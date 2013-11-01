₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,972 members, 3,794,216 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 12:36 PM

Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character (13415 Views)

Didi Ekanem: My Big Butt Doesn't Affect My Performance On The Bed / Didi Ekanem Hits NYSC Camp (See Her Lovely Pics In NYSC Camp) / Photos From Didi Ekanem's Birthday Celebration (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Ononugo(m): 9:01am
One man’s meat is another man’s poison. While some ladies would rather settle for a gentle, loving and kindhearted man, fast rising actress, Didi Ekanem wants a ‘bad boy’ for a life partner.

In this interview, the bootilicious role interpreter reveals reasons behind her decision. She also talks about her career and aspirations.



How would you describe the year 2017 career wise?

The year has been great so far; full of positive energy. Career wise, it has been a bit slow but surely we will get there.

Have the new faces relegated you to the background?

Of course, no. It is because I am venturing into other personal things.

New things like..?

New things like fashion designing. I’ve just started a clothing line called ODÓT. It’s basically business.

What does ODOT mean?

ODÓT, which is actually abbreviated from Odotukpono, my native name. It means ‘I deserve honour’. ‘I’m worth it’.

It seems most actresses are going into fashion business, why did you join the trend?

I didn’t join any trend. I have always had love for fashion and beauty even before I became an actor. Growing up, before I went out, I’d dress up and UnCloth about 20 times until I find the perfect outfit for whatever event I was going for. It was a ritual and it continued till date. So, it’s only normal that I’m into fashion business today.

Do you have a range of clothes for ODOT, maybe just dresses, tops or natives?

I can’t say I have any particular type of clothes for ODÓT. All what I can say is that I am very particular about class and decency in creating ODÓT clothing.

Do you also intend going into movie production?

Talking about movie production, I can’t say anything about that for now.

I see the way you flaunt what you got on social media, most especially Instagram, do you often receive negative comments? If you do, how do you handle them?

I actually don’t pay attention to negative comments. But do you mean flaunting my clothes? It’s important I do that for the growth of my business.

Not clothes actually but your backside…

Oh that! Do you call it flaunting? For real? I don’t think so…

You know some men drool over big backsides; can you recall any embarrassing moment concerning this?

Please can we not talk about ass? Thank you.

What makes Didi. a unique actress?

The fact that my talent is unique. Everyone is blessed with different and unique talents.

Would you say you are fulfilled as an actress?

How can I be fulfilled when I’ve barely started? I am not fulfilled o, still hungry for more.

At what stage would you be fulfilled?

Emm… when I would have gotten that international recognition and probably break a record as the first Nigerian to win an Oscar for a role in a Hollywood movie.

What are the fond memories of your growing up days?

Growing up, I used to dance in my house and my dad would spray me money, while my siblings would cheer me up (Laughs). I was a fire dancer growing up.

Why didn’t you push the dancing talent in you?

I couldn’t, because at some point, I outgrew the energy.

How challenging was it for you at the beginning?

It wasn’t so challenging because I had done stage acting at the University of Port Harcourt for one year, prior to starting my acting career.

Were you at any point sexually harassed?

I wasn’t and never still. I had the right platform from Royal Arts Academy. That made it easy for me.

Have you always wanted to be an actress?

Yes, I have always wanted to be an actress. I knew it from my excessive watching of Nollywood movies during holidays. Everyday, my dad used to give me money back then, to rent movies… and everyone in my neighbourhood knew I was obsessed with movies. So, later when they started watching my movies, it was normal to them.

If you aren’t in the entertainment industry what else would you have been doing?

I haven’t actually thought of what else I could have done aside entertainment, because right from time, entertainment had always been on my mind; even though, my daddy wanted to force law on me at some point.

What kind of role will Didi reject playing?

It’s certainly going to be nude role. Over-exposing roles aren’t for me.

Can you date or marry an entertainer?

I can’t say who I can marry or who I can’t marry. Whoever God says is mine, is mine, be he an entertainer, engineer, doctor or pastor. My kind of man must be God-fearing. He must be respectful and caring, with a little bad boy character, obviously not a bore, a man that can love me right.

What does love mean to you?

To me, love means respect, care, understanding, patience, tolerance and trust.

Where do you see Didi and your fashion brand in five years?

In five years, I would have built a fashion and beauty empire, by the grace of God. Also, I would have won all the Best Actress awards there are to win.

http://sunnewsonline.com/i-want-a-man-with-bad-boy-character-didi-ekanem-actress/amp/

3 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Neimar: 11:09am
like if you love big butts
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by 9jvirgin(m): 11:11am
Look at this nonentity. With all the problems Nigeria is facing, how will this woman with poo brain's marital endeavors help us.

You want to marry a man with bad body characters with 4 different pictures of the lies you called yansh abi? Okay continue, you think you are doing me, you are doing yourself.

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by tociano009(m): 11:11am
See yansh

9 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Onedibe1: 11:11am
Nna eh..
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by moscobabs(m): 11:11am
And if he start beating you ...you and other stupid ladies like you will start sue the innocent man for Abuse

27 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Moreoffaith(m): 11:12am
Bad boy character like

Sucking abi??

