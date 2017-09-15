₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:35pm
The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has left a Caribbean island uninhabited by civilisation 'for the first time in 300 years'.
All of Barbuda's 1,800 residents have been evacuated and more than 95 per cent of its structures have been damaged after the ferocious storm hit its shores last week.
The Category 5 hurricane battered the Caribbean with winds of up to 185mph leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4887088/Hurricane-Irma-wiped-Barbuda-ambassador-reveals.html
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 8:37pm
Na wah thank God everybody was evacuated
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by MeanCliFF(m): 8:38pm
And in less than 7 years time, it will be organised again far more than any Nigerian city.
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:38pm
Many of Barbuda's residents were relocated to Antigua, which did not sufferas much damage.
Barbuda's relocated residents are now living in cramped conditions in Antingua's government buildings and nursing homes.
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 8:40pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 8:48pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by daveP(m): 8:51pm
And all our senators are busy hallaring over allowances in a 'new generation' bank. To think of the benue flood they have no idea. Lord help us from cankerworms senators
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Davidhero(m): 8:54pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by aaronson(m): 8:55pm
I'm still wondering to myself, how did Albert Einstein ever know gravitational wave was responsibly for gravity?
That guy is greater than God for having such a bright mind, Even God the owner of the said universe can not put checks and balances to such disastrous disaster like hurricane. I believed if Einstein was still alive, he would have proffered solution to help Astrophysicist solve this hurricane disaster.
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 8:56pm
Check closely you will find a Nigerian there among the ruins. Nigerians are like MTN
Everywhere you go
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by ItsJezzy(m): 9:43pm
aaronson:Who is this one now?
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Emerikoss: 9:47pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by allanphash7(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by naijainform: 10:10pm
aaronson:
You be cow, better cow
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by ritababe(f): 10:10pm
aaronson:may God help u
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by vincentjk(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Lakside1955: 10:10pm
Most of their home are mobiles, thats why it was destroy easily
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:11pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Zizicardo(f): 10:11pm
God of mercy
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 10:11pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by zinomind: 10:11pm
I'm going there, I'd like to be d only one there
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Xforce: 10:11pm
aaronson:Bros,quick question... even na u suppose ask yourself, Are u Norma?
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:11pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by AndreFinito(m): 10:11pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:12pm
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 10:12pm
Is very unfortunate. My empathy to them
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:12pm
May the Lord restore the lost years!
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by Realmann: 10:12pm
aaronson:
what is this one saying? That Albert Einstein is greater than God. Are you technically OK?
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by allanphash7(m): 10:12pm
Truth sayer
ItsJezzy:
|Re: Hurricane Irma Destroys Entire Barbuda, Caribbean Island (Photos) by OrestesDante: 10:12pm
