This was one of the throwback photos Brother David and Sister Faith (Oyedepo) during their courting years before their glorious moment as shared by Faith Abiola Oyedepo

Wow...apart from been a pastor what else does he do? 6 Likes

Tamass:

Wow...apart from been a pastor what else does he do? He is a business man He is a business man 16 Likes 2 Shares

KendrickAyomide:

He is a business man How many businesses has he started so far with cretins money? How many businesses has he started so far with cretins money? 7 Likes

wao lovely ..slayqueens gonna ignore this thread like plague....u see Rome is not built in a day.. "no one knows tomorrow sha" that I can say for now..una understand the rest :Pwao lovely ..slayqueens gonna ignore this thread like plague....u see Rome is not built in a day.. "no one knows tomorrow sha" that I can say for now..una understand the rest 16 Likes 2 Shares

Winners show me some love with likes biko My case is differentWinners show me some love with likes biko 22 Likes

Sister faith looks like one of those sisters in christ u meet halfway in an elevator。U ask her going down,she will say *God forbid,im going up in Jesus name. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Baba they live on tithe

see love 10 Likes 1 Share

Wow. During the hustling days . I'm happy for them, I mean their marriage.



Bro David looks like cgi

my case is different. i tap into your blessing ijn amen 2 Likes

Tamass:

Wow...apart from been a pastor what else does he do? A writer with books raking over billions as at 2015, A chancellor of two universities currently running and two more in the works in Abuja and Tinapa, Cross River and proprietor of hundreds of primary and secondary schools and also the manager of everything Living Faith. Pastor Faith is an awesome woman who saw vision! A first class graduate of Unilorin who married a graduate of Kwarapoly and didn't look down on him. Today that poly graduate owns two high flying private universities in Nigeria with hundreds of professors on his payroll with another 2 currently under construction, another French speaking university in Congo. And also two new universities in Ghana and Kenya all to be built before 2032. Back at his polytechnic a lecturer who was bothered at the direction of his life once warned or told him to face academics and stop pastoring(which was certainly not lucrative then) and he retorted "I am a full time pastor and a part time student"A writer with books raking over billions as at 2015, A chancellor of two universities currently running and two more in the works in Abuja and Tinapa, Cross River and proprietor of hundreds of primary and secondary schools and also the manager of everything Living Faith. 12 Likes 2 Shares

KendrickAyomide:

He is a business man

He is an Architect from my findings. He is an Architect from my findings. 3 Likes

Grace is sufficient!

God is good God is good 2 Likes

pa oyedepo, no change at all 1 Like

Say whatever you may about him/them. The Bishop has written his name on the sands of time; it remains indelible forever. 11 Likes

Tamass:

Wow...apart from been a pastor what else does he do? he writes books and he is also an entrepreneur and chancellor of some private universities,secondary schools ,day care and crèches established by him he writes books and he is also an entrepreneur and chancellor of some private universities,secondary schools ,day care and crèches established by him

Worwor:

How many businesses has he started so far with cretins money? So it takes cretins' Money to write books? So it takes cretins' Money to write books? 2 Likes

Two ugly mur'fuckers 1 Like

Is oyedepo his wife an Ibo woman?

His church heal malaria and typhoid fever patients.Praise God! 1 Like

Successful business man/woman