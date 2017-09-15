Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) (21036 Views)

All of Barbuda's 1,800 residents have been evacuated and more than 95 per cent of its structures have been damaged after the ferocious storm hit its shores last week.





The Category 5 hurricane battered the Caribbean with winds of up to 185mph leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4887088/Hurricane-Irma-wiped-Barbuda-ambassador-reveals.html The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has left a Caribbean island uninhabited by civilisation 'for the first time in 300 years'.All of Barbuda's 1,800 residents have been evacuated and more than 95 per cent of its structures have been damaged after the ferocious storm hit its shores last week.The Category 5 hurricane battered the Caribbean with winds of up to 185mph leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Na wah thank God everybody was evacuated

And in less than 7 years time, it will be organised again far more than any Nigerian city.





Many of Barbuda's residents were relocated to Antigua, which did not sufferas much damage.





Barbuda's relocated residents are now living in cramped conditions in Antingua's government buildings and nursing homes.

And all our senators are busy hallaring over allowances in a 'new generation' bank. To think of the benue flood they have no idea. Lord help us from cankerworms senators

E just weak me.

I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever know gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?

I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever know gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?

That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.

















Check closely you will find a Nigerian there among the ruins. Nigerians are like MTNEverywhere you go

Who is this one now? Who is this one now?

Mehn this is a great disaster o

You be cow, better cow You be cow, better cow

Most of their home are mobiles, thats why it was destroy easily

God of mercy

I'm going there, I'd like to be d only one there

Irma dey paravex ooo

Is very unfortunate. My empathy to them





May the Lord restore the lost years! May the Lord restore the lost years!

what is this one saying? That Albert Einstein is greater than God. Are you technically OK? what is this one saying? That Albert Einstein is greater than God. Are you technically OK?

ItsJezzy:



Truth sayer