|Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by NEHLIVE: 10:04pm
One of the most beautiful wedding songs and collaborations to hit the airwaves in 2017, Love Me Tender by HND record label’s front-man, Demmie Vee featuring 9ice just got a visual.
It’s a befitting one shot by the amazing Adasa Cookey. You have heard so much about the boy, Demmie Vee, this video will poof to you that he is indeed one of the best young acts in the industry right now who is much in his own class.
We promise you one thing, this is a video you will love to watch again and again. Now proof us wrong and watch it right away.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdzRJ2p_QhM
1 Like
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by Yomzzyblog: 10:41pm
Ok
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by timilehin95(m): 10:42pm
It's 9ice.. Thank God it's not an ipob thread again
But y is dis song every where
Kudos to d ftc guy, he's so fast
1 Like
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by free2ryhme: 10:42pm
NEHLIVE:
Another pangolo music hit front page
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by itiswellandwell: 10:42pm
Nice one. To all the I don't have data to watch it crew. Here's a review of the song. It's a love music which is as well ideal for a marriage celebration. No be shayo music ooo. So, you can go ahead to borrow money and buy data to watch it if you are a fan of love music.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by ollah1: 10:44pm
Nice one Demmie. Keep soaring higher. Got your back all day bruv
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by skinmalata(m): 10:46pm
Nice music by 9ce
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by zinomind: 10:46pm
itiswellandwell:
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:57pm
Not impressed
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by devigblegble: 11:01pm
Was that a real dread on 9ice �
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by shobroy10(m): 11:05pm
devigblegble:
No dread real
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by Greatmind23: 11:09pm
whack song all I see is yahooboy and yahooman and some hole lo shows and some fame seeking girls
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by MuyiRano(m): 11:09pm
can someone first help me confirm if the song make sense? I'm managing my data
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by dadasupremacy(m): 11:19pm
E make am die
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by ncine: 11:22pm
hmmm
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by xtremeTall(m): 11:26pm
Love dis song
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by crazygod(m): 11:26pm
Give me a nonso amadi kinda song. This one is confirmed pangolo
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by luminouz(m): 11:29pm
MuyiRano:D song mako sensa!!!!!
|Re: Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) by lenghtinny(m): 11:35pm
From Tubaba to 9ice, dem hype this boy tire yet he no still blow. Even Lil kesh use am wash boxers for public....
Famzin won't get him anywhere in the industry except he wants to remain a fringe artist forever...
