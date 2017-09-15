Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) (1121 Views)

It’s a befitting one shot by the amazing Adasa Cookey. You have heard so much about the boy, Demmie Vee, this video will poof to you that he is indeed one of the best young acts in the industry right now who is much in his own class.



We promise you one thing, this is a video you will love to watch again and again. Now proof us wrong and watch it right away.





Ok





But y is dis song every where





NEHLIVE:

Nice one. To all the I don't have data to watch it crew. Here's a review of the song. It's a love music which is as well ideal for a marriage celebration. No be shayo music ooo. So, you can go ahead to borrow money and buy data to watch it if you are a fan of love music.



Nice one Demmie. Keep soaring higher. Got your back all day bruv

Nice music by 9ce

itiswellandwell:

Nice one

Not impressed

Was that a real dread on 9ice �

devigblegble:

Was that a real dread on 9ice �

whack song all I see is yahooboy and yahooman and some hole lo shows and some fame seeking girls

can someone first help me confirm if the song make sense? I'm managing my data

E make am die

hmmm

Love dis song

Give me a nonso amadi kinda song. This one is confirmed pangolo

MuyiRano:

can someone first help me confirm if the song make sense? I'm managing my data D song mako sensa!!!!! D song mako sensa!!!!!