Smoking before going to the Ozza room

Well if u ain't a bad boy you can't handle that aSs.

10 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by iswallker(m): 11:12am
Na so... grin

If she rides a joystick, ones life will never remain the same.. grin

9 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by lovingyouhun: 11:12am
So you can run in and run out of the marriage abi

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Kelvonn: 11:12am
If or when he starts beating you anyhow now you'll be shouting men are scum up and down

10 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 11:12am
only poo full that thing ... rubbish

8 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by zulex880: 11:12am
Person wey marry this one no need buy pillow for house again sad

5 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by free2ryhme: 11:13am
Ononugo:


http://sunnewsonline.com/i-want-a-man-with-bad-boy-character-didi-ekanem-actress/amp/

Go your village dem plenty there
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Ceejay8: 11:13am
That ass is what our president and zoo army are searching for, killing innocent people,

Atleast the python dance can dance around that ass,
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by OrestesDante: 11:13am
Lol.

That's why these people are not having stable marriage. Which one is Bad boy again?

Na yansh many people dey see self na wa oo

2 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Homeboiy(m): 11:13am
Doggy on my mind

1 Like

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by kennyblaze007(m): 11:14am
Uku wa yo Owerri
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Innobee99(m): 11:14am
Terry Gee dey wait for u
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by drunkcow(m): 11:14am
You want badboy if he now do u bad ,u will come to social media and be ranting up and down

1 Like

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by free2ryhme: 11:14am
Ononugo:


http://sunnewsonline.com/i-want-a-man-with-bad-boy-character-didi-ekanem-actress/amp/

you wonder while some girls with such crude mentality end up becoming baby mamas and single mothers

they have already decided their destiny and future and they will be blaming their village witches wey dey there own jeje

2 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by KingAfo(m): 11:14am
If the bad boy character start to dey beat you now, you go say all men are BEASTS...Mchtewwww

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by babyfaceafrica: 11:14am
Kelvonn:
If or when he starts beating you anyhow now you'll be shouting men are scum up and down
no.mind am..beta guys like Seun and lala dey..but na bad boy she wants like tosin2much and tonyebarcanista
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by free2ryhme: 11:15am
Ononugo:


http://sunnewsonline.com/i-want-a-man-with-bad-boy-character-didi-ekanem-actress/amp/

all these destiny destroyers

go Afrika shrine dem full there
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by itiswellandwell: 11:15am
Make she go oshodi under bridge if she is serious

Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by fergie001(m): 11:15am
U do not want to talk about ass?
But in all your pix,ass dey front of the camera than any other part of your body,and you are flaunting your clothes abi?

Success in your acting career,that's all
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by GeneralOjukwu: 11:16am
"In doggystyle...ye shall be a 1min man with this lady." angry

William Shakespeare 1677 - 1893

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by lawngmahan(m): 11:16am
Then later she'll start crying for divorce...I pirry u dear
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by VeniJu: 11:17am
One common thing about ladies taking pictures is that they all have one style of posing.
#viewfromtheback.
Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by YelloweWest: 11:17am
This is where I thank God for my life.. seriously!

Though being in my teens with a lot of exposure (circumstances made me grow up fast)
I could spot a bad boy from a mile away!

There was this guy I met at 17. I really like him but he had the whole bad boy image. It was very hard to resist him but I thank God I did.

He would have ruined my life.

Instead I settled for a shy God fearing guy with huge potential.

How I was able to pick out a good man at 18 still amazes me... I thank God for divine Wisdom.

3 Likes

Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by 9jakohai(m): 11:17am
And when he uses his fists on thee....

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Tuface To Wed Annie March 23rd In Dubai / Deejay Association Lifts Ban On Terry G / Aishwarya Rai Bachan Without Makeup And Green Eyes!

Viewing this topic: Longeaton, insitu23(m), Papichulo8888(m), AFULA(m), Alchelm7(m), deriod(m), Ladyjumong(f), LyfeJennings(m), lekzwyc(m), Nasri100(m), surddick(m), rebirthiix, Swatz, High2k(m), Alorotimi, alcapone10, Gentino(m), OMEGA009(m), nasslerino, chronique(m), glowdot4, geosegun(m), adexolit(f), Preca(f), AJboi(m), intruxive(m), mainman007, Neimar, ahmedidi, adefemi007(m), meedx, KingRex1, wissy47, donspero(m), kinglover(m), Luckianti(m), Juliuxxx, tejiritex, crazygod(m), BestChoiceTutor(m), alberson(f), Prebaby93(f), veekid(m), Otunba2004(m), missvaj2015(f), Itsachair, financialwoman(f), Deiok(m), preciousman(m), lokop1(m), ogalee04(m), FrenchPeter(m), ReneeNuttall(f), Harzan(m), Acepen(m), timilehin007(m), oknee, Abdulkatcha(m), yemitdolapo(f), Fowobi84, next2me, shewshi, Charly17(m), salihu2nic, phenzy, Forta(m), Donbosco22, oyeezah(f), peluwumi, Agwoden(m), ibr4reel(m), demanzuma(m), nengibo, igwe44(m), D34lw4p(m), akinszz, money121(m), emmyspark007(m), Arizona042 and 130 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.