Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:35pm
The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has left a Caribbean island uninhabited by civilisation 'for the first time in 300 years'.


All of Barbuda's 1,800 residents have been evacuated and more than 95 per cent of its structures have been damaged after the ferocious storm hit its shores last week.


The Category 5 hurricane battered the Caribbean with winds of up to 185mph leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.






http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4887088/Hurricane-Irma-wiped-Barbuda-ambassador-reveals.html

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 8:37pm
Na wah thank God everybody was evacuated

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by MeanCliFF(m): 8:38pm
And in less than 7 years time, it will be organised again far more than any Nigerian city.


Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:38pm
Many of Barbuda's residents were relocated to Antigua, which did not sufferas much damage.


Barbuda's relocated residents are now living in cramped conditions in Antingua's government buildings and nursing homes.

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 8:40pm
Wow shocked
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 8:48pm
Nawa o
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by daveP(m): 8:51pm
And all our senators are busy hallaring over allowances in a 'new generation' bank. To think of the benue flood they have no idea. Lord help us from cankerworms senators

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Davidhero(m): 8:54pm
Hay....

E just weak me.

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by aaronson(m): 8:55pm
I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever know gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?
That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 8:56pm
Check closely you will find a Nigerian there among the ruins. Nigerians are like MTN







Everywhere you go
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by ItsJezzy(m): 9:43pm
aaronson:
I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever knew, gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?
That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.
Who is this one now? undecided undecided

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Emerikoss: 9:47pm
Nawaa oo
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by allanphash7(m): 10:09pm
WTH
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:09pm
It is well.
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 10:09pm
Mehn this is a great disaster o
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by naijainform: 10:10pm
aaronson:
I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever knew, gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?
That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.

You be cow, better cow

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by ritababe(f): 10:10pm
aaronson:
I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever knew, gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?
That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.
may God help u

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by vincentjk(m): 10:10pm
Omg
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Lakside1955: 10:10pm
Most of their home are mobiles, thats why it was destroy easily

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:11pm
Sorry
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Zizicardo(f): 10:11pm
God of mercy

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 10:11pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by zinomind: 10:11pm
I'm going there, I'd like to be d only one there
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Xforce: 10:11pm
aaronson:
I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever knew, gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?
That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.
Bros,quick question... even na u suppose ask yourself, Are u Norma?

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:11pm
sad
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by AndreFinito(m): 10:11pm
cry[quote]
deadly
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:12pm
Irma dey paravex ooo
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 10:12pm
Is very unfortunate. My empathy to them
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:12pm
embarassed cry cry

May the Lord restore the lost years!
Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Realmann: 10:12pm
aaronson:
I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever knew, gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?
That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.

what is this one saying? That Albert Einstein is greater than God. Are you technically OK?

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by allanphash7(m): 10:12pm
Truth sayer
ItsJezzy:

Who is this one now? undecided undecided

Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by OrestesDante: 10:12pm
Na wa ooo

