Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Demmie Vee - "Figure 8" (Audio) (7647 Views)

Demmie Vee Featuring 9ice - "Love Me Tender" Rmx (Video) / 9ice & Demmie Vee Hit The Studio, Listen To Their New Duet / MUSIC + VIDEO + LYRICS: Demmie Vee – Awesome God Ft. 2baba (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Checkout Demmie Vee's Hot Artwork & Song, Figure 8 Generating Talks Online



Demmie Vee is on a row this year! Barely a month after dropping the much anticipated video of his hit single, “Love Me Tender” featuring 9ice, he has finally dropped a total knockout.



“Figure 8” is the title of this new super smash song from the HND Records Demmie Vee A.K.A, the Kalakuta Pikin.



In this song produced by DJ Coublon, Demmie Vee infuses a smooth blend of Afropop and Afrobeat to come up with a sound which resurrected the rhythmic spirit of Fela and which also has a huge potential to reawaken a fresh wave of Fela dance across the continent and beyond. This song coupled with its hot artwork are currently generating talks online.



Listen & Download “Demmie Vee – Figure 8” below...



http://tooxclusive.com/download-mp3/demmie-vee-figure-8-prod-by-dj-coublon-new-song/ Demmie Vee is on a row this year! Barely a month after dropping the much anticipated video of his hit single, “Love Me Tender” featuring 9ice, he has finally dropped a total knockout.“Figure 8” is the title of this new super smash song from the HND Records Demmie Vee A.K.A, the Kalakuta Pikin.In this song produced by DJ Coublon, Demmie Vee infuses a smooth blend of Afropop and Afrobeat to come up with a sound which resurrected the rhythmic spirit of Fela and which also has a huge potential to reawaken a fresh wave of Fela dance across the continent and beyond. This song coupled with its hot artwork are currently generating talks online.Listen & Download “Demmie Vee – Figure 8” below... 1 Like

Nice

Good job but stay clear off those girls in the picture, they can turn a beautiful journey into a mere day dream. 10 Likes 1 Share

Black don’t crack







Nowadays na nudity dey sell pass 7 Likes 1 Share

Really

Lady F

seah you go love me jeje

love me tender

Art work or ass work 2 Likes

Goodluck braa

U guys should stop comparing these wack a$$ artists with the legendary fela. It's an insult





These ones web nor get liver naim u take dry compare the bravest Yoruba man ever? 1 Like

he could have done better..they ain't curvy to me

those girls would take your destiny 2 Likes

Booker

eje ki demy V lo sowo agbeje lowo....

E No Easy 2 Make Name For The Industry Without Bar, Dami Vee Carry On .







Trust Me



***In 2face Voice: U DONT WANNA GO DOWN THERE Those girls wud definately stink down there....Trust Me***In 2face Voice: U DONT WANNA GO DOWN THERE 2 Likes

elmessiahs:

he could have done better..they ain't curvy to me They are curvy to others They are curvy to others

Airforce1 see your mate o

Can anyone explain why 70percent of songs in the world is about females 1 Like

Celebs be like - Nudity Sells





I be like - Stupidity smells





So after this boy don struggle finish Na yansh levels him wan take blow him career.... He should take a cue from Adekunle Gold ... Mmmtttccchhewwww just look at the mumu girl on the right be like who set yansh to release time bomb (mess) 2 Likes

9jvirgin:

Good job but stay clear off those girls in the picture, they can turn a beautiful journey into a mere day dream.

Dude is more popular for making nairaland front page than making a hit song yet they are talking about fela 2 Likes

His Awesome God ft Tubaba will still be my best, among all his songs..

Where is the figure 8?

rawpadgin:

U guys should stop comparing these wack a$$ artists with the legendary fela. It's an insult





These ones web nor get liver naim u take dry compare the bravest Yoruba man ever?

aside from liver n all that.

no artist can compete with fela.

in terms of talent n lyrics. dis guy good . aside from liver n all that.no artist can compete with fela.in terms of talent n lyrics. dis guy good .

Some ladies are totally senseless. Because you'll be paid, you decide to go nude for a video dt almost the whole world will be viewing, while the owner of the video is fully clothed.

Augustap:

Some ladies are totally senseless. Because you'll be paid, you decide to go nude for a video dt almost the whole world will be viewing, while the owner of the video is fully clothed. I thought I'm the only one that feels same way...it kind of baffles me like what the hell?!!!



These days I practically change any channel I stumbled on playing music videos with half nude ladies .i feel the artiste doesn't have talent or probably what it takes to make good music that's why he has to employ nakked women to do the marketing I thought I'm the only one that feels same way...it kind of baffles me like what the hell?!!!These days I practically change any channel I stumbled on playing music videos with half nude ladies .i feel the artiste doesn't have talent or probably what it takes to make good music that's why he has to employ nakked women to do the marketing

9jvirgin:

Good job but stay clear off those girls in the picture, they can turn a beautiful journey into a mere day dream.



True word this. Na them turn ice prince to upcoming artist True word this. Na them turn ice prince to upcoming artist 1 Like