One man’s meat is another man’s poison. While some ladies would rather settle for a gentle, loving and kindhearted man, fast rising actress, Didi Ekanem wants a ‘bad boy’ for a life partner.



In this interview, the bootilicious role interpreter reveals reasons behind her decision. She also talks about her career and aspirations.







How would you describe the year 2017 career wise?



The year has been great so far; full of positive energy. Career wise, it has been a bit slow but surely we will get there.



Have the new faces relegated you to the background?



Of course, no. It is because I am venturing into other personal things.



New things like..?



New things like fashion designing. I’ve just started a clothing line called ODÓT. It’s basically business.



What does ODOT mean?



ODÓT, which is actually abbreviated from Odotukpono, my native name. It means ‘I deserve honour’. ‘I’m worth it’.



It seems most actresses are going into fashion business, why did you join the trend?



I didn’t join any trend. I have always had love for fashion and beauty even before I became an actor. Growing up, before I went out, I’d dress up and UnCloth about 20 times until I find the perfect outfit for whatever event I was going for. It was a ritual and it continued till date. So, it’s only normal that I’m into fashion business today.



Do you have a range of clothes for ODOT, maybe just dresses, tops or natives?



I can’t say I have any particular type of clothes for ODÓT. All what I can say is that I am very particular about class and decency in creating ODÓT clothing.



Do you also intend going into movie production?



Talking about movie production, I can’t say anything about that for now.



I see the way you flaunt what you got on social media, most especially Instagram, do you often receive negative comments? If you do, how do you handle them?



I actually don’t pay attention to negative comments. But do you mean flaunting my clothes? It’s important I do that for the growth of my business.



Not clothes actually but your backside…



Oh that! Do you call it flaunting? For real? I don’t think so…



You know some men drool over big backsides; can you recall any embarrassing moment concerning this?



Please can we not talk about ass? Thank you.



What makes Didi. a unique actress?



The fact that my talent is unique. Everyone is blessed with different and unique talents.



Would you say you are fulfilled as an actress?



How can I be fulfilled when I’ve barely started? I am not fulfilled o, still hungry for more.



At what stage would you be fulfilled?



Emm… when I would have gotten that international recognition and probably break a record as the first Nigerian to win an Oscar for a role in a Hollywood movie.



What are the fond memories of your growing up days?



Growing up, I used to dance in my house and my dad would spray me money, while my siblings would cheer me up (Laughs). I was a fire dancer growing up.



Why didn’t you push the dancing talent in you?



I couldn’t, because at some point, I outgrew the energy.



How challenging was it for you at the beginning?



It wasn’t so challenging because I had done stage acting at the University of Port Harcourt for one year, prior to starting my acting career.



Were you at any point sexually harassed?



I wasn’t and never still. I had the right platform from Royal Arts Academy. That made it easy for me.



Have you always wanted to be an actress?



Yes, I have always wanted to be an actress. I knew it from my excessive watching of Nollywood movies during holidays. Everyday, my dad used to give me money back then, to rent movies… and everyone in my neighbourhood knew I was obsessed with movies. So, later when they started watching my movies, it was normal to them.



If you aren’t in the entertainment industry what else would you have been doing?



I haven’t actually thought of what else I could have done aside entertainment, because right from time, entertainment had always been on my mind; even though, my daddy wanted to force law on me at some point.



What kind of role will Didi reject playing?



It’s certainly going to be nude role. Over-exposing roles aren’t for me.



Can you date or marry an entertainer?



I can’t say who I can marry or who I can’t marry. Whoever God says is mine, is mine, be he an entertainer, engineer, doctor or pastor. My kind of man must be God-fearing. He must be respectful and caring, with a little bad boy character, obviously not a bore, a man that can love me right.



What does love mean to you?



To me, love means respect, care, understanding, patience, tolerance and trust.



Where do you see Didi and your fashion brand in five years?



In five years, I would have built a fashion and beauty empire, by the grace of God. Also, I would have won all the Best Actress awards there are to win.

