeth914(f), martin1772(m), sniper77(m), cuvox(m), Nanjerian, LeBron9, Richkid97(m), ijrm and 117 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.