|Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by todaynewsreview: 10:55pm On Sep 15
This was one of the throwback photos Brother David and Sister Faith (Oyedepo) during their courting years before their glorious moment as shared by Faith Abiola Oyedepo
.
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Tamass: 11:01pm On Sep 15
Wow...apart from been a pastor what else does he do?
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 11:04pm On Sep 15
Tamass:He is a business man
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Worwor(m): 11:07pm On Sep 15
KendrickAyomide:How many businesses has he started so far with cretins money?
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by emaxjey(m): 11:18pm On Sep 15
wao lovely ..slayqueens gonna ignore this thread like plague....u see Rome is not built in a day.. "no one knows tomorrow sha" that I can say for now..una understand the rest :Pwao lovely ..slayqueens gonna ignore this thread like plague....u see Rome is not built in a day.. "no one knows tomorrow sha" that I can say for now..una understand the rest
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by tobillionaire(m): 11:55pm On Sep 15
cool
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by justi4jesu(f): 11:20am
My case is different
Winners show me some love with likes biko
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Thamostkorrupt6: 11:20am
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 11:21am
Make i no lie...dem no fine now and then sha
Sister faith looks like one of those sisters in christ u meet halfway in an elevator。U ask her going down,she will say *God forbid,im going up in Jesus name.
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:21am
Baba they live on tithe
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by RexEmmyGee: 11:22am
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Kennitrust: 11:22am
see love
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by demsid(m): 11:22am
Wow. During the hustling days . I'm happy for them, I mean their marriage.
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by asdfjklhaha(f): 11:22am
H
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by mikool007(m): 11:22am
Bro David looks like cgi
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Edoloaded: 11:22am
my case is different. i tap into your blessing ijn amen
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Statsocial: 11:22am
Pastor Faith is an awesome woman who saw vision! A first class graduate of Unilorin who married a graduate of Kwarapoly and didn't look down on him. Today that poly graduate owns two high flying private universities in Nigeria with hundreds of professors on his payroll with another 2 currently under construction, another French speaking university in Congo. And also two new universities in Ghana and Kenya all to be built before 2032. Back at his polytechnic a lecturer who was bothered at the direction of his life once warned or told him to face academics and stop pastoring(which was certainly not lucrative then) and he retorted "I am a full time pastor and a part time student"
Tamass:A writer with books raking over billions as at 2015, A chancellor of two universities currently running and two more in the works in Abuja and Tinapa, Cross River and proprietor of hundreds of primary and secondary schools and also the manager of everything Living Faith.
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by lebete3000: 11:22am
KendrickAyomide:
He is an Architect from my findings.
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Ridhwan1(m): 11:23am
Ok
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Odianose13(m): 11:23am
Grace is sufficient!
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by jejemanito: 11:23am
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by free2ryhme: 11:23am
todaynewsreview:
God is good
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by icedfire(m): 11:23am
pa oyedepo, no change at all
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Christafarian(m): 11:24am
Say whatever you may about him/them. The Bishop has written his name on the sands of time; it remains indelible forever.
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by mrwonlasewonie: 11:24am
Tamass:he writes books and he is also an entrepreneur and chancellor of some private universities,secondary schools ,day care and crèches established by him
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by emerged01(m): 11:24am
Worwor:So it takes cretins' Money to write books?
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 11:24am
Nice
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 11:25am
Two ugly mur'fuckers
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by comshots(m): 11:25am
Is oyedepo his wife an Ibo woman?
His church heal malaria and typhoid fever patients.Praise God!
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by allanphash7(m): 11:26am
Successful business man/woman
|Re: Faith And David Oyedepo During Their Courtship Days (Throwback Photo) by mrwonlasewonie: 11:26am
Elnino4ladies:really?
