₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,972 members, 3,794,216 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 12:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character (13415 Views)
Didi Ekanem: My Big Butt Doesn't Affect My Performance On The Bed / Didi Ekanem Hits NYSC Camp (See Her Lovely Pics In NYSC Camp) / Photos From Didi Ekanem's Birthday Celebration (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Ononugo(m): 9:01am
One man’s meat is another man’s poison. While some ladies would rather settle for a gentle, loving and kindhearted man, fast rising actress, Didi Ekanem wants a ‘bad boy’ for a life partner.
http://sunnewsonline.com/i-want-a-man-with-bad-boy-character-didi-ekanem-actress/amp/
3 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Neimar: 11:09am
like if you love big butts
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by 9jvirgin(m): 11:11am
Look at this nonentity. With all the problems Nigeria is facing, how will this woman with poo brain's marital endeavors help us.
You want to marry a man with bad body characters with 4 different pictures of the lies you called yansh abi? Okay continue, you think you are doing me, you are doing yourself.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by tociano009(m): 11:11am
See yansh
9 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Onedibe1: 11:11am
Nna eh..
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by moscobabs(m): 11:11am
And if he start beating you ...you and other stupid ladies like you will start sue the innocent man for Abuse
27 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Moreoffaith(m): 11:12am
Bad boy character like
Sucking abi??
Smoking before going to the Ozza room
Well if u ain't a bad boy you can't handle that aSs.
10 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by iswallker(m): 11:12am
Na so...
If she rides a joystick, ones life will never remain the same..
9 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by lovingyouhun: 11:12am
So you can run in and run out of the marriage abi
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Kelvonn: 11:12am
If or when he starts beating you anyhow now you'll be shouting men are scum up and down
10 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 11:12am
only poo full that thing ... rubbish
8 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by zulex880: 11:12am
Person wey marry this one no need buy pillow for house again
5 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by free2ryhme: 11:13am
Ononugo:
Go your village dem plenty there
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Ceejay8: 11:13am
That ass is what our president and zoo army are searching for, killing innocent people,
Atleast the python dance can dance around that ass,
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by OrestesDante: 11:13am
Lol.
That's why these people are not having stable marriage. Which one is Bad boy again?
Na yansh many people dey see self na wa oo
2 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Homeboiy(m): 11:13am
Doggy on my mind
1 Like
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by kennyblaze007(m): 11:14am
Uku wa yo Owerri
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by Innobee99(m): 11:14am
Terry Gee dey wait for u
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by drunkcow(m): 11:14am
You want badboy if he now do u bad ,u will come to social media and be ranting up and down
1 Like
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by free2ryhme: 11:14am
Ononugo:
you wonder while some girls with such crude mentality end up becoming baby mamas and single mothers
they have already decided their destiny and future and they will be blaming their village witches wey dey there own jeje
2 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by KingAfo(m): 11:14am
If the bad boy character start to dey beat you now, you go say all men are BEASTS...Mchtewwww
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by babyfaceafrica: 11:14am
Kelvonn:no.mind am..beta guys like Seun and lala dey..but na bad boy she wants like tosin2much and tonyebarcanista
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by free2ryhme: 11:15am
Ononugo:
all these destiny destroyers
go Afrika shrine dem full there
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by itiswellandwell: 11:15am
Make she go oshodi under bridge if she is serious
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by fergie001(m): 11:15am
U do not want to talk about ass?
But in all your pix,ass dey front of the camera than any other part of your body,and you are flaunting your clothes abi?
Success in your acting career,that's all
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by GeneralOjukwu: 11:16am
"In doggystyle...ye shall be a 1min man with this lady."
William Shakespeare 1677 - 1893
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by lawngmahan(m): 11:16am
Then later she'll start crying for divorce...I pirry u dear
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by VeniJu: 11:17am
One common thing about ladies taking pictures is that they all have one style of posing.
#viewfromtheback.
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by YelloweWest: 11:17am
This is where I thank God for my life.. seriously!
Though being in my teens with a lot of exposure (circumstances made me grow up fast)
I could spot a bad boy from a mile away!
There was this guy I met at 17. I really like him but he had the whole bad boy image. It was very hard to resist him but I thank God I did.
He would have ruined my life.
Instead I settled for a shy God fearing guy with huge potential.
How I was able to pick out a good man at 18 still amazes me... I thank God for divine Wisdom.
3 Likes
|Re: Didi Ekanem: I Need To Marry A Man With 'Bad Boy' Character by 9jakohai(m): 11:17am
And when he uses his fists on thee....
1 Like 1 Share
Tuface To Wed Annie March 23rd In Dubai / Deejay Association Lifts Ban On Terry G / Aishwarya Rai Bachan Without Makeup And Green Eyes!
Viewing this topic: Longeaton, insitu23(m), Papichulo8888(m), AFULA(m), Alchelm7(m), deriod(m), Ladyjumong(f), LyfeJennings(m), lekzwyc(m), Nasri100(m), surddick(m), rebirthiix, Swatz, High2k(m), Alorotimi, alcapone10, Gentino(m), OMEGA009(m), nasslerino, chronique(m), glowdot4, geosegun(m), adexolit(f), Preca(f), AJboi(m), intruxive(m), mainman007, Neimar, ahmedidi, adefemi007(m), meedx, KingRex1, wissy47, donspero(m), kinglover(m), Luckianti(m), Juliuxxx, tejiritex, crazygod(m), BestChoiceTutor(m), alberson(f), Prebaby93(f), veekid(m), Otunba2004(m), missvaj2015(f), Itsachair, financialwoman(f), Deiok(m), preciousman(m), lokop1(m), ogalee04(m), FrenchPeter(m), ReneeNuttall(f), Harzan(m), Acepen(m), timilehin007(m), oknee, Abdulkatcha(m), yemitdolapo(f), Fowobi84, next2me, shewshi, Charly17(m), salihu2nic, phenzy, Forta(m), Donbosco22, oyeezah(f), peluwumi, Agwoden(m), ibr4reel(m), demanzuma(m), nengibo, igwe44(m), D34lw4p(m), akinszz, money121(m), emmyspark007(m), Arizona042 and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6