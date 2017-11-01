₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by contactmorak: 8:06pm
Checkout Demmie Vee's Hot Artwork & Song, Figure 8 Generating Talks Online
Demmie Vee is on a row this year! Barely a month after dropping the much anticipated video of his hit single, “Love Me Tender” featuring 9ice, he has finally dropped a total knockout.
“Figure 8” is the title of this new super smash song from the HND Records Demmie Vee A.K.A, the Kalakuta Pikin.
In this song produced by DJ Coublon, Demmie Vee infuses a smooth blend of Afropop and Afrobeat to come up with a sound which resurrected the rhythmic spirit of Fela and which also has a huge potential to reawaken a fresh wave of Fela dance across the continent and beyond. This song coupled with its hot artwork are currently generating talks online.
Listen & Download “Demmie Vee – Figure 8” below...
http://tooxclusive.com/download-mp3/demmie-vee-figure-8-prod-by-dj-coublon-new-song/
1 Like
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by allymarry89(f): 9:04pm
Nice
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:04pm
Good job but stay clear off those girls in the picture, they can turn a beautiful journey into a mere day dream.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by I124U: 9:04pm
Black don’t crack
Nowadays na nudity dey sell pass
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by Anthony4578(m): 9:05pm
Really
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by foxzy(m): 9:05pm
Lady F
seah you go love me jeje
love me tender
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by Felixalex(m): 9:05pm
Art work or ass work
2 Likes
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by kending: 9:05pm
Goodluck braa
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by rawpadgin(m): 9:06pm
U guys should stop comparing these wack a$$ artists with the legendary fela. It's an insult
These ones web nor get liver naim u take dry compare the bravest Yoruba man ever?
1 Like
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by elmessiahs(m): 9:06pm
he could have done better..they ain't curvy to me
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by bobjack(m): 9:09pm
those girls would take your destiny
2 Likes
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by SirLakes: 9:10pm
Booker
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by MicTayor(m): 9:10pm
eje ki demy V lo sowo agbeje lowo....
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by oladrogo(m): 9:12pm
E No Easy 2 Make Name For The Industry Without Bar, Dami Vee Carry On .
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by oshe11(m): 9:13pm
Those girls wud definately stink down there....
Trust Me
***In 2face Voice: U DONT WANNA GO DOWN THERE
2 Likes
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:17pm
elmessiahs:They are curvy to others
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by fatdon2(m): 9:21pm
Airforce1 see your mate o
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by freeman95(m): 9:22pm
Can anyone explain why 70percent of songs in the world is about females
1 Like
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by YungRichG1: 9:23pm
Celebs be like - Nudity Sells
I be like - Stupidity smells
So after this boy don struggle finish Na yansh levels him wan take blow him career.... He should take a cue from Adekunle Gold ... Mmmtttccchhewwww just look at the mumu girl on the right be like who set yansh to release time bomb (mess)
2 Likes
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by SuperKlean: 9:25pm
9jvirgin:
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by lenghtinny(m): 9:30pm
Dude is more popular for making nairaland front page than making a hit song yet they are talking about fela
2 Likes
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by Divay22(f): 9:30pm
His Awesome God ft Tubaba will still be my best, among all his songs..
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by Learnstuffs(m): 9:39pm
Where is the figure 8?
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by paradigmshift(m): 10:01pm
rawpadgin:
aside from liver n all that.
no artist can compete with fela.
in terms of talent n lyrics. dis guy good .
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by Augustap(f): 10:03pm
Some ladies are totally senseless. Because you'll be paid, you decide to go nude for a video dt almost the whole world will be viewing, while the owner of the video is fully clothed.
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by greencard: 10:09pm
Augustap:I thought I'm the only one that feels same way...it kind of baffles me like what the hell?!!!
These days I practically change any channel I stumbled on playing music videos with half nude ladies .i feel the artiste doesn't have talent or probably what it takes to make good music that's why he has to employ nakked women to do the marketing
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by michael142(m): 10:19pm
9jvirgin:
True word this. Na them turn ice prince to upcoming artist
1 Like
|Re: Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) by Augustap(f): 10:21pm
greencard:It's demeaning. It's hard to find women dressed properly on musical videos, even the female artistes are not helping issues at all but wetin concern me
