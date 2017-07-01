₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:08pm On Sep 15
These nice photos were taken with my Android phone. I have had them in my phone for a while now. I love taking pictures of the sky, sunsets and sunrise, landscape etc. All photos were edited with camera360 app.
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:10pm On Sep 15
Lagos, skyline
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:18pm On Sep 15
Lagosians guess where here?
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by TechPanda(m): 5:19pm On Sep 15
I love the view in the first one, PERFECT TIMING! (when Lagosian witch want to fly?)
Sisi.. I suppose you took those picture with an iPhone 7? Ni odju elegba, we know unah story!
But babe, endeavour to share some of your selfies.. At least compensate the guys who are always roaming Nairaland like evil spirit
Am sure you haven't seen the Selfies our forefathers took back in those days VS. the ones we now take
Lol.. Mostly This Funny Selfie of Mercy Johnson Hehe..
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:20pm On Sep 15
Where?
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:27pm On Sep 15
Adeola Odeku Road, Victoria Island
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:28pm On Sep 15
Erin ijesha waterfall 3rd level
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:31pm On Sep 15
Lekki phase 1
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:34pm On Sep 15
TechPanda:The first pic was taken @ sunset in Benin city when I traveled last month.
The pics where taken with my 8mp Android phone I just used camera360 to edit and to make the colours pop
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:35pm On Sep 15
Maryland, Lagos
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:36pm On Sep 15
Idanre hills, Ondo
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:37pm On Sep 15
Mike Adenuga tower, V. I
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:38pm On Sep 15
Sunset after rainfall
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:40pm On Sep 15
Sunrise over 3rd Mainland bridge
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:42pm On Sep 15
Sunset @ Ota, Ogun state
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:43pm On Sep 15
#Butthatsunsettho
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by TechPanda(m): 5:44pm On Sep 15
KillerBeauty:
8mp Android Phone?? I suppose there's a name for every phone ... or are you afraid to say the name in public?
Oyah come and tell me in my ear..
If folks (including Nigerians) can buy these Phones With Horrible names....
Serious matters. I was thinking of buying gone for my Landlord's Wife Sept-brother, Girlfriend daughter.
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:46pm On Sep 15
Me wearing my boo safety shoes
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 5:48pm On Sep 15
TechPanda:I didn't know you are interested in the name na.
It's Gionee M5mini. Been using it for a year n half now
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by Evaberry(f): 6:09pm On Sep 15
This is lovely
lalasticlala come and see our new photographer
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by Evablizin(f): 6:19pm On Sep 15
This is amazing,lovely.
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by henry007(m): 7:19pm On Sep 15
Amazing.
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by brandon180(m): 7:39pm On Sep 15
ama hook u up with TY Bello, u should be able to kick off ur career from there..
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by ritababe(f): 7:43pm On Sep 15
KillerBeauty:
the phone no get name ni?
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by PhilAmadeus: 7:46pm On Sep 15
Ty B in dah making....awesome snapshots...kip it up sisi..
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by prestigiouslady: 9:02pm On Sep 15
Nice one
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by herkeem: 9:17pm On Sep 15
Do you know you can sell these pictures online. Go join shuttersock and sell these awesome pics.
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by 3Div: 9:19pm On Sep 15
Good shots
Advice. Stop using the same filter options.
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 9:26pm On Sep 15
3Div:What other photo App do you suggest?
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 9:28pm On Sep 15
herkeem:
Yes but shutterstock is giving me problem maybe because I don't fully understand how it works
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by muller101(m): 9:28pm On Sep 15
KillerBeauty:your boo de work for coal mine?
|Re: Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone by KillerBeauty(f): 9:28pm On Sep 15
PhilAmadeus:Thanks
