Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Amazing Photos I Took With My Phone (12238 Views)

Photos That I Took With The PhonePad 3 / Pictures That I Took With The Itel S31. / See What My Phone Is Showing Me (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

These nice photos were taken with my Android phone. I have had them in my phone for a while now. I love taking pictures of the sky, sunsets and sunrise, landscape etc. All photos were edited with camera360 app. 12 Likes 1 Share

Lagos, skyline 4 Likes

Lagosians guess where here? 5 Likes 1 Share





Sisi.. I suppose you took those picture with an iPhone 7? Ni odju elegba, we know unah story!



But babe, endeavour to share some of your selfies.. At least compensate the guys who are always roaming Nairaland like evil spirit



Am sure you haven't seen the Selfies our forefathers took back in those days VS. the ones we now take



Lol.. I love the view in the first one, PERFECT TIMING! (when Lagosian witch want to fly?)Sisi.. I suppose you took those picture with an iPhone 7?Ni odju elegba, we know unah story!But babe, endeavour to share some of your selfies.. At least compensate the guys who are always roaming Nairaland like evil spiritAm sure you haven't seen theLol.. Mostly This Funny Selfie of Mercy Johnson Hehe.. 1 Like

Where? 2 Likes

Adeola Odeku Road, Victoria Island 3 Likes 1 Share

Erin ijesha waterfall 3rd level 3 Likes

Lekki phase 1

TechPanda:

I love the view in the first one, PERFECT TIMING! (when Lagosian witch want to fly?)



Sisi.. I suppose you took those picture with an iPhone 7? Ni odju elegba, we know unah story!



But babe, endeavour to share some of your selfies.. At least compensate the guys who are always roaming Nairaland like evil spirit



Am sure you haven't seen the Selfies our forefathers took back in those days VS. the ones we now take



Lol.. Mostly This Funny Selfie of Mercy Johnson Hehe.. The first pic was taken @ sunset in Benin city when I traveled last month.

The pics where taken with my 8mp Android phone I just used camera360 to edit and to make the colours pop The first pic was taken @ sunset in Benin city when I traveled last month.The pics where taken with my 8mp Android phone I just used camera360 to edit and to make the colours pop

Maryland, Lagos 4 Likes 1 Share

Idanre hills, Ondo 4 Likes

Mike Adenuga tower, V. I 3 Likes

Sunset after rainfall 2 Likes 1 Share

Sunrise over 3rd Mainland bridge 4 Likes

Sunset @ Ota, Ogun state 4 Likes

#Butthatsunsettho 1 Like

KillerBeauty:



The first pic was taken @ sunset in Benin city when I traveled last month.

The pics where taken with my 8mp Android phone I just used camera360 to edit and to make the colours pop

8mp Android Phone?? I suppose there's a name for every phone ... or are you afraid to say the name in public?



Oyah come and tell me in my ear..



If folks (including Nigerians) can buy these Phones With Horrible names



Serious matters. I was thinking of buying gone for my Landlord's Wife Sept-brother, Girlfriend daughter. 8mp Android Phone?? I suppose there's a name for every phone ... or are you afraid to say the name in public?Oyah come and tell me in my ear..If folks (including Nigerians) can buy these....Serious matters. I was thinking of buying gone for my Landlord's Wife Sept-brother, Girlfriend daughter. 2 Likes 1 Share

Me wearing my boo safety shoes 5 Likes

TechPanda:





8mp Android Phone?? I suppose there's a name for every phone ... or are you afraid to say the name in public?



Oyah come and tell me in my ear..



If folks (including Nigerians) can buy these Phones With Horrible names



Serious matters. I was thinking of buying gone for my Landlord's Wife Sept-brother, Girlfriend daughter. I didn't know you are interested in the name na.

It's Gionee M5mini. Been using it for a year n half now I didn't know you are interested in the name na.It's Gionee M5mini. Been using it for a year n half now 4 Likes

This is lovely

lalasticlala come and see our new photographer







This is amazing,lovely. This is amazing,lovely.

Amazing.

ama hook u up with TY Bello, u should be able to kick off ur career from there.. 4 Likes

KillerBeauty:



The first pic was taken @ sunset in Benin city when I traveled last month.

The pics where taken with my 8mp Android phone I just used camera360 to edit and to make the colours pop

the phone no get name ni? the phone no get name ni?

Ty B in dah making....awesome snapshots...kip it up sisi..

Nice one

Do you know you can sell these pictures online. Go join shuttersock and sell these awesome pics. 1 Like

Good shots



Advice. Stop using the same filter options.

3Div:

Good shots



Advice. Stop using the same filter options. What other photo App do you suggest? What other photo App do you suggest?

herkeem:

Do you know you can sell these pictures online. Go join shuttersock and sell these awesome pics.

Yes but shutterstock is giving me problem maybe because I don't fully understand how it works Yes but shutterstock is giving me problem maybe because I don't fully understand how it works

KillerBeauty:

Me wearing my boo safety shoes your boo de work for coal mine? your boo de work for coal mine? 2 Likes